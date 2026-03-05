The political blindness

Ümit Kartoğlu

“Risk management is not about future decisions, but about the future of decisions we must make now.” - Robert Charette

The attempt by the Turkish Ministry of Health to lower the hazard classification of hospitals is far more than a technical regulation; it is a typical policy case that exposes the invisible tension between public administration and politics, reveals the limits of state capacity, and shows how the very concept of risk can become politicized.

The Ministry is both the principal institution responsible for managing the riskiest areas of the health system and the bearer of an administrative culture nourished by the invisibility of those same risks. Its recent step to remove hospitals from the “very high hazard” class is, in fact, an indicator of how Türkiye’s health bureaucracy perceives risk management: risk is not treated as a manageable reality but as an administrative variable that can be adjusted when costs rise.

A LAW ENACTED, BUT NOT APPLIED: THE LONG DELAY

After the Occupational Health and Safety Law No. 6331 was enacted on 20 June 2012, most public institutions quickly began taking compliance steps. Yet the Ministry of Health, although one of the institutions most critically responsible for applying the law, became the place where the process progressed most slowly, was most frequently postponed, and stirred the most debate. The reason was not merely administrative delay; it reflected a deeper structural issue concerning how the Ministry perceives the concept of risk and how it manages the complexity of health facilities.

The law had been passed, provisions were set, and a timeline was provided to public institutions. However, when defining the risk structure of hospitals, the Ministry consistently stood on a cautious but inconsistent line. Since hospitals were categorized as “very high hazard,” the law imposed stringent requirements: workplace physicians, occupational safety specialists, frequent inspections, and extensive training obligations. These obligations represented a heavy responsibility that the Ministry had to bear both financially and administratively. Within an already strained health workforce, the question of how this burden would be met remained unanswered for years.

A CULTURE OF DELAY: WAIT AND SEE

For this reason, the Ministry adopted a wait-and-see strategy. As the enforcement dates of the law were postponed, the Ministry treated these postponements almost as a natural buffer zone. Throughout the years of “preparation is underway,” no meaningful implementation was seen in the field. Even by 2014, many hospitals still had neither workplace physicians nor occupational safety specialists assigned; risk assessments existed only on paper. While health workers faced chemicals, infectious agents, and radiation every day, the Ministry could not accelerate the integration of occupational health and safety obligations into its system. The tragicomic summary of the situation was this: the institution that started implementing the relevant law the latest was the institution that needed it the most. Unable to embed risk management into its internal culture, the Ministry attempted to solve the issue by applying on 2 January 2026 to the Hazard Class Commission under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, requesting that public hospitals be moved from the “very high hazard” classification to the “hazardous” one. But the calculations did not match reality; the request, which would have had serious consequences for employee and patient safety, was rejected at the commission meeting on 17 February 2026 by a vote of 6 to 5. For three years, the Ministry of Health will not be able to submit a similar request.

WHEN POLITICAL RATIONALITY OVERRIDES SCIENTIFIC RISK

From a political perspective, the issue unfolds on ground where public risk is balanced not by scientific criteria but by financial and administrative burdens. Keeping hospitals in the “very high hazard” class requires a high number of workplace physicians and occupational safety specialists. This obligation strains both the Ministry’s budget and its human resource capacity. Thus, while the attempt to lower the hazard class is presented as a technical adjustment, it is, in essence, a political choice shaped by the motivation to reduce costs. The paradox is that the very institution responsible for managing the riskiest domains of the health system is trying to administratively downscale those same risks.

Behind this lies the Ministry’s approach to the concept of risk, the perceptual blind spots created by the invisible nature of risk, and a cunning administrative calculus grounded in the balance between cost and obligation. When the matter was brought before the commission, the Ministry argued that fatal workplace accidents in hospitals are rare, that a significant portion of staff work in non-clinical roles, and that it would be more appropriate for hospitals not to be grouped in the same category as heavy industry in international classifications. These justifications overlook the complex and interwoven risk network within hospitals, treating the high exposure levels in intensive care units, operating rooms, emergency services, sterilization units, and laboratories as peripheral.

INVISIBLE RISK

What determines the Ministry’s approach is its tendency to undervalue the daily, silent presence of risk in comparison with its tangible outcomes. Every day in hospitals, hundreds of biological samples are processed, aerosol-generating procedures are performed, radiological imaging devices operate, and sterilization cycles continue. As long as these do not lead to major accidents, they are perceived not as successes but as routine. This routine renders the value of risk control mechanisms invisible. At the heart of the Ministry’s decision lies precisely this invisibility: if no major disaster has occurred, the assumption is that hazard levels are not severe. Yet unexperienced disasters are the result of successful risk control; the invisibility of this success leads to the misperception that the situation is less dangerous than it truly is.

The most direct effect of lowering the hazard class would be a reduction in hospitals’ occupational health and safety capacity. The high-level legal obligations associated with the “very high hazard” class would be cut in half in the “hazardous” class. This reduction does not stem from decreased risk but from limiting the resources allocated to risk management. The hospital’s risk remains the same; the eyes that observe, the systems that monitor, and the specialists who intervene diminish.

This affects not only worker safety but also patient safety. Weakening infection control programs, less frequent ventilation tests, and delayed oversight of sterilization processes lead to an invisible yet dangerous accumulation of risk, especially in fragile units such as intensive care, neonatal units, oncology wards, and operating theaters. If a hospital does not experience crises thanks to preventive mechanisms, this reflects not low risk but strong control. The Ministry’s proposal consciously lowers this control level. In many health facilities already possessing fragile risk cultures, such a regulation institutionalizes risk denial.

WHEN RISK BECOMES VISIBLE

In the end, lowering the hazard classification does not change the nature of risk; it changes how risk is managed. A move intended to create administrative convenience thins the invisible safety net that protects both employees and patients. Yet hospitals around the world are always evaluated as high-risk environments, not because of the frequency of accidents but because of the severity of exposure types. Lightening this reality administratively in Türkiye is a path that will make invisible risks more visible - but once risk reveals itself at the end of that path, it may be too late to turn back.