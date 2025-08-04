The model of fragmentation the US wants

Turkey, under the leadership of the AKP-MHP alliance, is being dragged into a transformation that is difficult to predict, both domestically and in the region. On the one hand, regional tensions triggered by Israel have initiated a process of destruction aimed at regime change and fragmentation, first in Syria and now in Iran. Domestically, the Palace regime is seeking a new path through both democratic institutions and social conflict dynamics in order to remain in power and gain influence in the region.

While a parliamentary commission is being prepared for a new process with Bahçeli, all political opposition dynamics that could pose a threat to the regime are being suppressed through imprisonment and bans. Bahçeli's ‘Kurdish and Alevi president,’ Washington's dual envoy to Turkey and Syria Tom Barrack's statements on ‘returning to the Ottoman nation system’ and ‘the threat of a strong nation state’ are undoubtedly as closely related to the regional agenda of the US and the palace acting as its proxy as they are to Turkey's future. Likewise, the ‘terror-free Turkey’ and new constitutional processes initiated by the Erdoğan-Bahçeli coalition in Ankara are advancing in tandem with the power-sharing arrangement entered into with Israel in Syria. Time will tell how serious Bahçeli or Barrack are about their intentions, but it is clear that their goal is not to address the problems of the nation-state system or to achieve social peace in Turkey. The main goal, which is being overshadowed by ethnic-sectarian quota and nation-state debates, is equal citizenship and sovereignty against imperialism.

Equal citizenship, with all its shortcomings and problems, is one of the most fundamental elements of the regime established in 1923, guaranteed by the constitution and represented by the parliament. In its definition, along with all the debates on the inclusion of different ethnicities, religions and sects, the most important factor distinguishing the Republic from an empire was the establishment of a system in which the people were no longer a subject population unconditionally loyal to the palace and judged by sectarian law, but rather a representative political arena, albeit not independent of capitalist power relations, where everyone was subject to equal justice to a certain extent.

Today, another characteristic of the regime, the capitalist state structure, has broken away from all social dynamics over the years and, with the dependence on the United States and the subsequent adaptation to the neoliberal era, has almost completely eliminated equal citizenship at the class level. Today, workers are exploited for wages, impoverished children are subjected to severe exploitation, and as the income gap widens, a black-and-white class divide familiar to us from Latin American societies is rapidly spreading to all levels of society. Now, the dream of a system in which equal citizenship on ethnic and sectarian grounds is no longer valid even on paper is undoubtedly not independent of all these developments. But most importantly, the palace alliance that has subjected the country to a sharp political transformation since the 2017 referendum now aims to complete the project they started in order to be able to govern, or even remain in power. The vision is that the entire country will be subject to Erdoğan's rule, and that this will be achieved not through the political struggles of equal citizens, but through the compromise of various identity representations, and that the cultural parallels created by this system will enable Turkey to establish lasting influence in the south of the country. While this project may be appealing to some, how it will ultimately play out remains to be seen and will depend on the resistance and opposition movements that the Turkish people have demonstrated over the past 23 years. Indeed, similar hopes were raised in the early 2010s, but the plan did not go as expected, neither in Gezi nor in the Middle East.

This week, we discussed the social devastation caused by the quota system in Lebanon and the potential consequences of Turkey's political agenda aligned with Damascus with Ümit Fırat Açıkgöz, an academic at the American University of Beirut. Ahmet Murat Aytaç, an academic from Ankara University's Faculty of Political Sciences, answered the question of whether peace is possible without democracy, drawing on various historical examples.

ACADEMIC ÜMIT FIRAT AÇIKGÖZ: LEBANONISATION BRINGS DESTRUCTION

We discussed the social damage caused by the quota system in Lebanon, which has been the subject of debate this week, with academic Ümit Fırat Açıkgöz.

The resolution process in Turkey is being discussed and advanced in line with developments in the region, particularly in Syria. Recently, Bahçeli's statement that there should be ‘Kurdish and Alevi vice presidents’ and Erdoğan's emphasis on the Turkish-Kurdish-Arab ummah have brought discussions about “Lebanonisation” and ‘Iraqisation’ to the fore. How do you interpret these discussions, and if they are a real agenda for the government, what do they mean for Turkey's future?

