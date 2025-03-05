The Palace Needs an 'Enemy': Everyone who isn't a supporter is in the government's crosshairs

The Palace regime, seeking to consolidate politics through "solution" discussions, is in search of a new "enemy."

Following Abdullah Öcalan's call for the PKK to lay down arms, peace rhetoric is being voiced on one hand, while on the other, the regime is attempting to criminalize all groups it perceives as a threat through fabricated charges and associations with "terrorism." The equation of the resolution process, shaped around Syria, has led to shifting priorities for the regime. Viewing the process as a means of survival, the ruling bloc has placed societal opposition in the category of the "primary enemy."

The Palace administration, attempting to portray Gezi the country’s most legitimate and mass resistance as a “coup attempt,” removing elected mayors under various pretexts, openly threatening the main opposition leader, and using the judiciary to bring journalists, artists, politicians, and bar associations into line, seeks to prolong its rule by intensifying repression.

Clinging tightly to the politics of polarization, the regime is now targeting municipalities that facilitate direct contact between the public and the opposition, artists and politicians in the public eye, unions that could ignite social unrest, democratic mass organizations, and left-wing socialist parties.

While discussions on “solution and democracy” continue on one hand, anyone who speaks out is being targeted on the other. The moves against CHP-led municipalities in İstanbul, the investigations into İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu following his official announcement of candidacy for the presidency, the probe into CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik, and the operation against Medya AŞ all expose how the regime is using the judiciary as a tool to reshape politics. By fabricating charges and launching baseless investigations, the government continuously forces the opposition into a defensive position within the corridors of the courthouse.

However, the changing political climate in the country suggests that unless there is a comprehensive resistance, a strong barricade against government repression, and a societal opposition axis capable of breaking through the walls of the judiciary, it will not be possible to stop this regime.

Even yesterday’s events alone serve as concrete evidence of this.

CHP İSTANBUL PROVINCIAL CONGRESS TARGETED

The regime is expanding its blockade against the CHP. Following allegations of irregularities, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced yesterday that it had launched an investigation into the CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress, which took place after the much-debated party congress. In a statement, the Chief Prosecutor’s Office declared: "An investigation has been launched by our İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding allegations of fraud and violations of the election law in the recent CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress elections."

INVESTIGATION INTO PROVINCIAL CHAIR ÇELİK

An investigation has also been launched against CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik for allegedly violating the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations in relation to the events of January 31, when İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was summoned to testify at Çağlayan Courthouse. Confirming the investigation on Halk TV’s Rota program, hosted by Kürşad Oğuz, Çelik stated that he was contacted by İstanbul police and called to testify. Speaking to Halk TV, CHP’s Çelik said: "Officials from Vatan Police Department called and informed me that an investigation had been opened against me and about 20 of my colleagues, including my own brother, the President of our İstanbul Youth Branch, and other comrades from various levels of our party. They also requested that I go and give my statement. Around 20 of our friends have already completed their testimonies."

BEYKOZ ARRESTS

The Palace regime continues its operations against opposition municipalities. Following the seizure of authority in Esenyurt and Beşiktaş municipalities, CHP-run Beykoz Municipality was added to the list yesterday. On the previous evening, a court ordered the arrest of 13 people, including Mayor Alaattin Köseler.

SECRET WITNESS REPORTED WHAT THEY HEARD

The investigation, launched under allegations of “tender rigging,” revealed that a former municipal employee had become a “secret witness.” This individual, who had left Beykoz Municipality for another municipal post, admitted that some of their statements were based on hearsay. The secret witness stated in their testimony: "Since I was from the previous term, they didn’t include me in their circle. Most of what I know is based on rumors within the municipality and on the streets."

Additionally, purchases of meat, sugar, and spices for the municipality’s restaurants and cafes were also brought under investigation. Following the arrest order, Köseler was removed from office by the Ministry of Interior. Early in the morning, police teams surrounded the Beykoz Municipality building with barriers and carried out searches and seizures, collecting documents as evidence and transporting them in bags to police headquarters.

Many figures condemned the decision, with İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu stating on social media: "Unfortunately, we are living through a period that will go down in history as the ‘İstanbul Lawlessness.’ For the first time in history, three CHP district mayors in İstanbul have been arrested. We will undoubtedly overcome the mindset that has brought Turkey to this point—together with our people."

BASELESS CHARGES

Halk TV’s Editor-in-Chief Suat Toktaş, Responsible Manager Serhan Asker, Program Coordinator Kürşad Oğuz, Journalist Barış Pehlivan, and Presenter Seda Selek stood trial yesterday in a case brought against them for airing a TV report about a court expert mentioned by İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. The trial was attended by numerous lawyers, journalists, media representatives, as well as political figures including SOL Party Central Committee Member Alper Taş, CHP Deputy Chairs Burhanettin Bulut, Gökan Zeybek, and Gökçe Gökçen, along with MPs such as TİP MP Ahmet Şık and representatives of various labour and professional organizations. In the so-called "expert witness case," the court ruled for the acquittal of Suat Toktaş, who had been imprisoned, along with Barış Pehlivan, Seda Selek, Kürşad Oğuz, and Serhan Asker. For over a month, journalists were kept under government pressure through fabricated charges, while the opposition bloc was forced into a defensive position over these events. The journalists emphasized in their defence that the charges were baseless and that their work was in the public interest.

