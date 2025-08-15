The money went to the AKP municipality

Timur Soykan

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel claimed that the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Stock Exchange had been established to offer suspects in court release in exchange for bribes. Özgür Özel stated that they had audio recordings, receipts, and camera footage related to this, and brought the name of lawyer Mehmet Yıldırım to the fore. Özgür Özel elaborated on his statements regarding this matter yesterday. He alleged that lawyer Mehmet Yıldırım had gone to Yener Torunler, who was arrested in the İBB investigation, and asked him to give a false statement. According to Özgür Özel's claim, lawyer Mehmet Yıldırım asked Yener Torunler to say that he had given money in a yellow envelope to Fatih Keleş, the president of İBB Sports Inc. He even had him meet with the prosecutor. Özgür Özel gave the criminal complaint filed by Yener Torunler regarding this matter to journalists.

Following Özgür Özel's initial statements on the matter, lawyer Mehmet Yıldırım was detained in Antalya and released under house arrest.

In his statement, lawyer Mehmet Yıldırım explained that he was representing financial advisor Cem Çelik, who was arrested on July 10, 2025, as part of operations targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB).

HE TOOK THE BAILIFF TO THE PROSECUTOR

Cem Çelik was the financial advisor of businessman Murat Gülibrahimoğlu and Fatih Keleş, the detained head of the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Sports Department. Lawyer Mehmet Yıldırım said the following in his statement:

“Cem Çelik's nephew was working as a lawyer in my office. He came to me one day and said that he had heard that there was an arrest warrant out for him and asked me to be his lawyer. He said that he was the financial advisor for the companies of Murat Gülibrahimoğlu and Fatih Keleş and that he could provide receipts for the companies they were going to transfer to Fatih Keleş and for a money transfer of 125 million TL. I went to the İstanbul Courthouse and explained to the prosecutor in charge of the case, within the framework of a power of attorney, what Cem Çelik had told me. On the day specified by the prosecutor, we brought Cem Çelik to the courthouse. I submitted the relevant documents to the case file. A few months later, he was arrested for providing incomplete and misleading information. We did not submit any power of attorney for Cem Çelik because he was a witness in the initial stage.

AT THE COURT WITH THE ADMINISTRATIVE DIRECTOR

In the continuation of his statement, lawyer Mehmet Yıldırım said that he received $150,000 in attorney's fees from Cem Çelik. He explained that Cem Çelik brought four people who worked at Murat Gülibrahimoğlu's company to the prosecutor's office to give statements. Among these four people were the company owner Murat Gülibrahimoğlu's bodyguard and administrative director, as well as retired police officer Yener Torunler.

Mehmet Yıldırım, who said he met with the prosecutor at his office during this process, stated, “I took Yener Torunler’s statement. Yener was arrested after giving his statement and is still in custody. We believe that the audio recording in question was obtained by Yener Torunler’s son. I did not make any illegal statements. As far as I remember from the conversation in question, I mentioned that I thought it was legally possible for Yener Torunler to be released if his son, Murat Gülibrahimoğlu, who had fled, returned. There was definitely no talk of money between us."

There have been some very interesting events in the case mentioned in Mehmet Yıldırım's statement. Let's take a closer look at this investigation... Murat Gülibrahimoğlu was the owner of the company named Kuzey İstanbul Gayrimenkul. Ertan Yıldız, advisor to Ekrem İmamoğlu, who gave a statement to benefit from effective repentance in the İBB investigation, made allegations about Murat Gülibrahimoğlu, as well as contractors close to the government such as Kalyon, Met-Gün, and Makyol. He claimed that Murat Gülibrahimoğlu's company had monopolized the Cebeci landfill site and quarries and that corruption was taking place there.