Essentially, this is not a proposal to be taken seriously, but it has entered Turkey's agenda because it was made by a ruling party partner. It is difficult to know where to begin. This proposal is completely contrary to Turkey's 102-year-old framework of citizenship and rights, which, albeit flawed, has brought about equal citizenship to date. It appears inclusive, but the results could be the opposite. Lebanon immediately comes to mind, but Iraq implemented it more recently. In short, it can be summarised as people from different sects and ethnicities monopolising certain positions. I would like to talk a little about Lebanon, as it is the country at the centre of these debates in our region.

The quota system in Lebanon is a process that has been ongoing since its independence in 1943, but its roots go back to the 1860s, beginning with the reform movements during the final years of the Ottoman Empire. Lebanon is a mountainous region that has been a refuge for many groups seeking safety for nearly 2,000 years, making it a religiously diverse place. We cannot say the same about ethnicity, however, as Arabs make up the vast majority of the population. In 1860, a bloody conflict known as the First Lebanese Civil War broke out between the Druze and Maronite communities, lasting approximately one year. As a result, the Ottoman Empire was forced to implement reforms under the threat of military intervention by France and the United Kingdom. Fuat Pasha travelled to the region, suppressed the conflict violently, and granted autonomy and self-rule to the area. This was done both to end local conflicts and to escape the military threat from the West. This autonomy has a long history, and we are not actually referring to the location of present-day Lebanon. Today's Greater Lebanon is a project invented by the French, which does not even include the coastal strip of Lebanon at that time or Beirut, but only the mountains. A council was established in the mountains, composed of local leaders, with quotas determined according to religious sects. The governor was a Christian appointed by the Ottomans from among the Istanbul aznliks (Ottoman administrative officials). It was decided that this governor would administer the region in cooperation with local administrators. This system maintained a long, albeit flawed, peace until the First World War in 1914. After the war ended and the French arrived in the region, they built a new system on top of the old one and spread it throughout Lebanon. They established a sectarian quota system that permeated all aspects of the country's governance and, in collaboration with their historical allies, the Maronite Christians, granted them privileged positions.

After the French left, Lebanon became an independent state with its own constitution in 1943, and the system was preserved. However, the details of the system are not written in the constitution. Details such as who would be Christian and who would be Muslim were shaped by a National Pact system formed by the leading sectarian leaders of Lebanon in 1943. Under this system, the speaker of parliament is a Shia Muslim, the prime minister is a Sunni Muslim, and the president is a Maronite Christian. Until the end of the Lebanese civil war, the president had much broader powers than the prime minister, but after the civil war, the prime minister was given more power. However, the presidency remains a non-symbolic institution with serious powers. With the signing of the Taif Agreement in 1989, the civil war officially ended, and the proportional representation system that had previously existed in the parliament was changed. After the French left, this ratio was 6 to 5 in favour of Christians, but in 1989 it was balanced at 64 to 64. The prime minister's office was strengthened and the powers of the president were reduced. However, as everyone who follows Lebanon knows, every attempt to form a government leads to major crises and short-lived governments.

Presidential elections also create crises. The most important reason for this crisis is that the people do not elect the president, and it is difficult for the parliament to find a Maronite Christian who can be agreed upon. We know the quotas for the speaker of parliament, the prime minister and the president. However, this understanding has spread to all first-class civil service positions in Lebanon.

Which sect will the governor of which province belong to, which sect will the bureaucrat responsible for internal security belong to, which sect will his deputy belong to... For example, the director of the State Conservatory must be Greek Orthodox; we are talking about an understanding that has gone this far. This is a system that progressive, democratic Lebanese have been trying to escape for decades, but none have been able to take serious steps. In this system, your ability to attain a position is not based on merit but on your sect. It does not matter how much you deserve to be the director of the conservatory. While merit is already a major topic of debate in Turkey, it is not difficult to imagine what could happen if sects are also brought into the equation.

