The Ministry of National Defence announces: Syria formally requested support from Turkey

According to sources from the Ministry of National Defence (MSB), the Syrian administration has formally requested support from Turkey to bolster its defence capabilities and combat all terrorist organisations, especially ISIS. In response to this request, Turkey has begun working to provide training, advisory and technical assistance aimed at strengthening Syria’s defence infrastructure.

These statements came during a press briefing held at the İstanbul Expo Centre as part of the “IDEF 2025 17th International Defence Industry Fair,” during which MSB officials responded to journalists’ questions.

Responding to questions regarding recent clashes in the Syrian city of Sweida and Israeli attacks on Damascus, ministry sources noted that Israel’s intensified airstrikes have escalated tensions between the Druze community in southern Sweida and the Damascus government.

Highlighting that the interim Syrian government had made a formal request to Ankara, officials said:

“As the Ministry of National Defence, we are working in close cooperation with Syria’s new government. The Syrian administration has officially requested support from Turkey to enhance its defence capacity and combat all terrorist organisations, especially ISIS. In line with this request, our efforts to provide Syria with training, consultancy and technical assistance continue. Turkey’s primary goal is to support Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity and to lead initiatives aimed at establishing lasting peace in the region.”

SDG INTEGRATION

In response to questions about the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDG) into the Syrian administration, ministry sources stated:

“As the Ministry of National Defence, we have repeatedly emphasised that preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereign rights is essential for both our national interests and regional stability. In this context, the swift implementation on the ground of the terms agreed upon between the Syrian government and the SDG terrorist organisation on 10 March would contribute positively to stability. The terrorist organisation SDG must concretely demonstrate its compliance with the agreement made with the Damascus government. Developments on this issue are being closely monitored in coordination with our relevant institutions.”

Source: MSB açıkladı: Suriye, Türkiye'den resmi destek talep etti