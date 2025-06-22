The Palace regime, accomplice to crime in the Middle East

Öncü Durmuş

The echoes of Israel’s attacks on Iran,, the latest move in imperialism’s new design for the Middle East continue. The palace regime is trying to develop narratives through which it can reinforce its position domestically via regional developments.

Its posturing against Israel and its claims of defiance against imperialists are in fact efforts to rally the opposition behind it, aligning with its ambition to claim a role in the region.

Without saying a word against the US or other Western imperialist countries, the palace’s anti-war stance merely serves as a message to domestic audiences. President Tayyip Erdoğan,, once proud to announce himself as a co-chair of the Greater Middle East Project, is now looking for a way out through his ‘good relations’ with the US.

ISRAEL’S PATH CLEARED

Following the transformation sparked on 7 October and triggered further by the regime change in Syria on 8 December, the regime’s network of pragmatic regional relations became more visible. The positions it has taken since then clearly expose the double standards of the political Islamist regime.

By supporting the fall of the Syrian regime, the palace administration also played a role in clearing the way for Israel and the US. While waiting for the US to take a position, its calls to meet with Assad quickly turned into cheers as developments in the region unfolded.

The palace regime, pleased with Assad’s overthrow, also took pride in hosting HTŞ forces. Its close contact with HTŞ leader Jolani highlighted its ambition to expand its regional role. As Erdoğan and Bahçeli saw the regional tide turning, they quickly adapted to the US's new policies that favour Israel.

Despite anti-war rhetoric, the ties political Islamists built with imperialist powers have only widened the scope of war. Especially after attacks on Palestine, the regime’s US-driven policies have stood out as stark examples.

TRADE CONTINUES

Despite growing backlash, statements about halting trade with Israel were never implemented and trade continued through various channels. The palace administration, which has done nothing beyond speeches in response to attacks on Palestine, also sought to criminalise those exposing its policies.

While token Islamist protests for Palestine were tolerated, actions and events revealing collaboration with imperialists were banned. Journalists who uncovered ongoing trade with Israel faced arrest and censorship. Meanwhile, Erdoğan’s friendship with Trump made headlines in pro-government newspapers.

Most recently, Baykar Technology, owned by Erdoğan’s son-in-law Selçuk Bayraktar, drew attention for its deal with Italian arms manufacturer Leonardo, which sells weapons to Israel. Two university students who hung a protest banner in front of Baykar Technology Centre were detained after police raided their homes.

Domestically, the regime’s peace rhetoric also surfaced in alignment with imperialist strategies in the region. In parallel with these developments, the ‘peace process’ was revived as a tool for internal politics. With the dissolution of the PKK, the regime presented peace as a symbol of national unity at home and abroad, and viewed the process as a way to pull DEM Party out of the opposition camp. Israel’s attack on Iran marked a new phase in the regional transformation.

Political scientist Barış Doster, journalist Zeynep Gürcanlı, and DEM Party MP Sinan Çiftyürek shared their assessments of the palace administration’s stance.

THE U.S. AND ITS PROXY FORCES

Journalist Zeynep Gürcanlı said, “Events in the Middle East are deeply intertwined with domestic developments.”

She stated that for the ruling bloc, the most critical issue in the regional transformation is the Kurdish movement: “An unofficial Kurdish region is being established in Syria under US guidance. One of the four countries with a large Kurdish population is Iran. While most people in Iran initially reacted against the attacks, PJAK and the Kurdish political party in Iran remained silent. This may be due to a hope that they can secure an autonomous region in a new order following the chaos.”

Gürcanlı continued: “In this climate of chaos, the regime’s pursuit of reconciliation with the Kurdish movement, especially following Bahçeli’s statements, seems to be a product of this strategy. They’ve shown a tendency to pursue this through Öcalan.

Meanwhile, although claims of direct contact between Turkey and PYD/YPG have not been confirmed, they haven’t been denied either. So it seems the ruling bloc is trying to establish a process tied to the Kurdish movement within the broader imperialist transformation.

