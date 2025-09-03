The only way is to grow the struggle

Mustafa Bildircin

Unable to generate social consent, the Palace administration is trying to survive with repression, silence the opposition with the stick of the judiciary and keep it in a constant defensive position.

While the 19 March operations continue to spread, the Palace administration, making move after move against the opposition from the Congress Case to the indictment said to be in preparation regarding the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) operations, finally turned its eye on the CHP İstanbul Provincial Administration.

İstanbul 45th Civil Court of First Instance ruled to suspend the chair and administration elected at the 38th Ordinary CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress from duty and to appoint an interim board to the Provincial Chairmanship. A judicial decision described as a “coup against democracy” was signed regarding the CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress. The decision on the CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress held on 8 October 2023 was taken in the lawsuit filed with the complaint petition submitted to the court by Özlem Erkan. In the complaint petition, it was alleged that delegates’ votes were directed in return for money, phone-tablet gifts, job promises and various material benefits.

COMPLAINT PETITION

The complaint petition submitted to the court for the temporary suspension of the administration elected at the congress included the following:

“I request that it be decided to temporarily suspend the administrators elected at the 8 October 2023 İstanbul Provincial Congress, to reinstate the previously elected Provincial Chair, Provincial Executive Board and Provincial Disciplinary Board, or to appoint an interim board deemed appropriate by the court, and to temporarily suspend the 39th Ordinary Congress process initiated by the CHP Central Executive Board.”

COURT DECISION

Concluding the file, İstanbul 45th Civil Court of First Instance ruled to temporarily suspend from duty the Provincial Chair, principal and substitute members of the Provincial Executive Board, and principal and substitute members of the Provincial Disciplinary Board elected at the 38th Ordinary CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress held on 8 October 2023.

The court announced its decision to appoint Gürsel Tekin, Zeki Şen, Hasan Babacan, Müjdat Gürbüz and Erkan Narsap as the interim board, authorised to exercise the powers of the CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair, Provincial Executive Board and Provincial Disciplinary Board. The court also temporarily suspended the election work of district and provincial congresses to be held in İstanbul. Following the decision, it was a matter of curiosity whether Gürsel Tekin would accept the duty. Tekin announced he would accept it, saying “I will do whatever the law says”. He added, “We came to duty with four district chairs. We are people who have served our party for 40 years. We will do whatever we can to keep our party standing. The plaintiffs gave our names, so we were appointed.”

COUP AGAINST DEMOCRACY

Following the decision that caused public outrage, the first statement from CHP came from CHP Deputy Chair Gamze Taşcıer. Describing the events as a “coup through the judiciary”, Taşcıer briefly said:

“The elections of a political party were held almost two years ago. Without any objections, only based on allegations, with ‘I had given, I had said’ claims, the cancellation of a political party’s congress is not only a coup against the Republican People’s Party but also a coup against democracy. It is a process that will closely affect all parties. Everyone who has taken a share from democracy must stand against this decision.”

After the decision on the CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress, another important development occurred. In the indictment, a prison sentence of up to three years was demanded for 10 people, including Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney and Özgür Çelik.

RESOLVE TO STRUGGLE

After the decision reached CHP Headquarters, the party administration convened urgently. At the CHP Central Executive Board meeting chaired by CHP leader Özgür Özel, both the decision regarding the congress and the roadmap for the new period were discussed. CHP members said that the decision, which they described as a “coup against democracy”, would not deter CHP from its path, and added, “Our resolve to struggle will grow even stronger.”

WHAT WILL HAPPEN ON 15 SEPTEMBER?

After the decision, attention turned to the main congress case to be heard on 15 September. According to what was spoken in CHP backstage, a similar decision was expected in the main congress case. It was argued that only the party administration could be temporarily suspended from duty and that the previous administration could be brought back to head the party. Some party executives stated that the main congress case would be left pending and “kept hanging over CHP like a sword”.

İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office also issued a statement regarding the decision. The statement said: “The decision made by İstanbul 45th Civil Court of First Instance to temporarily suspend the İstanbul provincial chair, provincial executive board members and provincial disciplinary board members was a provisional injunction decision given upon the lawsuit filed by some CHP delegates.”

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç also made a statement on his social media account. Tunç evaluated: “It is a provisional measure aimed at preventing irreparable harm that may arise during the trial process, and does not constitute a final ruling. The trial process is ongoing.”