10 MONTH PRISON SENTENCE FOR YILMAZ AND KINACI

While the journalists in the "expert witness case" were acquitted, Evrensel newspaper’s publisher Kürşat Yılmaz and former Responsible Managing Editor Görkem Kınacı were sentenced to 10 months in prison in a separate case filed upon the complaint of Serhat Albayrak, Vice Chairman of the Board of Turkuvaz Media Group. The court initially sentenced Yılmaz and Kınacı to one year in prison for alleged "defamation" against Albayrak but later reduced the sentence to 10 months using discretionary mitigation.

TANRIKULU RELEASED AFTER THREE MONTHS

Human rights defender Nimet Tanrıkulu, who was on trial for "membership in a terrorist organization," appeared for the first hearing of her case yesterday at the İstanbul 24th High Criminal Court. In her defense, Tanrıkulu stated: "I do not build my life on lies. I am a human rights defender and a feminist. I conduct my human rights advocacy openly and transparently; I am not engaged in any secret activity. A peace process is currently underway, and I find it valuable. I request my release." After spending more than three months in prison, the court ruled for her release.

GEZİ INVESTIGATION TO BE EXPANDED

While manager Ayşe Barım remains in custody on charges of "aiding an attempt to overthrow the government" in connection with the Gezi resistance, KRT reported that the investigation will be expanded. KRT Special Intelligence Chief Şahin Şen stated: "The investigation was launched on February 3. A prosecutor from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office sent a letter to RTÜK (Radio and Television Supreme Council) requesting all TV broadcast recordings from that period. The investigation will deepen." Şen further added: "Preliminary examinations have identified certain individuals. Some of these names, who were found to have called people to the streets, will soon face investigations. Their bank account transactions and GSM records have also been placed under scrutiny. The investigation is not limited to TV broadcasts; print media is also being examined. Authorities are reviewing social media activity to determine which accounts, particularly influencers, made certain posts."

IF THE BAR ASSOCIATION IS SILENCED, JUSTICE DIES

The first hearing in the case seeking the dismissal of İstanbul Bar Association President İbrahim Kaboğlu and its executive board members, along with the election of a new president and board, was held at Çağlayan Courthouse in İstanbul. Hundreds of lawyers, along with bar association presidents, representatives of labor and professional organizations, and political parties, attended the hearing. The judge rejected over 100 petitions requesting involvement in the case. Additionally, Fırat Epözdemir, a detained member of the İstanbul Bar Association’s executive board for 34 days, was denied the right to attend the hearing via SEGBİS (video conferencing system). In his opening statement, İstanbul Bar Association President İbrahim Kaboğlu argued that the case should be referred to the Constitutional Court, stating: "According to Article 152 of the Constitution, proceedings should be suspended until the Constitutional Court issues a ruling."

‘THE UNCONSTITUTIONALITY IS OBVIOUS’

Kaboğlu emphasized that the existence of bar associations is fundamentally tied to justice, democracy, and the rule of law, adding: "This case was filed simply because we demanded justice and defended the right to the law. If such a case can be brought against the İstanbul Bar Association—one of the most unique bar associations in the world—then it is, in essence, a case against the Union of Turkish Bar Associations and all 81 bar associations across the country. Therefore, all bar associations should be allowed to intervene in this case."

In concluding his statement as followed: "The unconstitutionality is obvious, serious, and clear. This case openly violates the fundamental principles set forth in Article 2 of the Constitution, which is immutable. I foresee that you will take this violation seriously and allow us to bring this case before the Constitutional Court. Furthermore, I trust that you will contribute to the right to a fair trial. Otherwise, cases like this will serve no purpose other than wasting the judiciary’s time and stealing the right to a fair trial from others." Following Kaboğlu’s statement, the presiding judge announced that the court would assess the constitutional violation claims in its interim ruling but would first proceed with hearing all testimonies.

Speaking on the constitutional violations, former İstanbul Bar Association President Turgut Kazan warned: "If the bar is silenced through such methods, the right to defence and a fair trial will die in Turkey." Similarly, Turkey Bar Association President Erinç Sağkan defended the legitimacy of the İstanbul Bar Association’s actions, stating: "The bar’s activities are entirely in line with its purpose. In fact, even the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office acknowledges this. If they had believed otherwise, the Ministry of Justice could have proceeded without waiting for an investigation permit. Therefore, it is no longer valid to claim that the bar is acting beyond its purpose." The court announced its interim ruling, postponing the next hearing to Friday, March 21, at 9:30 AM.

Source: Saray’a ‘düşman’ lazım