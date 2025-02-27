The meeting between the DEM Party delegation and Abdullah Öcalan has concluded

The developments regarding the 'new process' which began with MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli shaking hands with DEM Party MPs in Parliament, continue.

The DEM Party İmralı delegation has completed its meeting with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan. It has been learned that the delegation, which traveled to İmralı Island for the third time, is currently on its way back.

THERE ARE 7 MEMBERS IN THE DELEGATION

A seven-member delegation has been formed for the third meeting with Öcalan. The delegation includes Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Pervin Buldan, Ahmet Türk, DEM Party Co-Chairs Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları, DEM Party Istanbul MP Cengiz Çiçek, and Asrın Law Office lawyer Faik Özgür Erol.

ALL EYES ON THE 17:00 ANNOUNCEMENT

Following their meeting with Öcalan, the DEM Party İmralı Delegation will hold a press conference in Istanbul at 17:00, during which Öcalan's message is expected to be shared with the public.

WILL ÖCALAN’S MESSAGE BE IN VIDEO FORM?

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç stated yesterday that it is not legally permissible for a convicted individual to communicate via video from prison. When asked if there is a possibility of a legal amendment, he responded: "Let the DEM Party members conduct their meeting first; we will provide necessary statements afterward. But for now, such a situation is not on the table."

LIVE BROADCASTS IN DİYARBAKIR AND VAN

The press conference in İstanbul will be streamed live on LED screens in Diyarbakır's Dağkapı Square and Van’s City Square, set up by the DEM Party.

***

THE FIRST MEETING WITH ÖCALAN TOOK PLACE ON DECEMBER 28

DEM Party Van MP Pervin Buldan and Istanbul MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder met with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on December 28, 2025, in İmralı. Pervin Buldan and Sırrı Süreyya Önder issued a written statement regarding the meeting with Abdullah Öcalan, in which Öcalan’s remarks were included. Abdullah Öcalan stated: "I possess the competence and determination to make a positive contribution to the new paradigm empowered by Mr. Bahçeli and Mr. Erdoğan." Öcalan continued: "The delegation will share my perspective with both the state and political circles. In light of this, I am ready to take the necessary positive steps and make the call."

CONTACT WITH POLITICAL PARTIES

The DEM Party delegation, consisting of Pervin Buldan, Sırrı Süreyya Önder, and Ahmet Türk, began engaging with political parties after the New Year. On January 2, the DEM Party delegation met with Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, followed by a visit to MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli. On January 6, the delegation held talks with the AKP Parliamentary Group. On January 7, the delegation met with CHP leader Özgür Özel. The delegation also held discussions with the Saadet Party, Future Party, New Welfare Party, and DEVA Party. Additionally, the DEM Party delegation visited former HDP Co-Chairs Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ.

THE SECOND MEETING TOOK PLACE ON JANUARY 22

The second meeting between DEM Party Van MP Pervin Buldan and Istanbul MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder with Abdullah Öcalan took place on January 22 and lasted approximately four hours. Following the meeting, the İmralı delegation issued a brief statement:

"Öcalan continues his work regarding the process." The İmralı delegation most recently conducted discussions in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) last week. The delegation’s engagements in the KRG lasted three days.