***

SIEGE FROM ALL SIDES

The government, which does not want the opposition to devote its energy to the country’s deepening poverty, livelihood problems and unemployment, aims to keep it in a constant defensive and self-explanatory position. The removal of the İstanbul Provincial Administration and lawsuits such as the annulment of the Congress to be heard in the coming days are also kept as a stick over CHP, which is wanted to do politics confined to Ankara, within the limits set by the regime. İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek also pointed to October in the indictment regarding İBB operations. Meanwhile, while the solution commission works in Parliament continue, on the other hand, files regarding the lifting of the immunities of DEM Party and CHP deputies continue to be submitted to Parliament. The government is trying to consolidate politics with a carrot and stick tactic and render the opposition ineffective as a whole.

Let us recall what the opposition is facing in the coming weeks:

SEPTEMBER CASES

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik announced that his party had a total of 14 cases in September, three of them against students, and reacted to these cases. Emphasising that his party’s legal commission would continue to struggle, Çelik stressed that the Turkish judiciary was occupied with political operations. The cases in question are as follows:

Beykoz Municipality Case

Saraçhane 100th Day Detained Students and Journalists Case

Attack on Özgür Özel Case

İstanbul Bar Association Board Members Case

19 March Saraçhane Student Case

Ekrem İmamoğlu Diploma Case

Cem Aydın-Akın Gürlek Case

19 March Saraçhane Student Cases

Congress Annulment Case

Kalender Özdemir/Şükrü Genç Case

Municipal Council Members Urban Consensus Case

19 March Saraçhane Students Case

Özgür Çelik Çağlayan Press Statement Case

Ekrem İmamoğlu Expert Witness Case

FILES IN PARLIAMENT

Files prepared on 6 MPs, including CHP leader Özgür Özel and DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan, were recently submitted to the Grand National Assembly. The summaries of proceedings sent to Parliament with the Presidency’s memoranda include the lifting of the legislative immunities of MPs. Of the total 11 files, 4 belong to Özel, 2 to CHP İstanbul MP Cemal Enginyurt, 2 to TİP İstanbul MP Ahmet Şık. In addition, files exist for CHP İzmir MP Ahmet Tuncay Özkan and İYİP Gaziantep MP Mehmet Mustafa Günban.

İBB INDICTMENTS

İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek described the İBB file, in which Ekrem İmamoğlu is also imprisoned, as “the biggest corruption file of the century”. Gürlek pointed to October for the indictment. Responding to questions on the corruption investigations against İBB, Gürlek said they aimed to complete the indictment of Aziz İhsan Aktaş in September and the İBB corruption indictment in October.

Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler, arrested as part of the “corruption” investigation launched into Beykoz Municipality and facing a demand for 67 years and 3 months imprisonment, appeared before a judge for the first time. In his defence, Köseler said: “I ask, does the person who prepared this indictment have no conscience at all?”

As part of the investigation launched by Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler was detained in a raid on his house at 04.00 on 27 February. The first hearing is being held at İstanbul Anadolu 17th High Criminal Court in the Hakan Kılıç Conference Hall. Some detained defendants connected via SEGBİS, while others including Köseler were brought from the prisons where they are held. Meeting the judge for the first time after 183 days, Köseler was greeted with applause as he entered the hall.

In his defence, Köseler said: “I would like to emphasise this in particular: there is manipulation in the testimonies and this is not true. The person who testified against me says, ‘I have never been in the same environment with these people’. This absolutely does not reflect the truth. He is trying to cover himself.”

The Beykoz Case will continue today and tomorrow.

THE DECISION IS NOT LEGITIMATE

Ankara Bar Association stated that the decision regarding the CHP Provincial Administration was unlawful. The statement from the bar read: “Civil courts of first instance are not authorised to decide on political party congresses.”

The statement, noting that the government politicising the judiciary is not legitimate, continued:

“It has been learnt that the 38th Ordinary CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress was annulled by İstanbul 45th Civil Court of First Instance, the members elected at the congress were suspended, and an interim board was temporarily appointed to the İstanbul Provincial Administration. Pursuant to Article 21 of the Political Parties Law, congresses are held under the supervision of the district election board judge and the decisions taken are final. Such decisions can only be annulled by the Supreme Election Council pursuant to Article 79 of the Constitution. In this context, annulment decisions given by civil courts of first instance are a clear usurpation of authority and null and void. The judiciary’s interference in party will under political pressure destroys the rule of law and severely damages democracy. As Ankara Bar Association, we declare: We do not consider legitimate any decision that usurps the law, nor any government that instrumentalises the judiciary. The defence stands by the will of citizens and democracy.”

