The news used as a pretext for my arrest – 2

İsmail Arı

I will remind you at the beginning of every article: I was detained and arrested in the Turhal district of Tokat, where I had gone to visit my family for the Bayram (Eid), based on a video published back in January. While I was in custody, three more out-of-date news reports and videos were added to the investigation file. Although I have always gone and given a statement whenever summoned before, this time I was arrested on the third day of Bayram and sent to prison without even being allowed to give a statement to the prosecutor. The origin of this case, I believe, is the video "The Erdoğan Family’s Foundations," published on 16 January 2026 on BirGün TV, the YouTube channel of our newspaper, BirGün.

So, what did I explain in this video that was placed before me as a justification for my arrest three months after its publication? I said, "The Erdoğan family manages nearly 20 foundations. About 15 of these are managed by Bilal Erdoğan, and the others by Emine, Esra, and Sümeyye Erdoğan." Is this a lie? Doesn't the whole of Turkey know about these foundations, particularly the Archers Foundation (Okçular Vakfı), the Foundation for the Expansion of Knowledge (İlim Yayma Vakfı), TÜGVA, and TÜRGEV?

In the rest of the video, I stated that these foundations were granted tax-exempt status by Presidential decree, providing them with such a privilege. Furthermore, I stated that public resources were being used for these foundations through protocols signed between AKP municipalities and these organisations. Doesn't all of Turkey know this as well? Is this also a lie? Don’t municipalities allocate buildings to these foundations and sign off on numerous expenses? Are these lies? Wasn’t TÜGVA previously on the agenda with allegations of favouritism? Everyone knows and remembers these! Which of these constitutes "misleading information to the public"?

I will defend my reporting in every arena, even in prison. Turkey has become a "republic of foundations," especially over the last 10–15 years. Members of the AKP are establishing new foundations one after another. These foundations first sign protocols with municipalities and public institutions, and then they are granted tax exemptions. Through these foundations, some people "avoid taxes." In short; this is one of the four news reports and videos presented as an excuse for my arrest on a holiday. Now, you decide: Did I commit a crime, or did I simply practice journalism?

Finally, I want to emphasise this: Although the Constitution states, "The press is free and shall not be censored," I was arrested. They violated the Constitution. They did not want me to practice journalism; that is why I am in prison. However, I will not give up on journalism. Hoping to meet in days of freedom.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tutuklanmama gerekçe olan haber – 2, published in BirGün newspaper on April 14, 2026.