The poverty of the population is evident on the streets

Millions living below the poverty line are trying every means possible to obtain cheap food. However, food is not the only problem. The impoverished population, unable to find clothing, fuel, or shelter, makes its plight evident the moment it steps out onto the streets. In Van, a thousand people queued up in front of ESK before sunrise to bring meat home to their families.

Citizens waited in line for hours despite the rainy weather. In Osmaniye, citizens who couldn't find coal or wood for heating risked their lives by collecting trees swept away by the Savrun River and taking them home.

WAITING FOR HOURS

Long queues formed in front of the Meat and Milk Institution (ESK) sales store in the İpekyolu district of Van with the first light of dawn before Ramadan. While operations began at 9:00 a.m. at the sales point in the Alipaşa neighbourhood of İpekyolu, many people queued up from 5:30 a.m. The queue was seen to reach a thousand people in places.

According to a report by HalkTV, one citizen waiting in line stated that sales should be conducted using a barcode or number system, noting that they had arrived early in the morning and waited for hours.

Drawing attention to the crowds before Ramadan, the citizen said they were even willing to accept frozen meat. Another person said they had been waiting since 6:30 a.m. and would be able to buy meat if they got in line. A citizen who said they had been in line since 7:00 a.m. stated that the products were sold on specific days and that minced meat was in higher demand.

Those waiting in line suggested that sales be made using an appointment or QR code system. Citizens who had been waiting in line since 6:00 a.m. appealed to the authorities, stating that waiting for hours in the rain for a kilo of meat was causing hardship.

IN LINE WITH A PENSION OF 5,000 LIRA

One citizen, who said he was trying to get by on his retirement pension, said that with a monthly income of 5,000 lira, it was becoming difficult to even access basic food products. He said that meat prices should fall not only at certain sales points, but also at butchers and supermarkets.

It was noted that there were more than a thousand citizens waiting in line.

RISKING THEIR LIVES TO FIND FUEL

Meanwhile, in the Kadirli district of Osmaniye, trees swept away by the overflowing Savrun River following heavy rainfall became a source of livelihood for citizens in need of fuel.

Due to wood prices ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 lira, citizens who entered the floodwaters said, ‘It's dangerous, but there's no firewood,’ and risked their lives to collect trees from the river to bring firewood to their homes.

One citizen said, "We're getting our winter firewood, even though it's difficult. A tonne of wood is expensive, costing 3-4 thousand lira. This sycamore tree is worth 3-4 thousand lira per tonne. It's dangerous, but there's no firewood.‘ Another citizen speaking to ANKA said, ’We're getting firewood from the Savrun River. Wood is expensive. They say it costs 4.5-5.5 thousand lira per tonne. We don't know how many tonnes the trees here yield, but we'll burn them. This happens when the Savrun River floods. It's dangerous, but what can we do?‘ Another citizen said, ’What can we do? We're collecting firewood. Of course, wood is expensive, costing 4,500 lira per tonne. Would it be free here? When a flood comes, we make firewood."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yoksul halkın fotoğrafı sokaktan görülüyor, published in BirGün newspaper on February 16, 2026.