The never-ending state of emergency under AKP regime

Mustafa Bildircin

The series of unlawful actions that have been escalating in Turkey since 19 March reached striking dimensions with the arrest of Ekrem İmamoğlu, President of the Turkish Bar Association (TBB) and Mayor of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB). Millions of citizens across Turkey took to the streets to protest against İmamoğlu's arrest and the unlawful actions. The constitutional right of the masses to assembly and demonstration was restricted by disproportionate police intervention.

Citizens who took to the streets across Turkey as of 19 March were injured by pepper spray and nightsticks. Many journalists were among those subjected to disproportionate police intervention. Following the interventions, numerous people, including journalists, were detained in house raids carried out in the early hours of the morning.

BLOCKADE OF PROVINCIAL HEADQUARTERS

Restrictions on the right to assembly and demonstration took on a different dimension with the CHP İstanbul Provincial Headquarters restricted from entry and exit. After Gürsel Tekin, appointed as trustee of the CHP İstanbul Provincial Headquarters, announced that he would go to the building, the police closed the streets and roads leading to the CHP building when a call was made to gather at the CHP building on the evening of 7 September. The İstanbul Governor's Office imposed a three-day ban on protests in Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, Eyüpsultan, Kağıthane, Sarıyer and Şişli, and citizens and parliament members were not allowed to enter the CHP 's Headquarters.

Constitutional Court data also revealed the extent of the restrictions on constitutional rights. According to the data from the Constitutional Court, between September 2012 and June 2025, the total number of decisions taken under the category of ‘Violation of the Right to Organise Assembly and Demonstration Marches’ was 1,548. It was reported that the number of decisions taken under the category of violation of the right to organise assembly and demonstration marches was the sixth most frequently violated right.

Based on data from the Constitutional Court, the number of orders issued for violations of the right to organise assemblies and demonstrations, which was 53 in 2019, was recorded as follows for each year in the period 2022-2024:

• 2022: 602

• 2023: 1,403

• 2024: 1,486

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled AKP iktidarında bitmeyen OHAL!, published in BirGün newspaper on September 9, 2025.