The Palace has reached a dead end

The US and Israel, which first paved the way for the jihadist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria, have now introduced de facto federalism in the country. While Israel got what it wanted in Syria, Colani was forced to back down. The Palace's pan-Islamic policy, which it has been trying to pursue in Syria as well as internally, with borders determined by Israel, has failed.

After clashes between HTS-affiliated forces and Druze in Suwayda in southern Syria, the Damascus government, which failed in its attempts to establish absolute control in the country, backed down after the US intervened.

THE US INTERVENED

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Wednesday that the different parties involved in the conflict in Syria had agreed on ‘specific steps’ to end the fighting. Rubio's statement came after Israel launched powerful air strikes on the centre of Damascus, claiming to defend the Druze minority community.

After five days of intense fighting, the Syrian army withdrew completely from the city of Suwayda under pressure from the US and Israel. The city came under the control of local Druze forces.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 374 people were killed in the fighting that began on Sunday and continued until the army's withdrawal announcement.

In a speech to the nation following the clashes, Muhammad Colani (Ahmed Shara), leader of the jihadist HTŞ administration in Syria, stated that “the Druze people are under the direct protection of the state, but in order to prevent a major war, security responsibilities in Suwayda have been transferred to local forces and Druze leaders.”

Accusing Israel of trying to drag Syria into war and saying that his country would not fall into this trap, Colani noted that attempts to ‘hand the Druze over to an external actor’ would not be allowed.

A ‘WARNING’ TO ISRAEL

“We are not afraid of war. We have spent our lives struggling against difficulties and defending our people,” Colani said, noting that they had to prioritise the interests of the Syrian people.

Colani issued a ‘warning’ to Israel, saying, “Power alone does not guarantee victory, and you can start a war and light the fuse, but you cannot determine the outcome.”

Noting that Israel was trying to turn the chaos into an opportunity, Colani said that a major disaster had been averted thanks to the mediation efforts of American, Arab and Turkish channels.

Colani addressed the Druze community, saying, “I dedicate this speech to our Druze citizens, who are an integral part of the homeland. Syria will never be a place of civil war or division.”

OPEN THE ROJAVA CORRIDOR

The Spiritual Leadership of the Druze Muslims in Syria, headed by Sheikh Hikmet al-Hicri, declared the province of Suwayda a ‘disaster area’ and called for the opening of a humanitarian corridor between them and the Kurds in Syria.

Al-Hicri called for the opening of roads to ‘brotherly Kurds’ and also called on King Abdullah II of Jordan to open the border gate between Suwayda and his country for humanitarian reasons.

The statement noted that after Suwayda was ‘cleansed of the filth of terrorists,’ the province was ‘burdened with heavy wounds,’ and a general mourning period was declared for the ‘dear martyrs’ who lost their lives in attacks on civilians.

The statement also referred to the Rojava Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria and its military wing, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling for ‘the opening of communication channels with our Kurdish brothers.’

Meanwhile, the Social Affairs and Workers' Council affiliated with the Rojava Autonomous Administration also announced in a statement that it had dispatched emergency humanitarian aid to Suwayda.

∗∗∗

HAS AN ACTUAL FEDERAL STRUCTURE BEEN ESTABLISHED?

Israel, which bombed Damascus under the pretext of attacks on the Druze while continuing its occupation of the Golan Heights, declared de facto autonomy in Syria with Colani's retreat. This blow to the HTŞ administration, which withdrew from Suwayda and is trying to establish control over the entire country, is also expected to directly affect its relations with the Kurdish administration and the SDG, which it is trying to incorporate into its structure. It is also possible that the agreement signed on 10 March regarding the SDG's integration into Damascus, which has not yet been implemented, may be reconsidered.

∗∗∗

PEACE DOSTER: THE GOAL IS A FRAGMENTED SYRIA

With its barbarism and brutality, backed by US and European imperialism, Israel has become so comfortable in Palestine and Lebanon that, after the 12-Day War with Iran, it now wants to shape Syria entirely according to its own interests. With these attacks, it aims to make the new regime in Damascus even more fragile and powerless, forcing it to submit to all of Israel's demands.