A TRANSFORMATION YEARS IN THE MAKING

However, it should not be forgotten that these processes are the outcome of long-term developments. Today’s transformation in Iraq, Syria and now Iran is the result of years of change. The AKP government has long been a direct partner in these processes.

THE PALACE’S SURVIVAL STRATEGY

Once again, the revived security discourse mirrors the existential threat rhetoric that the ruling bloc has repeatedly used before. The most notable example was the June 7 period, though this discourse was shelved after the November 1 election.

Today, Erdoğan and Bahçeli’s pragmatic politics remain evident. Their main goal is to preserve Erdoğan’s power and sustain the regime built in partnership with the MHP.

The domestic reflections of regional events involve efforts to pull the DEM Party toward the ruling bloc while continuing to demonise the CHP.

Yet the regime’s relationship with imperialism is clear. After its failures in Vietnam and Afghanistan, the US has adopted a new strategy. Starting with Obama and continuing with Trump, Biden, and again Trump, the US now uses proxy forces to pursue its interests. Whereas in the past these proxies were regional organisations, today they are often entire countries. For example, against Russia the proxy is Ukraine, while in the Middle East, it is Israel. Other US-aligned countries also operate within this proxy framework.”

"ANTI-IMPERIALISM MEANS ANTI-CAPITALISM"

Political scientist Barış Doster said, “Even though the ruling bloc in Turkey speaks loudly in domestic politics and uses foreign policy for internal purposes, developments in Iraq and Syria are not going in Turkey’s favour.”

“This is related to the limits of the Turkish state’s capacity, its foreign policy choices, and its inability to distance itself from imperialism. Despite all the anti-Israel rhetoric, Turkey maintained trade relations with Israel for a long time, and Israel’s position in Syria clearly shows the practical consequences of Turkey’s foreign policy.” Doster continued: “Israel’s brutality and savagery are backed primarily by the US. As long as the current tension between Israel and Iran continues, there will inevitably be repercussions for Turkey, especially economically. Even if there isn’t a mass influx of refugees from Iran, a country with which Turkey shares its oldest border, developments there will still affect Turkish politics.

RHETORIC FOR DOMESTIC POLITICS

The ruling bloc’s anti-imperialist rhetoric is aimed at domestic politics. A determined, consistent, and courageous stance against imperialism must also oppose capitalism. In the short term, it is hard to be optimistic about de-escalation in the Middle East. Israel aims to topple the Iranian regime and eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities. It sees both the timing and the environment, the balance of power, as ideal. From Iran’s perspective, although it has been weakened and has lost prestige in recent years, it still has a strong state tradition, national consciousness, and cultural depth, making it far stronger than Syria or Iraq despite its internal challenges.”

"WAR COULD BE A TOOL FOR THE REGIME"

DEM Party MP Sinan Çiftyürek said developments in Iran would put pressure on the palace regime.

Çiftyürek stated: “In Rojava, discussions continue on the 8-point agreement signed between HTŞ and PYD on 10 March. Now, a new Kurdish concern is emerging under the Iran headline. The regime will likely adjust its stance accordingly. While it wants to see Iran weakened, the state is also calculating the Kurdish position in the region. Ultimately, though, wars hit the people. What we are witnessing is a war against humanity. Migration issues may arise. Signs of this are already visible in Ağrı and Van. Meanwhile, such circumstances will offer useful cover for the regime. In a collective bargaining process involving 600,000 public workers, the proposed 16% raise is absurdly low. With rising poverty and uncontainable inflation, the government may use war to mask domestic problems. We can expect to hear more statements like, ‘Will we talk about raises while war looms?’ or ‘Can we hold protests during wartime?”

ERDOĞAN WON’T EVEN NAME THE US

AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the “Islamic Cooperation Organisation Youth Forum.” Avoiding any mention of the US by name, Erdoğan said, “Powers with influence over Israel should not fall for Netanyahu’s game and should use their influence to establish a ceasefire and calm in our region.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled “Ortadoğu’daki suç ortağı Saray rejimi” published in BirGün newspaper on June 21, 2025.