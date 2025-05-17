The palace regime's facade is crumbling

Politics Service

New thresholds have been reached in the country's political arena. On the one hand, the objections raised by the social opposition since the 19 March palace coup continue to grow, while on the other hand, developments in the Middle East in particular have given birth to new political positions. The palace regime, which has no story left to tell the people, is trying to use the opportunities that have arisen to create a new illusion.

The people's resistance has completely destroyed the image of AKP's President Tayyip Erdoğan, while those who claim to support peace and democracy have once again joined forces to polish Erdoğan's image.

Following the PKK's decision to dissolve itself, the palace regime began shouting slogans about democracy and was almost declared a peace envoy between Russia and Ukraine, which had gathered in Istanbul for talks with delegations.

Alongside this atmosphere of victory being whipped up in foreign policy, the familiar preparations for a new consolidation in domestic politics were once again launched under a centralised command.

ATTEMPT TO CREATE AN ILLUSION

Throughout the week, pro-government newspapers wrote headlines about Erdoğan's ‘world leadership.’ Rumours that the frequently emphasised friendship between Trump and Erdoğan would bring peace and democracy to the region were spread.

The headlines from just the previous day alone revealed the illusion that was being created. Some of those headlines were as follows:

• Türkiye Gazetesi: ‘Trump and Erdoğan cut into two wounds in our region. Syria is done, now it's Gaza's turn.’

• Sabah: 'Erdoğan's mark on world politics'

• Hürriyet: ‘The Agenda of Terror is Closed’

• Takvim: ‘Turkey is the Centre of the World’

• Milliyet: ‘The Eyes of the World are on Us’

• Akşam: ‘Turkey is the Key to a New Era’

The common narrative of all these headlines was that Erdoğan is among the most powerful leaders in the new world order and that democracy and peace can only come with Erdoğan.

The news content also sought to emphasise the success of the Palace regime in the words of Erdoğan himself.

Meanwhile, pro-government columnists talked endlessly about how democracy had been achieved and how successful the regime was.

The PKK's laying down of arms, the meeting between the jihadist HTŞ leader Colani and US President Trump, the negotiation table set up in Dolmabahçe, and the meeting of NATO member countries' foreign ministers in Antalya were all topics that the pro-government media used to praise the Palace administration and Erdoğan's greatness. Some even directly mentioned Erdoğan's name among Trump's weaknesses.

THE TRUTH IS RUINING THE IMAGE

Speaking at his party's group meeting the other day, Erdoğan noted that Turkey has actively contributed to peace efforts in the region, saying, ‘Turkey is undoubtedly one of the countries whose support, assistance and mediation are sought in resolving regional and global crises.’ Erdoğan addressed Trump, who lifted sanctions on Syria, as ‘my friend Trump.’ Erdoğan, who joined the meeting between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by telephone, said that the meeting focused on ‘how to strengthen peace in the region.’

However, everything up to this point is part of the success story that is being presented. There has been no mention of the regime's increasing authoritarianism, the failure of the US and the West to bring peace to the Middle East, or the lack of any progress towards democracy in the country.

THE PALACE'S DEMOCRACY LIE

While the palace regime emphasises democracy, security policies have been directed at the social opposition that is fundamentally shaking Erdoğan's rule. From the closure of the social media account of CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is currently in prison, to the detention and arrest of students protesting against AKP representatives at their universities, everything has accompanied the regime's celebration of democracy.

Erdoğan's statements regarding the PKK's declaration also exposed the regime's democracy once again. Erdoğan once again announced a democracy initiative with the words, ‘The appointment of trustees in municipalities will be an exception.’

The country's own realities are destroying the image that is trying to be painted. While the country is experiencing its worst economic crisis in history, justice, freedom and welfare have hit rock bottom.

THE US POLICY HE CALLS VICTORY

On the other hand, developments in foreign policy have revealed the exact opposite of the victory narrative. Although the “friendship between Erdoğan and Trump” was made part of the victory narrative, the Palace regime is being used to implement US policy in foreign affairs.

During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump said, ‘I will solve the problem with Turkey,’ and most recently proposed that Gaza be turned into a ‘freedom zone’ by the US. Trump said, “The US can take it and own it.” The palace regime has not responded to Trump, who previously said that Gaza could be turned into a tourist area. The regime is taking a position directly in line with the US and Israel.

The reality of the country is spoiling all the window dressing of the one-man regime.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Saray makyaj tutmaz, published in BirGün newspaper on May 17, 2025.