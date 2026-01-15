The only solution against the palace is united struggle

Ebru Çelik

Union of Public Workers' Unions (KESK) staged a nationwide strike against the ‘misery wage increase’ imposed on pensioners and public sector workers. Striking civil servants and retired civil servants gathered in public squares. From Istanbul to Ankara, from Izmir to Kütahya, from Zonguldak to Amasya, from Samsun to Bursa, the situation and demands of the workers were the same: a wage they could live on.

Simultaneous press statements were made in many cities, while the gathering in Istanbul took place in Beyazıt Square in Fatih. The action was supported by many institutions and organisations, including the Istanbul Medical Association and the Union of All Retirees. Retirees marched to the square to music and dancing, chanting the slogan ‘Tayyip, take your raise and go to hell’ (Tayyip zammını al başına çal). Thousands of workers marched to Beyazıt Square, and danced after the press statement.

POVERTY UNDER THE GUISE OF TÜİK

Reading the statement on behalf of KESK, Hüseyin Özel, spokesperson for the KESK Istanbul Branches Executive Committee, emphasised that wage increases were determined based on data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) that did not reflect reality. Özel said, "Real inflation is being hidden, and the purchasing power of labour is being systematically eroded. TÜİK has become the technical cover for this impoverishment policy." Özel stated that public sector workers entered 2026 with an average 12.5% increase, including a flat increase of 1,000 TL to base salaries, while prices for all basic items, from transportation to healthcare, rent to taxes, have doubled. He said, ‘The salary increase evaporates with rent and taxes before it even reaches your pocket.’ In the statement, Özel pointed out that the budget works for capital, not labour, and emphasised that the ‘no resources’ argument is a choice. The statement, which listed the demands, included the following points:

•An additional 20% increase in the salaries of public sector workers starting in January,

•Reflecting the additional lump sum payment introduced in July 2023 in base salaries,

•Granting all public sector workers an additional 3600 index points and adding the lump sum payment amount to current pensions,

•Abolishing the interview system,

•Amending Law No. 4688 in line with universal trade union norms, particularly the right to strike and collective bargaining,

•Establishing a genuine collective bargaining table by the end of June at the latest,

•Raising the lowest public sector worker salary above the poverty line,

•Providing rent, childcare and travel support for public sector workers.

WE WILL RESIST TOGETHER UNTIL THIS SYSTEM CHANGES

Speaking in the statement, Metin Tekiz, member of the Executive Board of the All Pensioners' Union, said that approximately 5 million pensioners in Turkey have once again been brought below the poverty line, to the very bottom, by the government's so-called ‘improvement’ measures. Tekiz added, "The bill submitted to Parliament by the AKP, which raises the minimum pension to 20,000 TL, is ostensibly an increase but in reality is a continuation of the charity regime that perpetuates poverty. The authorities' constant refrain of “budget discipline” has become an excuse to ignore the right to life of millions of pensioners. An increase of approximately 1,000 TL is not a real improvement in conditions of high inflation; it is a balancing act that condemns pensioners to starvation." Responding to the fact that the rate of increase applied to Social Security Institution (SSK) and General Health Insurance Fund (Bağ-Kur) pensioners is 12.19%, while the rate applied to the lowest pensions is 18.48%, Tekiz said, "This difference means that more pensioners with low base pensions are concentrated at the lowest level. Today, the number of pensioners receiving the lowest monthly pension is approaching 4.9 million; nearly 5 million pensioners are condemned to live below the poverty line. This picture is not “equalisation”; it is the spread of poverty," he said, making an open call. Tekiz continued his speech as follows: "We call on all labour organisations, trade unions, democratic mass organisations, trade associations and all pro-labour political structures to expand the united struggle against this regime of misery. Let us stand side by side in the streets and unite our voices. Because this regime cannot defeat a united people. Pensioners, who built this country's roads, factories, schools and hospitals, cannot be condemned to poverty, insecurity and neglect. We are the reality. We are the solution. The solution lies in organised and united struggle. As the Union of All Retirees, we will continue to expand the struggle in the streets and in Parliament until this system changes and retirees achieve conditions for a humane life.

DOCTORS ALSO WENT ON STRIKE

Speaking on behalf of the Istanbul Medical Association, Ertuğrul Oruç said: "All the issues that led to KESK's strike today also apply to doctors. Doctors are working longer hours every day, receiving lower wages, and being forced to work in poor conditions and without security. This is also a way, a prescription, to dismantle the undemocratic and oppressive regime we live under. We salute KESK's one-day strike action today once again and express our solidarity. There is no salvation alone.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Saray’a karşı tek çare birleşik mücadele, published in BirGün newspaper on January 15, 2026.