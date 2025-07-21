The people saved, the government sold: TCDD's 68 properties sold to capital

Mustafa Bildircin

Due to the AKP government's privatisation policy, numerous public properties were sold off in auctions. The government's reckless approach to public properties also affected institutions established with great effort in the early years of the Republic. The assets of critical institutions, including TCDD and Sümerbank, which represent the values of the Republic, were depleted.

BirGün obtained sale documents related to TCDD's assets, which were reportedly on the AKP's privatisation agenda. It was determined that numerous properties owned by TCDD were sold to capital during the AKP's rule.

SPLIT IN 2013

TCDD, one of the institutions turned into a cash cow during the AKP governments, fell victim to aggressive privatisation policies. The first step towards privatisation for the institution, which was reportedly on the AKP's privatisation agenda almost every year, was taken in 2013. In this context, on 1 May 2013, despite all the reactions, the ‘Law No. 6461 on the Liberalisation of Railway Transport in Turkey’ was enacted. Shortly after the law came into effect, TCDD was split into two. Following the split, TCDD Transportation Inc. was established on 14 June 2016. Meanwhile, TCDD's financial structure was also undermined due to appointments described as ‘unqualified.’

RASH SALES

The first sale of TCDD property under the AKP government took place on 5 July 2010. A property owned by the institution in İzmir Konak was sold for 18 million 420 thousand TL. In December 2010, the government transferred four more TCDD properties to private capital. In this context, a property in Edremit, Balıkesir, was sold for 621,500 TL, and three properties in Karaelmas, Zonguldak, were sold for 819,000 TL.

In 2011, it was revealed that a total of 14 properties belonging to TCDD in Zonguldak were sold. The government generated 475,850 TL in revenue by selling the 14 properties in Zonguldak.

2012 was the year in which four more TCDD properties were sold off. In 2012, a total of four TCDD properties in Mersin, Karabük and Zonguldak were sold, generating 14,479,700 TL for the public treasury.

In 2013, it was reported that the sale of two TCDD properties in Mersin and Istanbul generated a total of 9,610,000 TL in revenue.

NO BACKTRACKING ON THE SALE

The reckless approach towards TCDD properties continued in 2014. In this context, it was stated that a total of 31 million 160 thousand 677 TL was generated from the sale of TCDD properties in 2014.

The revenue generated from the sale of TCDD real estate by the government in 2016 and 2017 was recorded as a total of 18 million 407 thousand TL.

The revenue generated from the sale of TCDD real estate by the AKP between 2018 and 2025 was recorded as 26 million 520 thousand TL.

REVENUE 117.8 MILLION TL

The total number of TCDD properties sold between November 2002 and July 2025 was recorded as 68. The total revenue from the sale of 68 properties was recorded in the financial statements as 117 million 833 thousand 200 TL.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Halk biriktirdi, iktidar sattı: TCDD’nin 68 taşınmazı sermayeye, published in BirGün newspaper on July 21, 2025.