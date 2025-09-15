The one-man regime will be overthrown in the streets

Politics Service

The marches launched by LEFT Party across the country against the one-man regime dragging the nation to a great abyss continued with a mass gathering in Samsun.

Calling to strengthen the wave of resistance rising in every corner of the country against the Palace’s policies on the ground of united struggle, LEFT Party marched yesterday from Şehir Kulübü to Çiftlik Avenue in Samsun, after Zonguldak and Tonya.

WORK, BREAD, JUSTICE THE COUNTRY NEEDS THE LEFT

During the march, which began at 14:00 and was attended by many citizens, slogans such as “Work, bread, justice the country needs the left”, “Shoulder to shoulder against fascism”, “AKP to the grave, people to power” were frequently chanted.

The march, where a banner reading “Our call is a call to end the reactionary regime” was carried, ended with speeches.

Speaking first after the march, LEFT Party Samsun Provincial Spokesperson Şafak Yeşiltepe said, “Dear friends and comrades who have words to say and a path to walk, welcome. We have come together today with the motto of uniting against fascism, poverty and repression.”

Yeşiltepe continued, “We are in the streets for our people struggling to survive in a country sinking further into economic crisis, with burning forests, destroyed agriculture, banned strikes, young people robbed of their future by stolen exam questions, retirees left facing hunger, women murdered, cronies rewarded with fake diplomas, municipalities suppressed with trustees… in a country without democracy, justice or law.”

MANY REASONS TO BE IN THE STREETS

Yeşiltepe said: “We have many reasons to be in the streets against a handful of tyrants. The paid, privatised education system enriched AKP cronies while schools were surrounded by religious sects. The poor working people can no longer access the health system. Those with money receive treatment in private hospitals. Those without cannot get appointments in public hospitals.

We are in the streets against the one-man regime backed by mafias, gangs and sects, against every reactionary and dark power. This government and the capitalist system are responsible for at least three women being killed every day, for the increase in suspicious female deaths, for the normalisation of violence against women, children and LGBTI+ people.

The sole culprit of all these evils in this country is the Islamist fascist government. We are in the streets to hold to account this government that withdrew from the Istanbul Convention and abolished Law 6284. We are in the streets to fight for secularism and to win secularism against the reign of clericalism.”

ROOT OF ALL PROBLEMS IS THE ONE-MAN REGIME

After Yeşiltepe, LEFT Party Central Executive Board member Alper Taş said that all the country’s issues are tied to the existence of the one-man regime.

“Without ending the one-man regime, none of the country’s problems can be solved,” said Taş. “Since this political Islamist regime came into force in 2018, it has destroyed the country’s future. They said they would make the country soar but brought it to the edge of a cliff.”

WE WILL GROW THOSE DREAMS

Throughout his speech, Taş stressed the importance of a united people’s movement and also drew attention to the significance of revolutionaries in the country’s history. “History vindicated Mahir, Deniz. What they said has once again been proven true today. Come, let’s grow those dreams together,” he said.

Highlights from Taş’s speech:

“We may have different political views, we may come from different parties. But our primary duty is the same for all of us: to defeat this regime. For this we will create a united people’s movement. This movement was born in Saraçhane under the leadership of the youth. Now we must spread this unity to every corner of the country. Let’s grow this unity not only in Samsun but everywhere.”

WE WILL REBUILD THIS COUNTRY

“We will build a Turkey where women are free, where the state is no longer a male state. Our nature, forests, waters, pastures will not be opened to plunder. The commons of this country will not be handed over to capital. These lands will not be given away to Mehmet Cengiz and others. We will build a Turkey at peace with nature, based on equal citizenship.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tek adam rejimi sokakta yıkılacak, published in BirGün newspaper on September 15, 2025.