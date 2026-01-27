The plan continues to be implemented

The Washington plan for the redesign of the Middle East, particularly Syria, continues to operate both in the region and domestically. The recent rise in tensions in Syria raises the question: is the domestic process coming to an end? The reciprocal attacks from the actors involved in the process have further reinforced these questions. However, it appears that the Erdoğan-Bahçeli regime, lacking any other argument to present to the public, has no choice but to redesign domestic politics through a debate on solutions, while attempting to demonstrate its loyalty to US regional plans.

THE CARROT-AND-STICK TACTIC IS WORKING

Against the Kurdish movement, the government bloc has put the carrot-and-stick tactic into play. On the one hand, it offers the carrot through the commission report, rhetoric about brotherhood and an emphasis on Öcalan. On the other hand, it brandishes the stick by saying, “Do not step outside the boundaries we have drawn.” By creating an atmosphere in which the pulse is sometimes raised and sometimes lowered until the election, it will try to turn the process to its advantage. In the recent period of heightened tension, it is no coincidence that Bahçeli’s news about the rug gifted by Öcalan was published, the minutes were released, Bahçeli spoke out about Ahmet Özer and the Speaker of Parliament Numan Kurtulmuş made remarks about the commission.

Let’s recall the recent headlines and the moves coming from the AKP-MHP government:

• Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş said that they had reached the final stage of the joint report of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission and said, “Hopefully, in the coming days a report will be prepared. This report will be presented to the commission members and after their views are taken, I hope it will be adopted either by consensus or by a qualified majority and will become the joint report of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Commission.” Stating that they were closely following developments in Syria, Kurtulmuş said, “There should no longer be any illegitimate armed force or terrorist organisation in Syria.”

• MHP Chair Devlet Bahçeli said that PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan had gifted him a rug specially woven in Şanlıurfa. Speaking to Deniz Gürel and Başak Şengül from tv100, Bahçeli said, “When the DEM Party delegation visited us in Parliament on 12 December 2025, founding leader Abdullah Öcalan gifted us a rug specially woven in Şanlıurfa. I thank him for his sincerity regarding Turkish-Kurdish unity and brotherhood.”

• A delegation representing the Turkish Grand National Assembly’s National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission went to İmralı and met with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on 24 November 2025. The full 16-page minutes of the meeting were published two months later on the Turkish Grand National Assembly’s official website under the title “İmralı High-Security Prison Meeting Minutes.”

• A prison sentence decision issued on Friday against Ahmet Özer, who was removed from his post as Mayor of Esenyurt and replaced by a trustee, drew Bahçeli’s reaction. After Özer was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in the “urban consensus” case, Bahçeli said, “This decision has no place in the public conscience and there is no reasonable justification for it.”

• Speaking at his party’s group meeting last week, President Erdoğan said, “The terrorist organisation is separate and my Kurdish brothers and sisters are separate. No one, whether here or there, can place my Kurdish brother’s will under mortgage. No one can speak as if they are the sole representative of the Kurds. No one can come between Turks and Arabs and Kurds. Our Kurdish brothers and sisters should not fall for these provocations. They should never abandon common sense. I am saying this especially for the following reason. In our Terror-Free Turkey project, we are carrying out a sensitive process with the aim of further increasing brotherhood, affection, embracing one another, security and peace.”

NO DEMOCRACY UNTIL THE REGIME GOES

The Palace administration wants to pursue its game plan flawlessly without being disrupted with Öcalan’s support as well. Until the election, the moves to keep the agenda occupied with “solution” debates, prevent the country’s burning problems from being discussed and split the opposition through these debates will continue. However, it should not be forgotten that democracy and peace will not come to the country unless the regime goes, this regime is the main cause of all today’s problems, drags the country to the bottom of every list on democracy, human rights and freedoms, tries to silence the opposition with the stick of the judiciary and seeks to build a Turkey without elections and without an opposition.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Plan işlemeye devam ediyor, published in BirGün newspaper on January 27, 2026.