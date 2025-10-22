The parties' positions remain unclear

Melisa Ay

There is approximately one month left until the commission meets to determine the minimum wage. As wage increase discussions become more pronounced, debates over the commission's structure have intensified. No outcome was reached at yesterday's Tripartite Consultative Board meeting, convened at the request of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

The meeting, hosted by the Ministry of Labour, was chaired by General Director of Labour Mehmet Baş. The main agenda of the Council meeting, held ahead of the commission, was the structure and functioning of the Minimum Wage Determination Commission. The meeting was attended by Türk-İş Deputy General President Ramazan Ağar, TİSK General Secretary Akansel Koç, and representatives from HAK-İŞ and DİSK.

With the Commission's current 15-member structure, decisions can be made with a quorum of 10 members. Türk-İş, which has the most members on the workers' side of the table, TİSK on the employers' side, and the Ministry of Labour on the government side. A majority vote in the Commission is sufficient to determine the rate of increase. Until now, decisions have been made with a two-thirds majority by the government-employer bloc. Although the unions objected to the structure of the table, no decision was reached at yesterday's meeting. While a change in the law is required to change the structure of the commission, the workers' side alone is not demanding the change. Alongside TİSK, capital organisations such as TESK and TOBB also want to have a say at the table and be included in negotiations that will further reduce the already low rate.

DEMANDS WERE NOT DISCUSSED

According to information obtained by BirGün, DİSK's demand at the table was for a commission with a fair structure to be established and for the enforcement power of the workers' side to be strengthened. Hak-İş, which had previously proposed the ‘German model’ for determination, demanded a structure in which the three workers' confederations would also participate.

The Ministry of Labour stated that it would conduct studies on the matter, but no date was set for the next meeting. No specific commission structure emerged from the meeting. The employer representative from TİSK said, ‘The commission structure should remain as it is, with no expansion or changes.’

Ramazan Ağar, Deputy General President of Türk-İş, commented on the meeting to BirGün, saying, ‘The meeting, where nothing was discussed, lasted 2.5 hours. At the moment, no one knows what is going on. The government side did not come to the table with any demands or proposals. The Ministry will carry out work, but no progress has been made.’

ANNOUNCEMENT WITHOUT NEGOTIATIONS

Explaining that they were not told the figure before last year's press announcement of the minimum wage rate, Ağar said, "There had been an explosion at an ammunition factory in Balıkesir that day, and Mr Vedat (Işıkhan) went there. The ministry called us and said, “He will be back around 7 o'clock, come and the figure will be announced”. Despite our insistence, they refused to tell us what had been decided. We were asked to play along with the announcement of a wage we didn't know the amount of. They also refused to tell our chairman, Mr Ergün, the figure. Faruk Çelik, Müezzinoğlu, and Soylu used to intervene at that time. They would tell the employer, “You go a bit higher,” and us, “You go a bit lower.” In the end, they would come up with a rate that we would oppose, but there would be bargaining. We didn't go there for a figure we didn't bargain for and didn't have a say in. How can such a commission structure exist?" he said.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Masanın şekli belirlenemiyor, published in BirGün newspaper on October 22, 2025.