The outcome of the congress is a response to the regime

Mustafa Bildircin

The CHP's 22nd Extraordinary Congress was held yesterday. The chair of the extraordinary congress, held at the Nazım Hikmet Cultural Centre in Ankara, was CHP Deputy General President Murat Emir. It was reported that 917 elected delegates would vote at the extraordinary congress.

Delegates gave a standing ovation as CHP General Chairman Özgür Özel entered the hall. Özel entered the hall to the song ‘Kurtuluş Yok Tek Başına’ (There is no salvation alone).

The words ‘No to the coup and the trustee’ were displayed on screens set up behind the stage.

‘THE END OF OPPRESSION IS NEAR’

Chairman of the Board Murat Emir delivered the opening speech of the extraordinary congress. Stating that the extraordinary congress was ‘a declaration that the CHP will not bow down to those who encroach on its rights, laws and freedoms,’ Emir said, ‘You cannot stop the CHP, you cannot stop the people.’ Emphasising that the CHP cannot be divided, Emir said, ‘I am addressing the Palace: the end of tyranny and the end of your reign are near.’

LETTER FROM İMAMOĞLU

Emir then read the message sent by Ekrem İmamoğlu to the extraordinary congress. In his letter, İmamoğlu emphasised justice and freedom.

Özel took to the podium once more for his candidacy speech. In his speech, Özel sent greetings to the CHP's imprisoned mayors. Noting that the AKP ‘failed the test of defeat,’ Özel said, ‘They couldn't compete with us in serving the people through their municipalities. Erdoğan couldn't trust himself or his party; he strayed from democracy.’

Özel also commented on the meeting between President Erdoğan and US President Trump. Criticising Erdoğan harshly, Özel said:

"There has been a massacre and looting in Gaza since October 2023. But Erdoğan has gone no further than a war of words with Netanyahu. In fact, by quarrelling with Netanyahu, Erdoğan is trying to consolidate his power here, while Netanyahu is trying to strengthen his position there by quarrelling with Erdoğan. Unfortunately, the main supporter of the massacres in Palestine today is the Trump administration. It is Trump who calls Netanyahu a war hero. It is Trump who mocks our intelligence by saying, ‘I will empty Gaza and build hotels and casinos there.’

Erdoğan, who calls himself a ‘global leader,’ has not uttered a word against Trump, nor is he doing so now. Now, with Palestine in this state, he held a secret meeting with Trump Jr. at Dolmabahçe to secure an appointment with Trump. Without putting it on record, hiding it from the people. We deciphered this, we announced it. They fell silent, they couldn't deny it. But when American sources confirmed it, they had to accept it.

If we are to go to Trump, we will stand up to him, we will confront him. We will speak openly and clearly on the Palestinian issue. It will be shouted at Trump that Palestine is a national issue for this country and a red line. He has no sensitivity towards Palestine and is compelled to side with Trump to maintain his regime. We are aware of this. His votes are falling, and instead of seeking refuge with the people, he is seeking refuge with Trump. He is pursuing Trump-centred politics, not people-centred politics."

NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

Following Özel's speech, Council Chairman Murat Emir recorded a statement of ‘no confidence vote’ before the agenda item on the confidence vote. Emir emphasised that a no confidence vote was necessary for the will of the people to be renewed at the ballot box and for an extraordinary congress to be held. In this context, the delegates expressed their lack of confidence in the party leadership, the PM and the YDK. Two mandatory changes were made to Özel's list of candidates in the block list elections. Ali Balta and Hakan Uyanık were not included on the list. A total of 911 delegates cast their votes for the party leadership, the Party Council and the High Disciplinary Board.

ÖZEL RE-ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN

It was stated that a total of 917 votes were cast for the chairmanship at the congress, with 835 valid votes. Özgür Özel was re-elected as CHP Chairman with 835 delegates' votes. Along with the İstanbul delegates and natural delegates, 352 delegates appointed by the Central Headquarters did not vote.

Only one name changed on Özgür Özel's block list for the PM. Sercan Çığgın entered the PM in place of Ahmet Uyanık, while Harika Taybıllı was added to the YDK in place of Ali Balta, who was elected as the Çankaya District Chairman. The number of votes cast for Özel's Party Assembly list was recorded as 815.

ADDRESS: PALESTINE EMBASSY

Özel announced the CHP rally to be held in Eyüpsultan, Istanbul, on 24 September with the following words: ‘With this agenda, before the meeting to be held in America on Thursday, at our 56th rally on Wednesday evening, instead of party flags, we will carry our Palestinian flags alongside the Turkish flags we always carry, and we invite our entire party, all party members, everyone in solidarity with Palestine, and all political parties to show solidarity in front of the Palestinian Embassy in Eyüpsultan.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kurultay’ın sonucu iktidara yanıt, published in BirGün newspaper on September 22, 2025.