SECTARIANISM IS A SOCIAL VIRUS

Sectarianism is a kind of virus. When it infects a society, it creates its own power centres and reproduces itself within these power centres. There are many progressive, democratic individuals, not insignificant in number, who aim to break free from the sectarianism system and prioritise meritocracy, known as the Taifia movement. Moreover, we are talking about a country that has educated a large number of highly educated people. We are talking about a country that has produced many successful white-collar workers and academics abroad. It is obvious that these people would make significant contributions if they were given a say in the governance of their country, but Lebanon is in its current state because this sectarian virus has spread to the capillaries of society and because the old warlords who built power relations at the head of each sect will not allow competent people to participate. We usually read about these warlords and sectarian-political party leaders clashing with each other in the news. However, whenever an initiative emerges that could dismantle the sectarian system, they immediately unite. They set aside all their tensions because they have divided the entire country into parcels, and it is clear who will benefit from which part. They maintain this power by providing their bases with certain positions and privileges. For example, professional association elections in Lebanon turn into major political events. In the last few elections, when groups opposed to the sectarian system emerged in significant numbers, all the parties that had been attacking each other in public united against them and won the elections.

So what is the point of introducing such a virus into Turkey? Is this the solution to decades of discrimination against Alevis and Kurds in Turkey? Is it to ensure the continuation of power by adding a Kurd and an Alevi to the top of the state for show? We quickly forget this in Lebanon and in all countries where this threat exists. Identity is always reduced to sect and ethnicity. However, everyone also has class identities, sexual identities, and other social representations. Ignoring all of this and creating the illusion of democracy by integrating people from a certain sect in order to protect the interests of a certain class solves nothing. Of course, we should add that we do not know if Bahçeli meant this explicitly, but saying that the vice president will be Kurdish and Alevi means that the president will always be Sunni Turkish. This has no place in the modern definition of citizenship. As we saw after the recent Gaza war, Europe is no longer a model for anyone. But there are models in Europe that could be more inclusive than Turkey. These models were built on the suffering caused by the religious wars of the 16th and 17th centuries. Didn't they think of solving the problem by saying, ‘Let some be Protestant and some be Orthodox’? Europe's prosperity and modernisation are based on systems built on such great suffering and lessons that today we don't talk about who is Catholic or Protestant in Europe. In Turkey, we always tend to see our country's problems, which is largely true, but those who live in the Middle East know that even if Turkey is weakened and crippled, it has great achievements that must be preserved. One of these is equal citizenship, even if it remains at the level of emulation and intention. We must not reach a point where we seek to erase these sectarian and ethnic differences but instead institutionalise them. I hope this is taken seriously and brought to the forefront of our nation's agenda.

DESTROYING TURKEY WITH THE DREAM OF SYRIA

As we mentioned earlier, discussions in Turkey have intensified following the expansion of Israeli operations in the region after 7 October and the subsequent change of government in Syria. Today, on the one hand, we are witnessing developments in Syria where various regional calculations are being made through the Druze and Kurds, and on the other hand, different developments are taking place centred on Iran. In short, we are in a new era with an uncertain outcome. Looking inward, why have political developments in Turkey become so closely linked to developments in the region?

Since 2011, Turkey has been so involved in the Syrian process that it has lagged far behind the Gulf and other actors in recognising its mistakes and changing its position. The irony is that Erdoğan signalled a change in policy a few months before the regime change, expressing a desire to meet with Assad, but these developments came too late. It is really difficult to assess the regime change in Syria independently of 7 October. More accurately, Hezbollah's involvement in the 2023 war and the fact that most of the fighting took place in Lebanon between September and November 2024, resulting in Hezbollah withdrawing its forces from Syria and the collapse of the regime's main military control mechanisms within a few months, like a paper tiger... The forces that overthrew the regime have been under Turkey's control for a long time, so it seems that they will have a say in Syria's future. On the other hand, we see Israel's pressure and red lines in the south of the country. We are on the verge of a very serious change, and it is very difficult to predict where it will lead, as there are too many actors and dynamics involved. It is impossible to deny that the latest opening process is related to regional dynamics that also include Iran. But I cannot see how this proposal fits into the picture. If we propose something like this, are we imagining long-term allegiance to Turkey, a federation, etc. for the Syrian Arabs and Kurds? Such a thing is not possible. The moment Turkey dreamed of military bases in Syria, Israel struck there. Turkey will certainly have influence and a serious say in shaping Syria's future, but I cannot see a scenario in which Turkey will change borders and retain control of areas it has controlled for 10 years amid so many actors, including the Gulf states, the United States and Iran. Therefore, I cannot imagine the motivation behind it. I don't see the positive side of destroying Turkey's internal dynamics and unleashing a virus that will spread to future generations in an attempt to take control of Syria. If the intention is to control Syria in the long term, or even to deepen relations with the Kurds in Iraq, these are difficult tasks. People who know the Middle East a little should approach these ideas with caution and keep their distance. Somehow, the circumstances may allow you to increase your influence for a moment, but then it will be very difficult to get out. Lebanon, a tiny country, has been a battlefield for sects and proxies for decades. I am not talking about these identities finding their own space in Turkey, but turning them into political identities is a very problematic thing. These are issues that should not be touched in Syria or Iraq. I think this is an attempt to change the agenda, and these ideas will not get us anywhere.

