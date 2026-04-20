The news used as a pretext for my arrest – 4

İsmail Arı

I have been in prison for about a month. During the holiday, they turned up at the doors of all our relatives in Tokat. I was taken into custody and arrested at the home of a relative I had visited for the holiday. My only crime was practising journalism in this country. Four news articles and a video were presented to me as grounds for my arrest. I defended these news articles and videos in a series of articles; I stated that none of them contained ‘misleading information’. The final article and piece in this series, however, concerns the construction of a student hostel.

The plot next to the Imam Hatip High School in Istanbul, from which AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan graduated, is a listed area—that is, an area subject to a Conservation Board decision. In the latest street view from 2019, abandoned wooden structures can be seen on this site. However, a decision was recently made to construct a student accommodation building for the Imam Hatip High School on this plot, which is subject to a Conservation Board decision. That, in essence, is the story. Yet, whilst detaining me on the grounds that the Centre for Combating Disinformation had debunked this story, they also presented this very story to me. In our appeal against detention, we submitted all the documents relating to this incident to the court. Our 33-page appeal against detention was rejected by the Magistrates’ Court.

We presented the documents for this news story. How can this be a lie? The foundation stone for the dormitory was laid in a ceremony. So, was there a Conservation Board decision regarding this area, or not? Of course there was! Was it a listed site? Of course it was!

This is also the fourth reason for my arrest. I am being held in prison because of these reports, on a charge that doesn’t even carry a custodial sentence. And for nearly a month now! My only crime is being a journalist.

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‘THEY’LL THROW YOU IN PRISON, BE CAREFUL!’

I’m watching the attacks on schools from inside prison. The inmates say, “Prison is safer than the outside world.” So, whose doing is this? Occasionally, people tease me, saying, “Look, you’re a journalist; don’t write against the regime. You’ll be arrested, they’ll throw you in prison.” I laugh; because they’re right!

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tutuklanmama gerekçe olan haber - 4, published in BirGün newspaper on April 20, 2026.