Israel does not consider the assurances that the Sharar regime will not cause any problems to be sufficient. The Colani regime is dependent on, bound to, and in need of Israeli and US support. These latest developments have weakened Damascus while strengthening the position of Kurdish groups in Syria. It should not be forgotten that the United States and Israel are the two biggest supporters of the Kurdish groups in Syria, the SDG.

In 2026, there will be general elections in Israel and midterm elections in the United States. Therefore, it is unrealistic to expect a conflict of interest between the United States and Israel. The leaders of both countries, Trump and Netanyahu, need each other to win these elections.

Moreover, Trump is not a predictable or reliable politician, and Tom Barrack, the United States Ambassador to Ankara and Special Representative for Syria, is a businessman who is very close to Trump but not a career diplomat. He can say one thing today and the exact opposite tomorrow. The interests of Israel and the United States in the region do not conflict. Israel's priorities are also the priorities of the United States. After Iraq, autonomy and a federation in Syria are also among the goals of both Israel and the United States. What was done in northern Iraq by Barzani is being done in northern Syria by the SDG.

∗∗∗

HASAN SİVRİ: THE EAST IS HEATING UP

From the perspective of HTŞ and its affiliated jihadists, the Druze and all other communities that are not like them are seen as a kind of threat, and reasons for attacking these communities are constantly being fabricated.

Therefore, we should not view HTŞ as a force that has established a normal government; on the contrary, we should view it as an organisation that has been brought to power precisely to destroy Syria's identity, communities and components, as we have seen in Suwayda, and to create a field where the occupying Israeli forces can move very comfortably.

Even if HTŞ jihadist groups say, ‘We have withdrawn, a ceasefire has been reached,’ the tribes in Deir ez-Zor, for example, are now preparing themselves. HTŞ members have subjected Alawites to genocide on the Syrian coast. Then the Druze suffered from the jihadists' atrocities. There is a possibility that this could also be directed at the Kurds in eastern Syria or the SDG. Today, there is a very serious smell of rebellion among the Arab tribes in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa. In other words, this could turn into a conflict in eastern Syria as well.

I believe that Ankara is trying to play a role in this process, which is related to the ongoing conflict with the Kurds in Turkey and will also affect the Kurdish administration in Rojava, the SDG. Frankly, even though there are very radical steps being taken within Turkey, there is uncertainty about where the process will lead.

Additionally, a genocide is ongoing on the Syrian coast, distracting attention. Every day, 8-15 Alevi civilians are being killed, and there are reports of thousands of deaths. However, neither the media nor the public is speaking out. This silence amounts to complicity in the genocide.

∗∗∗

ENGİN SOLAKOĞLU: THE AKP HAS BEEN REDUCED TO A BIT PART

There is no doubt that the AKP played a significant role in the destruction of Syria. However, as the song says, ‘what was the intention, what was the outcome?’ We need to look at that. When they say ‘Colani is our boy, Aleppo 82,’ we see a government sitting on the sidelines and waiting. As long as “statelessness” continues in Syria, large-scale investments and reconstruction are a fantasy. Moreover, so far, only crumbs have fallen to AKP capital from the few tenders that have been distributed. The money will come from the Gulf, and “our people” will act as subcontractors. With the money earned from there, they will buy a few more neighbourhoods in London.

Let's leave aside the first two elements of the ‘Turkish-Kurdish-Arab’ ummah story they are trying to sell to the public in the context of the ‘peace process’ for now; in fact, there is no Arab element either. The Arab regimes' expectations of the AKP go no further than being a security guard at the door.

No one is asking the AKP anything about Syria's future either. The giants are clashing, and our team is whining, ‘Israel must be stopped.’ The subject of this wish is unclear, and the verb used is passive. This is exactly the AKP's foreign policy. So why don't you stop Israel? At least pretend to do something. Close your ports, for example, to the shipment of goods that fuels Israel's war machine. Or stop the oil coming from Azerbaijan. It is clear that they cannot do these things. In this case, the AKP has no choice but to accept the role of a supporting actor in the film produced jointly by Washington, Tel Aviv and London.

