The palace’s plan is unravelling in the streets

Politics Service

The Palace administration, which failed to account for the reaction of millions filling the streets and squares, has panicked. Fearing the continuation of protests spreading across the country, the government is trying to intimidate the public. Following the arrests of CHP’s presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, his close colleagues, and several mayors, the government has not only responded to the protests with police crackdowns but has also pulled every lever at its disposal.

Student boycotts of classes at universities, CHP leader Özgür Özel’s call from Saraçhane to boycott companies close to the AKP, protest marches reaching into local areas, and the participation of over 15 million people in the primary elections approving the presidential candidate — all of these have deeply unsettled the government.

Hoping the wave of public opposition it perceives as a brick wall will subside, the government is trying to carve out space for new manoeuvres. Even the events of just yesterday reveal the regime’s efforts to entrench its rule. Between 19 and 23 March, 1,418 people were detained in protests held across the country, especially in Saraçhane. As the nation wakes up to fresh operations each morning, 206 young people who were detained in İstanbul the previous day were referred to the courthouse with a request for arrest.

As part of the investigation launched over allegations of electoral fraud in the CHP İstanbul Provincial Congress and violation of the Political Parties Law, Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney has been summoned to testify as a suspect. Güney was officially called to the prosecutor's office to give a statement under the status of “suspect.”

In a statement by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, it was announced: “As part of the investigation conducted by our Office regarding the offence of violating Law No. 2820, Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney has been summoned to testify via a written notice.”

Additionally, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that an investigation has been launched into the Central Executive Committee of Eğitim Sen, following the union's declaration that they would suspend work on Tuesday.

In a statement the day before, Eğitim Sen said: “We stand with the students against the longstanding anti-democratic practices, repression, and unlawfulness!” They announced their decision to halt work in higher education on Tuesday, 25 March 2025.

Bans extended in Ankara and İzmir against the protests spreading nationwide from İstanbul:

The Ankara Governorship announced that the measures previously put in place to ensure public peace, security, and order across the city have been extended from 00:00 on Wednesday, 26 March 2025, until 23:59 on Tuesday, 1 April 2025. The extension was justified on the grounds of the “continuation of unauthorised demonstrations and the use of violence by some groups involved.” The initial ban in Ankara was issued on 21 March 2025.

Beylikdüzü Mayor Murat Çalık responded to the justification for his arrest, which was based on the allegation that “15 flats in Beylikdüzü were given to a gang,” by stating that previous investigations into the matter had concluded there was no criminal element involved.

In response to the accusations brought in the investigation against the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), a statement titled “A Coup Against Democracy: Lies and Truths” was released. It noted that the claim—based on the testimony of complainant/defendant U.G., who benefited from active remorse provisions—had already been investigated several times, with each inquiry concluding that no criminal offence had occurred. The statement emphasised:

“These allegations, previously dismissed three times on legal grounds, are now being used as justification for the arrests of both İBB President Ekrem İmamoğlu and Beylikdüzü Mayor Murat Çalık.”

As part of the financial investigation targeting İBB, the companies ISCON, Nuhoğlu, and Trend İnşaat have been seized.

Source: Saray’ın planı sokaklarda bozuluyor