The only way to stand up to this regime is to unite

Politics Service

The political establishment, which is stepping up the pressure day by day, continues its purge aimed at consolidating the regime. From the 19 March operations to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality case, and from the Absolute Nullity case to the Aziz İhsan Aktaş case, the main opposition party is being subjected to a judicial siege, whilst a warning is being issued to anyone who speaks out or objects. Merdan Yanardağ, Editor-in-Chief of TELE 1; journalist Alican Uludağ; ETHA reporter Pınar Gayıp; and subsequently BirGün reporter İsmail Arı have been arrested for doing their professional duty in the face of a corrupt, reactionary and oppressive regime. The regime’s repression has also encircled the labour struggle. Mehmet Türkmen, President of BİRTEK-SEN, who was detained for remarks made during a press conference in support of Sırma Halı workers protesting in Gaziantep over unpaid wages, was also arrested in recent days.

THE METHOD IS THE SAME

From students to activists, and from women to workers, the Palace administration has targeted every section of society, seeking to create a thorn-free garden for its own interests and those of a privileged minority. The regime wants no one to speak of pensioners’ problems, the minimum wage, deepening poverty, lawlessness, injustice, or the reactionary siege. It wants no one to know, see or hear about workers unable to secure their rights from employers, male violence, the ruthless plundering of nature, or the darkness created by sects and religious communities. The regime’s agenda is clear: it ruthlessly exploits every state resource for its plan to stay in power, playing all its cards including the stick of the judiciary and police violence: “The more I ramp up the repression, the more I arrest and detain journalists, trade unionists and students, the more I will neutralise social opposition.”

THE GOVERNMENT’S ACHILLES’ HEEL

The government, without even feeling the need to hide its hand, is once again seeking to achieve the same outcome by deploying the methods it knows best. Undoubtedly, what gives it the greatest confidence is the sense of self-assurance derived from the disarray of the opposition forces. What could not have been foreseen in the 19 March operations was the simultaneous eruption of the anger that had been building up within the same social base. The game plan the government had set out on its agenda prior to these operations had been disrupted by the protests stretching from Saraçhane to Maltepe, from Yozgat to Bayburt; by the barricades torn down by students; and by the organised boycotts and creative acts of defiance. Of course, this wave of protest was not enough to defeat the regime. However, it did, first and foremost, demonstrate to the entire society that this was the regime’s Achilles’ heel.

THE ANGER HAS NOT SUBSIDED

In the year since the Saraçhane protests, the visibility of social opposition has waned at times, yet it has maintained its presence through actions both large and small. On the evening of 18 March, tens of thousands gathered once more in Saraçhane, demonstrating that, despite the government’s barrage of black propaganda, it has failed to suppress the anger felt by millions towards the regime, particularly regarding its abuses of power. Yet, despite this, the regime has managed to maintain its hold on power. Undoubtedly, the most significant reason for this contradictory situation is the need for a united struggle. Today, the arrests of journalists, trade unionists or students must be viewed not as isolated incidents but as part of the same plan. It must be noted that, without defeating this regime, no one in the country -save for a handful of minorities- will be spared, and that liberation from the regime is only possible through standing shoulder to shoulder, organising a comprehensive and united resistance, and ensuring it grows without waning.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bu rejime karşı tek çare birleşmek, published in BirGün newspaper on March 24, 2026.