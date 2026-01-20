The new equation in Syria, upended by imperialist interventionism: Roles change but the plan works

In Syria, pushed into instability through the joint efforts of imperialists and political Islamist regimes, a new picture emerged in 12 days. With the US and Israel giving the green light, HTŞ attacked Halep on 6 January and on 18 January crossed to the east of the Fırat, taking cities such as Rakka and Deyrizor and gaining control over a major part of the country.

The US, which turned a blind eye to the rapid advance of the HTŞ administration in Şam, made this choice because it decided to prioritise “assessing” the Ahmet Eş Şara regime.

AGREED WITH ISRAEL, GOT THE VISA FROM THE US

After the agreement reached between Israel and Şam in Paris on 6 January, Washington got what it wanted and approved operations for HTŞ domestically. Having received the signal it wanted, Şam first took the Kurdish neighbourhoods of Halep, then the regions west of the Fırat and finally crossed to the east of the river, taking cities that had been under SDG control since 2017.

After capturing most of the territory held by SDG, roles began to be redistributed and imperialist plans are proceeding step by step in a country being reshaped politically, socially and administratively.

IMPERIALIST PLAN IS PROCEEDING STEP BY STEP

The 14-article agreement signed between SSG Commander Mazlum Abdi and Ahmet eş Şara, the head of the HTŞ administration, includes the integration of SDG’s military and administrative structure into the HTŞ administration in Şam and in return the recognition of Kurds’ cultural rights.

To discuss the sub-details of the articles of the agreement, expected to have a major impact on the region’s future and described as a “turning point” in the Syria crisis, SDG leader Abdi went to Şam yesterday.

Before going to Şam, Abdi said, “Since 6 January we have been at war. To prevent a major civil war we decided to withdraw from Rakka and Deyrezor to Haseke. We will protect our gains to the end. We have the power to do that.”

THE US MADE ITS CHOICE AND GAVE THE GREEN LIGHT

After the ceasefire was secured, the US Special Representative for Syria, Tom Barrack, said this step laid the groundwork for cooperation on the path to a united Syria and represented a turning point where former enemies embraced partnership rather than division.

Claiming that with the agreement Şara confirmed that Kurds are an inseparable part of Syria, Barrack said, “As the US moves forward with determination in the ongoing fight against terrorism, we look forward to our historic partner in the fight against IŞİD (SDG) integrating smoothly with the newest member of the Global Coalition (Şam).”

HTŞ TOOK TİŞRİN AND ENCIRCLED HASEKE

Despite the ceasefire reached between Heyet Tahrir el Şam (HTŞ) and the Syria Democratic Forces (SDG), the jihadists continued their advance in various regions yesterday.

While military deployments were made to Haseke, which under the agreement is envisaged to be governed by a Kurdish governor, Anadolu Ajansı reported that HTŞ forces captured the Tişrin Barajı, under SDG control, located southwest of Menbic. The report said SDG withdrew from the dam site and there was no clash.

Located on the Fırat Nehri, Tişrin Barajı is Syria’s second-largest hydroelectric power plant.

KURDISH ADMINISTRATION CALLED ON THE PUBLIC

The HTŞ administration announced that its units were positioned in Haseke’s western countryside, the Tişrin Barajı east of Halep and the northern countryside of Rakka. The statement said the purpose of this positioning was to re-establish Şam’s authority in these regions within the framework of the broader articles of the agreement.

The North and East Syria (Rojava) Administration described the developments as an “attempt to break the ceasefire”. Warning residents in Haseke, the Rojava administration said those who wanted to prevent the ceasefire were trying to inflame tribal clashes and in this way aimed to restart attacks on Haseke and Kobane.

In a statement from the Autonomous Administration it said, “The camps in Tabka, Rakka and Deyrizor are no longer under our control,” and noted that after the latest attacks many refugee camps, including those where IŞİD members are held, slipped out of their control.