The fundamental reason for this is the need to be a docile servant of imperialism in order to remain in power. They are deeply dependent on international finance. It is impossible for an independent foreign policy orientation that benefits the Turkish people to emerge from this situation.

∗∗∗

AHMET MURAT AYTAÇ: THE REGIME'S CALCULATIONS ARE NOT WORKING OUT

The Palace administration, whose calculations are not working out in foreign policy, is also in a dead end in domestic politics. On the one hand, the regime is clinging tightly to the ‘solution process’ launched by the imperialists after the transformation in the Middle East, while on the other hand, it is continuing its crackdown on the opposition at full speed.

Especially after the PKK laid down its arms, the Palace administration, which has been increasing its ‘Turkey without terrorism’ propaganda, has also begun to voice new Ottomanist dreams in foreign policy.

Finally, while President Tayyip Erdoğan's definition of a ‘Kurdish, Turkish, Arab alliance’ winks at expansionist policies in the region, the AKP, MHP, and DEM Party alliance is being used as a means of survival in domestic politics.

However, these calculations made by the Palace continue to create new dead ends for the ruling bloc.

The ruling bloc, which wants to use peace as a means of re-establishing itself, has not been able to achieve the desired success in its repression policies, which it has intensified through the judiciary, while facing the struggle of broad social segments for justice and a democratic country.

Political scientist Ahmet Murat Aytaç assessed the implications of recent developments for the country. Aytaç's assessments are as follows:

The ruling bloc seeks to frame the ongoing process, dubbed ‘Terror-Free Turkey,’ as a gain that will reposition Turkey as a regional power. One of the most important promises of the AKP's ‘Turkey Century’ vision is to build a new regional order organised around a ‘Turkish axis’ in the geography it sees as the Ottoman legacy, under the slogan ‘Strong and Great Turkey.’ This is the most prominent aspect of the so-called anti-imperialism they have developed under the slogan ‘A More Just World is Possible.’ However, even if successful, such an intervention does not aim to eliminate hierarchies within the global system or build an equal and just world order. It aims to rearrange regional power balances in Turkey's favour, within the limits permitted by global powers and to the extent they tolerate it.

This has nothing to do with the ideal of a democratic society that Kurdish politics aims for. In fact, both the AKP and the DEM Party have declared that the AKP-MHP-DEM alliance is nothing more than a ‘process alliance.’ In other words, the parties' expectations are not the same as the meaning they attach to the process. At this point, the most important thing to pay attention to is to put the same things in the same place and the different things in different places. In other words, it is necessary to show the distinction between the hope for peace and the expectation of democratisation in society, and the continuation of the AKP and Erdoğan's rule and regional power policies, and to clearly demonstrate the relationship between these and the democratisation of society as a whole. The direction this relationship will take will be shaped by the extent to which the opposition is prepared for such a crossroads in its efforts to ensure the unity of the democratic bloc.

The CHP is literally under siege. This siege is being carried out through the apparent expansion of the state's security and judicial apparatus' routine ‘anti-terrorism’ and ‘anti-corruption’ activities to include the CHP. The CHP is particularly sensitive to this issue and tries to expose the connection between the pressure directed at them and the AKP's election calculations at every opportunity. The judicial operations, which are spreading and deepening in waves, are not having the expected effect; far from showing signs of fatigue, the opposition is both expanding its actions and hardening its rhetoric. The struggle is taking on the appearance of a ‘war of attrition’ in which both the ruling party and the opposition are fighting with increasing intensity, and the first to give up will lose. In other words, willpower and determination are taking the place of ‘reality.’

The risks for the opposition here will be shaped by the AKP's ability to manage the link it has established between the power struggles within the CHP and these operations. In other words, if the cases opened with the claim of a ‘suspicious convention’ and which have not yet been concluded result in a change in the party leadership, a ‘game changer’ that quickly shifts the focus away from the battle of wills may emerge. The CHP is focused on creating conditions that will force the government into early elections. Even if the current tension does not result in early elections, it seems to believe that the increasing economic fragility due to the political risks that have emerged at some point will force the government to step down. Of course, it is also possible that other systemic factors will intervene and lead to an unexpected outcome of the process.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Saray çıkmaz sokağa girdi, published in BirGün newspaper on July 18, 2025.