THE US SHOULD TRY THE OTTOMAN SYSTEM ON ITSELF(!)

Barrack's statements on the Ottoman nation system and the nation state seem to have sparked the debate here...

Barrack also made another interesting statement the other day, asking why there is so much fuss about the Sheba farms and what they are needed for. These are truly naive comments at an introductory level of Middle Eastern history. I am not here to glorify the nation-state; this principle has caused various harms to the world, but the solution is not the Ottoman nation system. If they like it so much, they can consider it for the United States, for example, in the context of race for Black people or in the context of sect for Latinos. The Ottoman period was a different era, Pax Ottomana really existed, but it fell apart in the 19th century. Neither the material conditions nor the legal infrastructure exist to revive it. Tom Barrack came with a different job title, as ambassador to both Ankara and Syria. His visit to Lebanon is also being widely discussed. However, it is highly debatable how much influence his words will have on the political structure, especially on such serious issues. If we are going to return to the Ottoman Empire, there were no Kurdish-Alevi Grand Viziers there. If we are going to return there, we will first have to ignore ethnicity and focus on Islam, even though non-Muslims were able to hold important positions based on merit. These are anachronistic and strange statements that are completely contrary to historical dynamics. Bahçeli has gone even further than Barrack with his comments.

SUSTAINABLE PEACE: DEMOCRATIC OPENNESS FOR SOCIAL TRANSFORMATION

Ahmet Murat Aytaç - Author, Academic

Turkey's current political order is based on a state tradition that allows society to be governed in a state of perpetual emergency. In this country, any political change, constitutional reform or preference could only be implemented by being framed as a ‘national security’ or ‘national survival’ issue. In fact, what we call ‘normal’ has emerged, institutionalised, and gradually become naturalised through a process of accumulating exceptions that carry the weight of history. In other words, the state of emergency regime in Turkey is not an exception but a rule. The Kurdish issue, in accordance with this rule, has always been the subject of ‘rebellion,’ ‘conflict,’ or ‘punishment and suppression’ policies, except for temporary pauses, brief moments of respite, and periods of adjustment to changing power balances. In other words, the silence of weapons has signified a controlled silence rather than genuine peace.

At this point, Turkey is discussing a new solution to the Kurdish issue. The process that the ruling coalition has implemented so far under the name ‘Terror-Free Turkey’ will now move forward through a parliamentary commission that will develop new mechanisms for a solution. Of course, there are multi-layered and different political motives behind this process. It is understandable that the increasingly authoritarian government has its own calculations. However, this reality should not cause us to approach the process of bringing the Kurdish issue into the political and legal arena with suspicion. On the contrary, we must take the peace that the government defines as ‘state policy’ as a democratic right and redefine it as a project of social transformation. Developing a critical optimism towards the process means striving to advance this opportunity in the direction of comprehensive democratisation. Therefore, the real issue is not so much the sincerity of the actors in the process, but rather who is demanding peace and with what vision of society.

In ancient Rome, the boundaries that united society on the basis of a common political vision were called pomerium, meaning ‘beyond the wall.’ This concept represented the boundary that separated society from others both physically and culturally. This boundary also defined the symbolic space of citizenship and political order. ‘Beyond the wall’ was used to indicate what was not ours, what belonged to others. Today, as in Rome, every form of political and social unity is constructed in relation to where ‘beyond the wall’ lies: every form of unity, from the family to religious communities, from the nation to the people, owes its existence to such an act of exclusion. Patriotism, religious devotion, or cultural solidarity also find meaning within the area defined by this boundary. Thus, not only hostility and conflict but also love and solidarity are shaped by a boundary—and even by how one responds to a boundary violation.