THE US DETERMINES WHAT WILL HAPPEN AND HOW

Soli Özel – Political Scientist

If we look at Mazlum Abdi’s recent remarks, he says they forced us into war. The question of who forced them remains in the open. For this reason, a lot of rumours emerged. One of them was that Kandil was not willing to agree. Yet there were rumours that Mazlum Abdi was ready for an agreement. It was said that power balances and disagreements within SDG intensified and that this was why it went to war.

Since in Syria, in the final analysis, the US determines what will happen and how, if you oppose them you must know that the whole region will come down on you. As we have seen, there was no sound from Israel either. As a result, I think Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the US agreed on this operation against SDG and that Israel had to accept the latest situation.

With the latest developments, it seems that the Kurds’ maximalist demands will no longer be realised. The autopsy of this process will be carried out more but when we look at foreign sources that approach the issue more coolly, the reality of “playing according to your hand” becomes clear. We can say the Kurds are in a state of deception and disappointment.

Also, concerns that a conflict could break out between Turkey and Israel over the Syria issue have decreased with these developments.

THERE ARE TWO MAPS AND TWO REALITIES

Sinan Çiftyürek – DEM Party MP

One of the maps in Syria is what we call Rojava Kurdistan, the Haseke, Derik, Kamışlı triangle. The other is the Arab region that includes Rakka and Deyrizor. Hundreds of young Kurds fought IŞİD in the Rakka region and lost their lives but the reality that this is an Arab region did not change.

The latest developments show us that there is a 14-article proposal from Ahmet Şara shaped in the Turkey, US and Israel triangle. However, the Autonomous Rojava administration and SDK have not accepted these articles yet. This is only a proposal. We do not know what kind of response will come.

This 14-article proposal is definitely not a solution plan. Because no one in Syria and Iraq can continue without producing a solution for Kurds in this form. The Kurdish question was not solved with 100 years of hard and violent policies, on the contrary it grew. For this reason, the states that are a party to the issue have to hold a mirror up to themselves as well. From this point on, weapons will not benefit anyone. For this reason, civilian politics should be essential.

The Kurdish people are an oppressed people and they are fighting for existence. They want their basic rights. They do not want an independent state. They say they want status and recognition of their existence. Ahmet Şara says Kurdish should be an optional class. But from this point on, Kurds cannot live without status.

If these 14 articles are imposed, Kurds will resist again. Kurdish politics has taken heavy blows in past years but it recovered each time. We want democratic forces in Turkey to raise their voices because the racist current is cheering.

We never believed in the resolution process continuing in Turkey’s domestic politics. The Kurdish people did not believe it either. The Kurdish people are waiting for steps by saying we did everything and now it is the state’s turn. I think political and social spaces should be opened for those who will come down from the mountains. Because the Kurdish question is a political question and it should be handled accordingly. I think Kurds’ constitutional existence should be accepted and the right to education in the mother tongue should be recognised.

WHAT HAPPENED IN 12 DAYS?

1 January: The term of the 10 March Memorandum signed between SDG and Şam expired. It had been agreed that Kurds would be integrated into the central administration by the end of the year.

The term of the 10 March Memorandum signed between SDG and Şam expired. It had been agreed that Kurds would be integrated into the central administration by the end of the year. 4 January: SDG leader Mazlum Abdi met the Colani administration in Şam. The knot in the memorandum could not be untied.

SDG leader Mazlum Abdi met the Colani administration in Şam. The knot in the memorandum could not be untied. 5 January: In Paris, under US mediation, Israel and Syrian officials signed a memorandum including intelligence sharing, reducing military tension and economic cooperation.

In Paris, under US mediation, Israel and Syrian officials signed a memorandum including intelligence sharing, reducing military tension and economic cooperation. 6 January: The HTŞ administration in Şam attacked Halep’s Kurdish neighbourhoods the same day. After five days of attacks, a ceasefire was reached.

