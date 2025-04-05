The people will not allow a coup attempt

Politics Service

Having failed to generate social consent, the government has continued its repressive actions at full speed following its coup attempt on 19 March. The regime, which unlawfully imprisoned presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, his close colleagues, and several mayors, is using the judiciary as a tool to intimidate the opposition and is attempting to govern the country under a de facto state of emergency. Attending the Saraçhane and Maltepe rallies, supporting the boycott, filming as journalists, expressing opinions on social media, giving street interviews, or simply reminding of constitutional rights—anything that does not serve the government—is portrayed as a criminal act, leading to investigations and arrests of artists and citizens.

After suffering a crushing defeat in the local elections, the ruling party's decline continues in opinion polls. Having already lost the support of the majority, the Palace regime is now trying to keep Erdoğan in power for life, render the opposition completely ineffective, and reduce elections to a mere formality.

The regime, which seeks to strip people even of their citizenship rights, is desperately trying to keep itself afloat using the methods of past coup eras. Employing the judiciary as a club to reshape the country, the government is being met with millions who, since 19 March, are determined to thwart this sinister plan. The people who have been filling Saraçhane for days, flocking to the Maltepe rally, supporting the boycott, and turning the streets and universities into areas of resistance are the biggest obstacle standing before the regime.

What troubles the regime most is the mass character of the people’s actions, which grow by the day. Even just the events of the past two weeks resemble those of a coup era.

Most recently, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) released a draft regulation amending the “Authorisation Regulation for the Electronic Communications Sector.” Among the new provisions, one particularly stands out: regardless of whether they meet the existing or draft requirements in Turkey, a clause proposes allowing the blocking of access to social media platforms. Article 4 of the draft adds a paragraph (number 3) to Article 25 of the current regulation, granting new authority to block access.

The draft suggests that "The Authority may decide to block access to an application or website of over-the-top (OTT) service providers, regardless of whether they are subject to authorisation, in the interest of national security, public order, public health, or similar public benefit requirements."

Companies will be required to pay authorisation fees and universal service contributions, comply with rights and obligations—including administrative penalties under relevant legislation—and be subject to additional regulations by the BTK on service provision interruptions, business suspension, consumer protection, ensuring and maintaining competition, network and data security, personal data protection, interoperability, sectoral data and security incidents, and BTK’s statutory responsibilities regarding public order and national security.

MAXIMUM FINE: 30 MILLION TL

Those providing services without authorisation or in breach of regulations may be fined between 1 million and 30 million TL. Entities that do not obtain authorisation within six months will face a 95% bandwidth restriction. If obligations are not met within three months after this period, access will be fully cut off. The regulation also includes clauses barring authorisation for up to three years under certain conditions.

SOCIAL MEDIA SIEGE

Amid rising backlash to BTK’s draft, the regime has already begun implementing such restrictions.

Bandwidth throttling has repeatedly been applied during protests, with many X (formerly Twitter) accounts blocked. More than 100 accounts, including ODTÜ Medya Topluluğu, EŞİK, BSM, SOL Genç, Emek Gençliği, Boğaziçi Hakkında, no context yıldız, and ODTÜ Hk., which share student protest calls and updates from various universities, have been blocked in Turkey.

The LEFT Party announced that their 2 April boycott call was blocked by court order. Rojda Demirer and Alican Yücesoy, who supported the boycott, also had their X accounts suspended.

The Ministry of Interior has initiated legal action against administrators of 261 social media accounts related to the protests, with 37 individuals taken into custody as part of this operation.

MEDIA SUPPRESSION

Through pressures on social media, the regime seeks to silence citizens. Additionally, it has used the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) to suppress dissenting voices in broadcast media.

Channels such as Sözcü and Halk TV, which reported on the protests, were targeted directly by RTÜK Chair Ebubekir Şahin and faced broadcast suspensions and fines.

Even distributing BirGün newspaper at protest sites was blocked by security forces.

ARRESTS AND DETENTIONS

The one-man regime also mobilised the judiciary to suppress society. Following the start of the protests, many students were detained in early morning raids. Those who participated and covered their faces were identified under heavy police presence. Over a thousand people have been detained in total, and 301 remain in custody.

ESCALATING VIOLENCE

The heavy-handed interventions by law enforcement during protests have drawn criticism. Dozens have been injured due to batons and tear gas, and there are ongoing allegations—despite official denials—of harassment and violence during detention.

CONTINUED THREATS

Millions who took to the streets have repeatedly been targeted by the ruling bloc. AKP’s President Tayyip Erdoğan and MHP Leader Devlet Bahçeli attacked citizens via the CHP’s call to protest, while pro-government columnists and media outlets frequently incited against large segments of society.

PRO-GOVERNMENT FIGURES IN ACTION

One of the regime’s prominent media figures, Cem Küçük, used scandalous language against those who protested Aybüke Pusat’s removal from a TRT series, stating: “They are not citizens. They are a minority in Turkey. They don’t matter.”

PROTEST BANS

As the protests spread, governors began issuing bans on demonstrations in multiple cities. Rallies and events were banned in major provinces, including İstanbul, Ankara and İzmir.

INVENTED CRIMES

Twelve individuals, including actor Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu, were detained over their support for the boycott. Charges included participation in the Maltepe rally. Union leaders were also criminalised for calling for the boycott.

LIKE THE PRISONS OF THE COUP ERA

Attempting to subdue the public through oppressive policies, the regime has turned the country into an open-air prison. All those who voice opposition to the regime are thrown into jail on fabricated charges.

Among the many detained are politicians, students, journalists, artists, MPs, and mayors.

Operations against İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), HDK investigations, the Gezi Resistance, and student protests are all being used as tools by the regime to silence the people.

Here are some of the individuals arrested as part of the İBB investigation alongside Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu:

Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan

Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık

İBB Deputy Secretary-General Mahir Polat

İPA President Buğra Gökce

İBB Media Inc. Chair Murat Ongun

Political Consultant Necati Özkan

Şişli Municipality KENTHAŞ Deputy General Manager İpek Elif Atayma

Gezi detainees: Osman Kavala, Çiğdem Mater Utku, Mine Özerden, MP Can Atalay, Tayfun Kahraman

HDK detainees: Journalists Elif Akgül, Yıldız Tar, and Ercüment Akdeniz; screenwriter Ayşe Bengi; artist Pınar Aydınlar among 30 others

Politicians: Former HDP Co-Chairs Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, Zafer Party Chair Ümit Özdağ, Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler, and former Sarıyer Mayor Şükrü Genç

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Halk darbe girişimine geçit vermiyor, published in BirGün newspaper on April 5, 2025.