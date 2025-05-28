The main problem of the government is ‘reasonable opposition’

Mehmet Emin Kurnaz

After the operations against İBB on 19 March, the social opposition threw off the dead soil. From universities to high schools, from Saraçhane and Maltepe to rallies in Yozgat and Konya, from boycott calls to forums in parks, from creative banners and slogans to farmers' protests, the series of objections spread across the country and opened the door to a common struggle against the regime. With the detention of Presidential Candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, CHP, which turned its face to the streets against the regime and filled its sails with the wind of social opposition, has successfully carried the process to date without any road accidents.

THE WEAKNESS OF THE GOVERNMENT

It was seen that this style of politics, to which the palace administration is not accustomed and whose rules and boundaries cannot be determined by itself, is also the weak belly of the government. Longing for the old style of opposition, which used to reserve its words for weekly Tuesday group meetings, submit proposals to the Parliament and take unlawful behaviour to the Constitutional Court, the government has repeatedly called on the CHP and its leader Özgür Özel to return to the boundaries of ‘reasonable opposition’.

This call was repeated many times by Erdoğan and Bahçeli, as well as by pro-partisan pens. When the CHP did not respond to the calls for ‘reasonable opposition’, this time the threatening language became harsher. Erdoğan targeted the İBB investigations as “elements that will threaten the security of the country” in his party's group meeting recently. With the ‘Turkey without Terror’ process, Ekrem İmamoğlu has been placed in the category of ‘arch-enemy’, which has been turned into a case where whoever touches it burns.

President Erdoğan recently said, “How İstanbul was looted is being revealed, the arms of the octopus are being exposed one by one. It is not only regrettable but also thought-provoking that CHP Chairman Mr Özel acts like a carrier pigeon of a criminal organisation instead of acting like the leader of the main opposition party.”

Responding to Erdoğan with the same harshness from the Bursa rally, Özel said, “Those I vouch for are in the square today with their foreheads white and their heads held high. Zekeriya Öz, whom you vouched for, fled to America like a rat.”

TRUSTEE STICK IS BEING SHOWN

Özgür Özel and the CHP are given the message ‘Forget Imamoğlu’ on the one hand and ‘Stop the wind of 19 March’ on the other. The dosage of the threat language increases as the CHP administration does not retreat to the limits desired by the government. Moreover, this pressure and intimidation continues with the İBB operations and the CHP congress case. The second hearing of the annulment lawsuit filed against the CHP's 38th Ordinary Congress held on 4-5 November 2023 was held yesterday at the Ankara 42nd Civil Court of First Instance.

Journalist Alican Uludağ said in his post about the scope of the case: “The court also recorded in the minutes that the essence of the case is the cancellation of the congress held on 4-5 November 2023 with the determination that it is null and void, the dismissal of Özgür Özel and MYK, PM members on the grounds that it is crippled with absolute nullity, and the case for the reinstatement of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and the previous PM members. In other words, if the court cancels the congress, it will take the administration from Özgür Özel and return it to Kılıçdaroğlu.”

HE CAN NO LONGER TAKE A STEP BACK

It remains to be seen whether this scenario will be realised. However, it is clear that the government, which is increasing the dose of repression every day, will not step back until it draws the opposition to the reasonable limits it desires. The opposition also has no chance of success without absorbing the energy released on 19 March and establishing a tough and united axis of struggle against the regime beyond the limits of the rallies. Both sides are in a position where they cannot take a step back. The answer to how long the government, which continues to lose votes according to the polls, cannot get the consent of the society for the İBB operation, and condemns the people to deep poverty with the economic crisis, can prolong its life with repression seems to depend on how much the opposition can carry the energy of the street in the following period.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled İktidarın esas derdi “makûl muhalefet”, published in BirGün newspaper on May 27, 2025.