In this context, what is political often begins and continues with the practice of ‘excluding the other.’ The real peace initiative we need is possible by establishing a new social order in which such a wall is stripped of its sanctity and divisions become questionable. In this regard, what is essential is not coexistence within an established order, but rather the creation of a new dynamism that transforms each other through mutual interaction. In other words, a political orientation that seeks to constantly reconstruct rather than fix boundaries, and that considers the excluded as part of the inside. Sustainable and profound gains can only be achieved through such an ideal of democratic openness. Peace becomes a reality when it is defined not through distinctions between oneself and the other, but by establishing common ground, opening up to humanity, and basing itself on shared and universal ideals, namely human rights and human values. It is often said: ‘Those who fight make peace!’ This is true; however, the consequences of peace bind not only those who fight, but everyone. It is precisely this holistic perspective that must be decisive in Turkey's solution process: namely, comprehensive democratisation and the will to constantly transform oneself.

However, while the Turkish government uses rhetoric of peace and brotherhood, it continues to suppress the opposition, the press, students and local administrations. The appointment of trustees, detentions and attempts to silence the opposition through the judiciary are still ongoing. This contradiction reveals the ambivalent spirit behind the government's rhetoric of peace and its tactical approach. Peace is not a declaration of loyalty to the state; it is the courage to demand rights from the state. The real gain that comes from constantly opening oneself up to change is not only the recognition of rights, but also the constant rethinking and transformation of these rights. Because rights are not privileges granted once and for all; they are the basis of the partnership that everyone establishes with everyone else. This can only become a reality when we establish democracy not as a formal technique of governance but as a form of moral and political openness. The essence of comprehensive democratisation lies in freeing all social groups from political oppression and exclusion.

The model proposed by Bahçeli as a path to a new social order and discussed in public as ‘Lebanonisation’ is referred to in the literature as ‘consensual democracy.’ The proposal is based on a management approach developed to ensure stability in ethnically, religiously or ideologically fragmented societies experiencing deep social divisions. Aiming to reduce the fear of exclusion among the groups that make up society and guarantee political participation, this model, which has been applied not only in Lebanon but also in post-conflict societies such as Northern Ireland and Bosnia-Herzegovina, can serve as a means of building temporary trust in peace processes. However, its fundamental weaknesses can be summarised as institutionalising identity-based representation, thereby perpetuating the potential for conflict; reducing peace to a compromise between ruling elites rather than between peoples; and hindering effective governance through rigid quota systems. Therefore, the long-term success of this model depends on whether it can evolve into a more inclusive and citizen-based democracy by overcoming the static sharing of identities.

The proposal that a Kurd and an Alevi should be vice presidents may appear inclusive on the surface, but it is the product of a static understanding that views identities as mere numbers, ratios, or representation quotas. This understanding seeks to regulate the coexistence of different social groups through symbolic placements rather than rights-based relationships. However, recognising differences is not enough for lasting peace; it is necessary to bring them into contact with each other, create areas of intersection and expand the common ground for coexistence. In this model of ‘cold peace’ (Balibar), which freezes conflict, each group is defined within its own boundaries, and mutual non-relationship becomes the norm. This is a state of equilibrium in which frozen identity blocks stand side by side without contact. However, true peace is not achieved by freezing conflict, but by overcoming it through collectively constructed spaces of coexistence. In this context, Bahçeli's proposal does not point to a genuine horizon of democratisation, but rather to a mechanism of control that maintains a cold peace by integrating identity demands into the system in a way that does not threaten it.

Today, the resolution process stands at a crossroads. It will either lead to a symbolic and frozen peace that closes society to the outside and to change, producing new reckonings with the ghosts of the past under the name of peace, or to an open and transformative peace in which rights and freedoms are constantly negotiated in the name of expanding democracy. The second path is difficult, laborious and often lonely. However, real change is only possible with the contribution of those who dare to walk this path. Therefore, if we want to rethink peace, we must first rethink our boundaries. Social peace is not merely the end of conflict. Peace is the ethical courage to hear, understand, and acknowledge one another, and to live together even when we do not fully understand one another. Democracy is the institutional expression of this courage; human rights are its legal form; and politics is the art of organising this courage.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Akademisyenler, siyasetçiler tartışıyor: ABD’nin istediği parçalanma modeli published in BirGün newspaper on August 3, 2025.