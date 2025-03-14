The Palace regime tightens control: Building a wall of censorship

As the Palace regime attempts to consolidate politics through “solution” debates, it continues to reshape the legal system to its advantage, not only by wielding the judicial stick against the opposition but also by rendering Parliament dysfunctional.

The ruling bloc, determined to pave the way for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s lifelong presidency and entrench the regime permanently, is steadily introducing legal manoeuvres to achieve its goals.

From the TMSF law, which facilitates state takeovers of companies, to the disinformation law, from the “foreign agent” provision in the 9th Judicial Package to regulations targeting women and LGBTQ+ individuals, and even the climate law, the regime has passed a series of controversial regulations. Most recently, on Wednesday evening, the Cyber Security Law was also approved in Parliament.

The regime, which had already laid the legal groundwork for the Cyber Security Directorate announced by Erdoğan in January, has now placed a new shackle on freedom of expression.

The Cyber Security Law, heavily criticised for enabling arbitrary practices and severe restrictions on data protection, privacy, and freedom of expression, was passed by Parliament with 246 votes in favour and 102 against.

Under the new law, journalists may face prison sentences if they possess information from a news source deemed to be “creating a perception.” If journalists refuse to provide information or documents requested by the Cyber Security Directorate, citing the principle of source confidentiality, they could also be prosecuted. Even if journalists support their reports with concrete evidence, they could still be penalised if an official claims, “No data leak occurred.”

Meanwhile, following public backlash, the proposal to grant the Cyber Security Board President the power to conduct searches, make copies, and seize documents was removed from Article 8 of the bill. However, in Article 16, which expands the regime’s grip over journalists, the term “data leak” was modified to “cybersecurity-related data leak.”

A key provision of the law states that anyone who knowingly creates or spreads false content about a cybersecurity-related data leak—despite being aware that no such leak has occurred—with the intent of inciting public fear, panic, or targeting institutions or individuals shall face prison sentences ranging from two to five years.

Additionally, in Article 7, the phrase “Cybersecurity experts and” was revised to “Cybersecurity experts, manufacturers, or,” and “recommendations and similar documents” was changed to “other regulatory procedures.”

With these amendments, the law allows the procurement of cybersecurity products, systems, and services directly from manufacturers and expands the Cyber Security Directorate’s regulatory power, making all relevant entities subject to its future regulations.

PRISON SENTENCES ENABLED

According to the law, personal data and trade secrets obtained within the specified powers will be deleted, destroyed, or anonymized ex officio once the reasons requiring access to them are no longer valid.

Those who carry out cyberattacks against the elements constituting the national cyber power of the Republic of Turkey or store any data obtained from such attacks in cyberspace will face prison sentences ranging from eight to twelve years.

Individuals who fail to provide the requested information, documents, software, data, and hardware to the authorized authorities and audit officers or obstruct their acquisition will be sentenced to one to three years in prison and fined between 500 and 1500 judicial penalty days.

Those who fail to fulfill their confidentiality obligations or abuse their duties and powers will be sentenced to four to eight years in prison.

Meanwhile, according to the accepted proposal, the Cyber Security Board will be composed of the President, Vice President, Minister of Justice, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Interior, Minister of National Defense, Minister of Industry and Technology, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Secretary-General of the National Security Council, Head of the National Intelligence Organization, Head of Defense Industry, and Head of Cyber Security.

LAW TO BE TAKEN TO THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

CHP Eskişehir MP Utku Çakırözer announced that they would take the law to the Constitutional Court. In a statement on social media, Çakırözer said, "Despite all our objections, the Cyber Security Law, which violates the Constitution and aims to restrict our freedom of expression and press while instilling fear and intimidation among millions, has passed in Parliament! We will take the law to the Constitutional Court and continue our fight to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of 86 million people."

