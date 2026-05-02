The number of ultra-rich people in Turkey has doubled in the last five years

The AKP regime’s economic policies, which have made the rich richer and the poor even poorer, have also been reflected in international reports.

According to data from Knight Frank’s “The Wealth Report 2026”, the number of people in Turkey with a net worth exceeding 30 million dollars has risen by approximately 93.5 per cent over the past five years, from 2,174 to 4,208.

This figure is expected to rise by 13 per cent to 4,772 by 2031. These figures highlight the injustice and disparity in income distribution in Turkey.

POLAND IN FIRST PLACE

According to a report prepared by Ekonomim based on the data, Poland leads the list of countries where the number of ultra-wealthy individuals (those with a fortune exceeding 30 million dollars) has grown the fastest over the past five years, with a 109 per cent increase, followed by Qatar with 107 per cent. Turkey ranks third, whilst Romania is fourth with a 93 per cent increase.

THE CENTRE OF WEALTH REMAINS UNCHANGED

The data shows that whilst the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals is spreading across a wider geographical area, wealth creation remains concentrated in specific centres.

North America holds the majority of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, whilst the Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly and increasing its share. Europe, however, is showing a more limited increase.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gelir dağılımında uçurum: Türkiye’de ultra zengin sayısı son 5 yılda 2 kat arttı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 2, 2026.