Former CHP Deputy Chair Murat Karayalçın also stressed that the law was not being implemented. Karayalçın said: “No attitude is being taken in accordance with the law. Decisions are made on the file without a hearing. Everything has been decided within 15-20 days. We will not allow this party to be shut down. We will not hand over this party to a trustee. They are making a big mistake. Look, the stock market has collapsed again. They will relive 19 March, they are making the country live it, they are ruining Turkey, but we will not give up. We are standing, we will continue with determination.”

LET US UNITE FOR A DEMOCRATIC COUNTRY

After the suspension of CHP İstanbul Provincial Administration, reactions rose across the country.

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik said: “CHP and every institution in Turkey that does not align with the current minority government are under 360-degree attack.”

Çelik said: “The decision taken is an attempt to stop CHP’s march. For 300 days these lands have faced great injustice. With such decisions they are trying to stop CHP’s march to power. We will not allow it. The people are standing, together with our people we will continue our struggle with determination.”

VOID DECISION

CHP Deputy Chair Burhanettin Bulut said: “This decision by a politicised judiciary is null and void. We will resolutely struggle against those who want to design politics in courthouse corridors. We will continue to stand by İstanbul’s will, democracy and the rule of law.”

Making a statement regarding the appointment of a trustee to CHP İstanbul Provincial Chairmanship by court order, the LEFT Party described the decision as “a new stage of the 19 March coup”. In its statement, the party emphasised that the government was trying to suppress the opposition through the judiciary.

The LEFT Party noted that the AKP and MHP government was trying to design the opposition with the judiciary and Trojan horses, and said this process was part of building a regime that rendered elections symbolic.

Calling on all democratic opposition forces, the LEFT Party stated that they should not be part of the games of the “one-man regime”.

The statement read: “This decision is also the greatest proof that the new process presented as a solution and carried out in Parliament through the Commission is nothing but a deception to maintain their power. We call on all democratic opposition and progressive forces to stay away from being part of the power games of the one-man regime that has lost all legitimacy, and to unite in the struggle for a truly democratic country where we will win peace, secularism and our freedoms.”

AKP-MHP WILL RECEIVE THE RESPONSE THEY DESERVE

The LEFT Party stated that it would continue to stand in solidarity with CHP against this trustee imposition, as it has since 19 March, and to work with all its strength to organise a united struggle of social opposition against the Palace regime. The statement added: “Everyone should know that the millions of oppressed workers, condemned to poverty and hunger and deprived of their most basic human rights, Kurds and Turks together, will surely give AKP and MHP the response they deserve.”

In its statement, the DEM Party said: “These practices must be stopped immediately. The judiciary must now withdraw from the political arena, and the trustee mentality must be abandoned.”

BAHÇELİ’S OPERATION THREAT TO SDG

MHP Chair Devlet Bahçeli made statements following the annulment of the CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress. Bahçeli said: “CHP has thrown in the towel, fallen into political coma. CHP’s end is dark, its reputation is zero.”

Speaking also on developments in Syria, Bahçeli said: “The Republic of Turkey has the power, deterrence, capability and competence to prevent faits accomplis in neighbouring geographies. It should be known by everyone that if the SDG/YPG does not comply with and fulfil the memorandum of understanding signed with the Syrian administration on 10 March 2025, military intervention will become inevitable with the joint will of Ankara and Damascus. Where words fail, many scenes of heroism will succeed. The goal of a ‘Terror-Free Turkey, Terror-Free Region’ is the decision of history, fraternity law, partnership of fate, and without doubt the revival and recovery of the wide geography we live in.

Those who try to destroy this decision, to undermine it from the ground up, will be made to regret it. My Kurdish brothers are aware of the game being played. Moreover, no Kurdish brother of mine will fall into the clutches of Zionism, will not be sacrificed to the deceptive and flashy accounts of the genocidaires. The Turkmens, Kurds, Arabs and other elements living in Syria are our brothers, and the traps set will be broken and thrown away together.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tek çare mücadeleyi büyütmek, published in BirGün newspaper on September 3, 2025.