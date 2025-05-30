The Palace has set a constitutional trap

Politics Service

The regime, seeking to extend its life and pave the way for President Erdoğan to run for president once again, has once again set a constitutional trap. Since coming to power, the AKP has amended the Constitution 12 times, three of which were through referendums. Out of the 177 articles of the Constitution, 134, or three-quarters, have been amended. Despite this, no steps have been taken towards democratisation, and instead, the current ‘one-man rule’ regime has been established. Erdoğan, who thought he could open up space for himself by creating a rift in the opposition ranks with the debate on the solution, said last week, ‘I have no intention of running for office,’ but his partner Devlet Bahçeli's statement, ‘You cannot turn back from this path,’ and the words of his party's spokesperson Ömer Çelik, ‘Our priority is to re-elect Erdoğan,’ revealed his true intentions. Erdoğan officially declared yesterday that the real issue is once again to pave the way for his candidacy.

Erdoğan answered questions from press members on the plane returning from his visit to Azerbaijan. Clarifying his statement made on 22 May when he brought up the new constitution, ‘I have no intention of being re-elected or running for office again,’ Erdoğan said, "My people made me mayor, prime minister, and president. Wherever our nation wants to see us, we will be there. We have entered every race with confidence in our nation alone. Today and tomorrow, we will continue to listen to our nation. We will shape our direction based on the path they have laid out for us."

THANKS TO BAHÇELİ

Erdoğan thanked his coalition partner, MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, who said, “A president whose concern is the country, and the nation has no right to abandon his path.” 'I am truly delighted and honoured. With his experience and knowledge, Mr Bahçeli is the backbone of Turkish nationalism. He has demonstrated a very valuable stance for the unity and solidarity of the People's Alliance and the survival of our state."

Repeating his message about a ‘new constitution,’ Erdoğan said, ‘A new and civil constitution is a promise we have made to our nation. There will be no turning back. The language of the current constitution is problematic. We do not want a constitution with such problems; we want to prepare a simple, understandable, and practical constitution that is free of such problems.’

NUMBER RISES TO 11

Erdoğan increased the number of “legal experts appointed to work on the constitution” from 10 to 11. The name of Serap Yazıcı Özbudun, an Antalya MP who joined the AKP from the Gelecek Party, appeared on the list announced yesterday by Sabah but was not included in the list shared by Anadolu Agency. AA had listed Muhammet Emin Akbaşoğlu instead of Özbudun. Erdoğan stated that the commission would begin its work after the holiday, saying, ‘These legal experts, such as Serap Yazıcı Özbudun, are already people who have worked on the constitution. We want to conduct this work together with them.’

THE TABLE ITSELF

On the other hand, different approaches to the constitutional debate are emerging from the opposition. The LEFT Party and the CHP issued statements warning against falling into the trap of viewing this as a move to get Erdoğan re-elected as president. The DEM Party, which is involved in the resolution process alongside the government, has issued different statements. Speaking to Ruşen Çakır on Medyascope, Meral Danış Beştaş, a member of the DEM Party's Constitutional Commission, argued that the CHP's objection that ‘a constitution cannot be made with Erdoğan’ is unjustified because Erdoğan is not at the negotiating table. Contrary to Beştaş's statements, from the ruling party's perspective, Erdoğan is the reason the negotiating table was set up in the first place.

FIRST MEETING ON WEDNESDAY

The commission appointed by the AKP to work on a new constitution will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, 4 June, at the Presidential Palace. The commission, chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, will include AKP Deputy Chairmen Efkan Ala and Mustafa Elitaş, AKP Deputy Chairmen Hayati Yazıcı and Ali İhsan Yavuz, AKP Spokesperson Ömer Çelik, AKP Group Chairman Abdullah Güler, and AKP Deputy Group Chairmen Özlem Zengin, Muhammet Emin Akbaşoğlu, and Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu. The decision to establish the commission was taken at a meeting of the AKP Central Decision and Management Board (MKYK) chaired by President Erdoğan. The commission is expected to continue its work throughout the summer.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference in Parliament, CHP member Murat Emir reacted to the alleged inclusion of AKP member Serap Yazıcı Özbudun in the 10-member team appointed by Erdoğan to work on the “new constitution”. Emir stated, “They brought you to the commission in the morning and dismissed you in the afternoon. They will tell you to sit, and you will sit. They will tell you to stand, and you will stand.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Saray anayasa tuzağını kurdu, published in BirGün newspaper on May 30, 2025.