The HTŞ administration in Şam attacked Halep’s Kurdish neighbourhoods the same day. After five days of attacks, a ceasefire was reached. 14 January: After the ceasefire in Halep, HTŞ units quickly turned towards other centres west of the Fırat. YPG/SDG withdrew to the east of the Fırat.

After the ceasefire in Halep, HTŞ units quickly turned towards other centres west of the Fırat. YPG/SDG withdrew to the east of the Fırat. 18 January: The HTŞ army also entered the east of the Fırat and took cities such as Deyrizor and Rakka. With US involvement, a ceasefire agreement was signed between Abdi and Şara.

The HTŞ army also entered the east of the Fırat and took cities such as Deyrizor and Rakka. With US involvement, a ceasefire agreement was signed between Abdi and Şara. 19 January: Despite the ceasefire, HTŞ forces continued to advance east of the Fırat. Tişrin Barajı was taken and troops were massed towards Haseke.

AKP and MHP are thrilled: The obstacle in front of the process report has been removed After the fundamentalist Şam administration took the territories held by SDG and sat down for an agreement, the one-man regime was delighted. MHP Deputy Chair Feti Yıldız said developments in Syria would reflect positively on the joint report process to be prepared in the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission and added, “It was standing like an obstacle. That obstacle seems to have been removed for now.” The drafting team formed from representatives of the parties with groups in the Parliamentary Commission once again met under the chairmanship of TBMM Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş to prepare a joint report. Answering questions on the way to the meeting, Yıldız replied to a question about whether the draft consisted of seven articles_toggle?; “We do not have something like seven articles or six articles. There is no limit.” In a statement from AKP after the latest situation in Syria it was said, “The coup attempt has been stopped.” Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik said, “The ‘coup attempt’ by SDG targeting our principle of a ‘terror-free Turkey and a terror-free region’ has been stopped. The ‘coup mechanism’ for which SDG is a tool has become non-functional.” Çelik, who posted on his social media account, said the following: As we have said many times, “There is no state within a state and no army within an army.” The processes of a “terror-free Turkey” and a “terror-free region” are intertwined and cannot be separated. By not complying with the 10 March Memorandum, SDG became a tool of an evil project targeting our Kurdish brothers and the whole of Syria. In this way it also carried out sabotage against our goal of a “terror-free Turkey and a terror-free region”. At this point, the “Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement” announced by Ahmed Şara will be an important basis for Syria’s unity. This is a clear statement towards Syria’s internal integration.

What is in the fourteen-article agreement? The articles of the 18 January agreement signed between Ahmet Eş Şara and Mazlum Abdi under US mediation are as follows: SDG will join the Syrian army as ‘individuals’.

Border gates and oil wells will be left to Şam.

Foreign militants within SDG will be sent out of the country.

The fight against IŞİD will be carried out by Şam.

The provinces of Deyrizor and Rakka will be handed over to Şam.

All institutions in Haseke province will be integrated into Şam.

SDG will not accept members of the toppled regime into its ranks and will hand over the lists of former regime officers in North East Syria.

A presidential decree will be issued regarding the appointment of a candidate who will serve as Governor of Haseke.

The city of Kobani will be cleared of heavy military appearances, a local security force will be formed from the local population and a local police force affiliated to Şam will be maintained.

The administration responsible for IŞİD detainees and camps and the forces protecting these facilities will be merged with the central administration.

Names put forward by the SDG leadership to be appointed to senior military, security and civilian positions in the central state structure will be accepted.

Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights will be recognised and the stateless will be granted citizenship.

Şam will fight IŞİD in coordination with the US.

Efforts will be carried out for the safe and dignified return of the people of Afrin and Şeyh Maksut to their regions.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Emperyalist müdahaleciliğin alt üst ettiği Suriye'de yeni denklem: Roller değişse de plan işliyor, published in BirGün newspaper on January 20, 2026.