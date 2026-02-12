The picture the AKP praises: Alms for the poor

Mustafa Bildircin

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş’s social assistance spending, which she proudly described during budget talks, has been calculated on a monthly basis. It has emerged that in 2025 households in need of assistance in Turkey received only 3,327 TL per household.

The low level of social assistance spending, used to cover up the deepening poverty under AKP governments, led to comments that “the government is handing out alms to the poor.”

ONLY A 236 TL INCREASE

According to data from the Ministry of Family and Social Services, in 2024 average social assistance per household was 3,088 TL. Despite poverty deepening and affecting tens of millions of citizens, the ministry was only able to increase per-household social assistance spending by 236 TL in 2025.

110 TL PER DAY

Social assistance spending, which the opposition describes as a “budget to conceal poverty,” came to 3,324 TL per household in 2025. The daily equivalent of the social assistance paid to poor households was 110 TL.

WHAT THE POOR COULD NOT AFFORD

The purchasing power of the 110 TL daily social assistance the AKP deemed sufficient for poor citizens in 2025 was only enough for seven loaves of bread. Households unable to meet even their most basic needs because of poverty would be able to buy at most the following products with their monthly social assistance:

Sunflower oil (5 litres): 450 TL

Beef carcass (1 kilogram): 630 TL

30 eggs: 170 TL

White cheese (900 grams): 215 TL

Black olives (500 grams): 185 TL

Rice for pilaf (1 kilogram): 80 TL

Whole chicken: 220 TL

Olive oil (4 litres): 1200 TL

POVERTY THAT CANNOT BE FIXED

Deep poverty in Turkey could not be concealed even by the 359.1 billion TL spent in 2025 under the name “combatting poverty.” In 2025, the number of children not cared for by their families reached 183,000, the number of households unable to pay their electricity bills rose to 2.5 million, and the number of people in debt for GSS reached 8.2 million.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled AKP’nin övündüğü tablo: Yoksula sadaka, published in BirGün newspaper on February 12, 2026.