COMPANIES SEIZED

An arrest warrant was issued for Murat Gülibrahimoğlu, but he could not be arrested because he was abroad. His companies were seized. A trustee was subsequently appointed. In May, Cem Çelik, the financial advisor to Murat Gülibrahimoğlu's companies Kuzey İstanbul Gayrimenkul, Kuzey İstanbul Çevre, and Güney Cebeci Madencilik, accompanied by lawyer Mehmet Yıldırım, went to meet the prosecutor conducting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality investigation. Cem Çelik stated that he wished to give a statement. Cem Çelik alleged that fake invoices were issued from some of Murat Gülibrahimoğlu's companies to other companies and claimed that he had warned the company owner. In his statement, he said, “I have no knowledge of any illegal income or money transfers involving the individuals named in this investigation: Ekrem İmamoğlu, Murat Gülibrahimoğlu, Fatih Keleş, İbrahim Bülbüllü, and Sarp Yalçınkaya.” However, he made the following claim in his statement:

“I know that Murat Gülibrahimoğlu's company delivered bags of money to Fatih Keleş and his brother Zafer Keleş on several occasions through Yener Torunler. However, I am not aware of the details.”

WHERE WERE THE BAGS OF MONEY TAKEN?

Following Cem Çelik's statement, Murat Gülibrahimoğlu's bodyguard and administrative director Yener Torunler also came to the prosecutor's office to give statements. Months later, on July 7, 2025, Yener Torunler was taken into custody. The prosecutor's office was investigating who the money in the bags was transferred to and believed they had finally found important evidence.

Yener Torunler stated that he had retired after 29 years as a police officer and had been working for Murat Gülibrahimoğlu's companies since 2014. He continued his statement to the prosecution and the criminal court as follows:

“I work as the administrative affairs manager at the company named Kuzey İstanbul Gayrimenkul. As part of my job, I handle the tracking of the company’s vehicles and the company building, as well as related transactions. The 41 million TL mentioned in the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) report that you asked me about may have been withdrawn by me. This is because I would occasionally withdraw cash from the bank at the instruction of Murat Gülibrahimoğlu and place it in a safe located in the company building. There were two keys to this safe. One was with me and the other was with Murat Gülibrahimoğlu."

THEY GAVE IT TO THE AKP-RUN MUNICIPALITY

Yener Torunler's statement mentioned that bags of money were being transported.

The prosecutor clearly did not expect this response: “After 2021, the company made payments to these people so that citizens living in the slums in the mining area in the Cebeci neighborhood of Sultangazi would not suffer. I know that around 150 houses were bought and provided to them. From time to time, I would directly hand over the money I had withdrawn from the company's safe or bank account to Murat Gülibrahimoğlu. The Sultangazi Municipality was acting as an intermediary for the transactions carried out by our company to prevent the residents here from being harmed."

The mayor of İstanbul’s Sultangazi Municipality is an AKP member. And the allegation that “money was carried in bags” reached an AKP-run municipality.

Yeren Torunler also said the following at the Criminal Court of Peace:

“The rightful owners in the slum area were given money and removed from there. I carried out the task of delivering the money. Mustafa Birinci (Deputy Mayor of Sultangazi Municipality) is aware of the money I delivered to Sultangazi Municipality, and his signature is present regarding the acquisition of the slums.That is the only thing I did.”

Lawyer Mehmet Yıldırım, who was brought to the agenda by Özgür Özel with his claim regarding the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Stock Exchange, also stated in his statement at the Peace Criminal Court: “The money in question, which is alleged to have been withdrawn, was delivered to the deputy mayor of the Sultangazi Municipality. The funds were paid to the property owners in exchange for receipts for the purchase of the informal settlements located in the Cebeci landfill area, which were to be purchased under the coordination of the municipality. Therefore, the records are available at the municipality. In summary, it was stated that the money carried in bags was taken to the AKP-affiliated Sultangazi Municipality and that the process was managed by the deputy mayor. Yener Torunler was arrested.

Three days later, Cem Çelik, the company's financial advisor, was summoned for questioning again. His lawyer was also Mehmet Yıldırım. It was alleged that Cem Çelik provided misleading and incomplete information. He was also arrested on charges of involvement in the crime and membership in a criminal organization and sent to prison.

The investigation did not extend to the AKP-affiliated Sultangazi Municipality. While the judiciary conducted multiple operations based on the non-evidence-based statements of confidential witnesses when CHP-affiliated municipalities were involved, it did not take action when an AKP-affiliated municipality was involved. At the same time, the Minister of Justice and AKP officials claimed that the judiciary was independent and that operations were not conducted against opposition municipalities.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Paralar AKP’li belediyeye gitmiş, published in BirGün newspaper on August 15, 2025.