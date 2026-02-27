The palace's narrative is not convincing

No one believes in the rose-colored picture painted by the one-man regime in the economy. Data and explanations that remain on paper and fail to address the real problems of the people cannot hide the truth. Citizens whose purchasing power has been stolen do not want to waste any more time with this government. Despite economic indicators pointing to a downward trend, the government continues to boast about “disinflation and improvement.”

The fact that the economic program implemented for 34 months still fails to inspire trust is reflected in TÜİK data. The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced the economic confidence index for February yesterday.

The economic confidence index rose 1.4% in February to 100.7. The index stood at 99.4 in January.

In February, the consumer confidence index stood at 85.7, the real sector confidence index representing the manufacturing industry stood at 104.1, the service sector confidence index stood at 113.8, the retail trade sector confidence index stood at 115.9, and the construction sector confidence index stood at 83.9.

The economic confidence index can take values between 0 and 200.00, with values between 0 and 100.00 indicating a pessimistic view of the economy. Values between 100 and 200 indicate that the outlook becomes more optimistic as the index approaches 200.

Accordingly, consumers, in other words, citizens, as well as the construction sector, have a negative outlook on the economy. The general confidence index exceeded the 100.00 mark for the first time in 11 months this month.

ŞİMŞEK TAKES PRAISE AGAIN

The economic administration once again sent a congratulatory message regarding the index announced by TÜİK. Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek described the index, which did not even exceed the neutral level of 200 by a single point, as “positive perception and improvement.” Şimşek stated on his social media accounts, "The Economic Confidence Index exceeded the threshold value with 100.7 in February. The index, which reflects the assessments of all sectors, shows a positive perception of the economic situation and an improvement in expectations. The fact that real sector confidence has reached its highest level since October 2023 indicates that the recovery in the manufacturing industry outlook is gaining strength. We are strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals while increasing predictability with the policies we implement." The Minister, who turned a deaf ear to the voices of retirees and workers in the streets, squares, factories, and workplaces, praised the index, which barely reached a neutral level.

DEBT HAS BECOME A KNOT

The crisis created by the government is forcing more and more people every day to use debt as a means of subsistence. Yesterday's statistics also showed this knot.

According to the weekly bulletin of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), the total credit volume of the banking sector increased by approximately 36 billion 778 million lira in the week of February 20, rising to 23 trillion 952 billion 804 million lira.

The amount of consumer loans continued to be high this week, despite a slight decrease. The amount of consumer credit was calculated as 3 trillion 6 billion 999 million lira in the same week. The largest part of this was made up of consumer loans, with 2 trillion 252 billion 215 million lira. This was followed by housing loans with 707 billion 546 million lira and vehicle loans with 47 billion 238 million lira.

Debts on individual credit cards also reached 2 trillion 881 billion 381 million lira this week. Installment debts accounted for 1 trillion 112 billion 427 million lira of credit card debts, while non-installment debts accounted for 1 trillion 768 billion 954 million lira. The amount of debt collected by banks due to non-payment increased by 6 billion 331 million lira in one week to 646 billion 154 million lira. Installment commercial loans also reached 3 trillion 651 billion 860 million lira during this period.

NO CONFIDENCE IN THIS GOVERNMENT

The public's discontent, which has not reached the Minister or the Palace regime, continued to be reflected in polls. The results of the latest survey conducted by ASAL Research with 2,000 citizens from 26 provinces revealed the burning effects of the economic situation, which is insufficient to meet even basic needs, on the public. ASAL Research asked the survey participants, “What do you think is the most important problem in the economy?” “The increase in rent and housing prices,” given by 21.5% of the participants, came first. The increase in food prices followed with 18%, high inflation with 12.2%, and bills with 5.4%. The public's biggest problems were identified as the high cost of basic needs such as housing and food, and inflation. Responses related to economic management and high interest rates followed.

The picture painted by the economic management, which is responsible for and created this situation, reveals that the Palace regime, with its calls for early elections, is far from solving the problems and is now unable to generate consent. The same research company asked the question “Should early general elections be held?” and received 54.4% ‘yes’ and 38% “no” responses. Minister Şimşek's IMF-less IMF program has suppressed incomes, forcing people to use their wages to meet their basic housing needs while cutting back on food expenses, leaving them hungry for most of the month. The people are rejecting the bill for the crisis that has been passed on to them and pointing the finger at those responsible.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Saray’ın anlatısı ikna edemiyor, published in BirGün newspaper on February 27, 2026.