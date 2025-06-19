The Palace's new lie: imperialism without the US

Politics Service

In line with imperialism's new design in the Middle East, the final stage of the escalating process following the collapse of the regime in Syria was Israel's attacks on Iran. The mutual attacks between the two countries, which have been going on for days, are bringing new positions for all actors in the region.

The Palace regime, which seeks to play an active role in the region, continues its race to secure a share of the spoils while also signalling its intent to exploit the current war environment for domestic political gain through security rhetoric.

The rhetoric of hatred towards Israel was followed by calls for internal unity. What emerged was, in its simplest form, a false anti-imperialist stance. The empty declarations of struggle against imperialism by certain circles began to indirectly support the Palace's domestic policies.

Speaking at his party's group meeting yesterday, AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan took every opportunity to target the opposition and threaten the imperialists through Israel.

Imploring that they would stand up to imperialism's new games, Erdoğan tried to prove that they were continuing negotiations for peace in the region through the bilateral meetings he had held.

Erdoğan stated that Iran was right in the face of Israeli banditry and said that Netanyahu had surpassed Hitler. Erdoğan said, ‘We hope his fate will not be the same. Sooner or later, he will be brought before an independent international court.’

Continuing his speech, Erdoğan said, "If you want independence, if you want freedom, if you want economic prosperity, you must always be ready for war. If you don't have deterrent power, you will be exposed to operations within your borders. If there are gaps in your internal front, you cannot stand in this geography."

NO ONE MENTIONS THE US

There is no response to the anti-imperialist statements made by the Palace. While the war that US-Israeli imperialism has entrenched in the region stands as a new stage of the Greater Middle East Project (BOP), Erdoğan's ‘tough’ statements in response to recent developments, despite having boasted for years that he was the co-chair of the BOP, are also being used to deceive the public.

One of the main foundations of the ongoing war and anti-Israel rhetoric is the regime's search for consolidation.

The policy sought to be developed against the ‘threat’ of Israel is seen as a step towards neutralising the opposition within the country, while the imperialist rhetoric frequently targeted by both Erdoğan and Bahçeli creates a comfortable space for the one-man regime.

However, the Palace administration, which has so far given the green light to all policies that would pave the way for Israel, has welcomed the overthrow of Assad with victory cries, and the events are far from developing an anti-imperialist stance.

As the regime uses these discourses as a cover, it is striving to shape the security policies it can develop internally. The Palace administration, which has not been able to take a single step against the United States, the biggest instigator of the war, continues to see a future in the ‘my friend Trump’ approach.

In the recent past, Trump's words about Erdoğan adorned the headlines of the pro-government media, while the design of the United States and Israel had also unlocked the ‘peace’ process for the regime internally.

I WILL NOT CUT TIES

In addition to all this, the Palace administration, which cannot oppose the United States or the Western countries that support Israel in practice, cannot go beyond its speeches, which are a reflection of the network of relations it has established with the imperialists it targets.

While Erdoğan targets Netanyahu through Hitler, the partnership with the Italian Leonardo Company, which recently came to the fore with the weapons sold to Israel by his son-in-law Selçuk Bayraktar, reveals the character of the regime.

Yesterday, the company's president, Stefano Pontecorvo, spoke highly of Baykar. Pontecorvo, whose company Leonardo has been in the news for selling weapons to Israel, said of their partnership with Baykar, "We are so committed to this partnership that for the first time in our company's history, we have opened a joint stand with another company. That company is Baykar."

Moreover, the claims that trade with Israel has been halted have been repeatedly proven to be false. Turkey is among the top five countries trading with Israel in 2024, as reported by Israeli media, and according to a report by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM), trade with Israel continues to grow. This year's exports reached 1 billion 140 million 574 thousand dollars.

Furthermore, the hypocrisy regarding Palestine, which has been used as a topic for Erdoğan's sectarian policies, has also served as an example of the relationship between imperialism and the Palace. Reports that trade with Israel continues through Palestine have revealed the reflections of this hypocrisy.

NO RECIPROCITY

On the other hand, although the Palace administration frequently emphasises independence, it is satisfied with the relations it has established with imperialists. The regime has no inclination to fight against the imperialism mentioned above. On the contrary, many questions remain unanswered: What will happen to the Kürecik and Incirlik bases, which play an important role in Israel's security and provide intelligence to the United States? Will commercial relations with imperialists, particularly Israel, be severed? What stance will be taken against NATO? These questions are indispensable for all sectors calling for a struggle against imperialism. Those who do not oppose NATO, do not demand the closure of the bases, and do not call for the cessation of trade, as well as those who ignore these questions, cannot claim to have a genuine anti-imperialist stance.

PART OF THE AKP-MHP ATTACK

Following Israel's attacks on Iran, the LEFT Party issued a statement on the policies of the Palace regime. The statement reads: “The goal of the United States and Israel to establish complete dominance in the Middle East is now directed at Iran. Iran has become the last link in the chain of imperialist destruction that began with the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq and continued through Libya and Syria. The AKP-MHP government is a loyal part of this aggressive line.”

ERDOĞAN'S WAR STRATEGY

The statement continued with the following words:

“While acting as a subcontractor for US-Israel plans in the region, it is using this process as a means of strengthening its “internal front” at home; it is trying to turn its war policies into a means of oppression in order to protect its power.

The government is presenting itself as a “national consensus government” and is attempting to establish a new regime model that will suppress the opposition at home.

They do not hesitate to form partnerships with companies that sell weapons to Israel for their much-vaunted domestic arms industry.

As in the recent Israel-Iran war, wars in the Middle East are being fought not only as imperialist interventions but also as religious wars.

This situation shows that the possibility of peace is also dependent on the existence of secular state structures. It is clear that states based on religious sectarianism and conquest cannot escape the destruction of war.

The AKP and MHP see the US-Israel-led war strategy, which began with the destruction of Syria, as an opportunity to maintain their power.

But this hypocritical foreign policy cannot hide the dirty collaboration they have established with imperialism!

WE WILL NOT ALLOW THE DARKNESS

The AKP has been directly involved in the Greater Middle East Project (BOP) by the US. Erdoğan's foreign policy, conducted under the title of ‘co-chair,’ has turned into a war strategy intertwined with jihadism.

The AKP government approved the NATO bombing of Libya.

This government has remained silent on the bombs raining down on the Palestinian people, who have been subjected to genocide for over a year.

Israel has launched a new process of destruction in the region with assassinations and massacres.

Following more than a decade of civil war in Syria, the country has been effectively brought under imperialist control as a result of operations carried out by the United States and Israel.

Israel's reckless aggression is the product of this long process of destruction. The AKP has acted as a subcontractor in every stage of this destruction, clearing the region for US and Israeli hegemony!

Today, while Israel is declared a ‘threat’ on the one hand, trade continues at full speed on the other; economic relations are breaking new records.

American bases in our country, particularly İncirlik and Kürecik, operate as a direct part of Israel's military power.

We will never accept our country being turned into an operational base for imperialism and Zionism, a stage for the BOP, or a migrant depot for the West! We will not allow our country to be drowned in the darkness of the BOP under an American-controlled one-man regime!”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled “Saray’ın yeni yalanı ABD’siz emperyalizm” published in BirGün newspaper on June 19, 2025.