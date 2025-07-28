The priority must be to remove the regime

Politics Service

Relying on Middle East policies shaped around the US and Israel axis, the Palace administration seeks its future in regional developments. Meanwhile, the ruling bloc has turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to the country’s fundamental problems. Facing a loss of public support, the one-man regime has resorted to escalating repression policies, dragging all areas of the country into disaster.

From the economy to education, from health to social life, one of the Palace’s biggest goals is to keep alive agendas that can push real problems into the background. Discussions around a new constitution, moves to redesign the opposition, the so-called ‘solution process,’ and successive military operations all serve a dual purpose for the regime. On one hand, these topics are used to make calculations for the future. On the other, they are meant to overshadow the growing public dissent.

Even recent developments alone prove that the first struggle to be waged in this country must be built around removing the regime.

DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FIRES

Most recently, as the Palace tried to boast about its success in handling the forest fires spreading across the country, 10 people lost their lives in a fire in Eskişehir. In fires continuing the day before in Bursa, a firefighter died of a heart attack. Beyond the lack of preventive measures, the regime’s profiteering, anti-nature, market-driven policies once again laid bare the root of the problem.

A regime that diverts resources meant for public benefit to capital groups, disables firefighting systems, sells off firefighting aircraft one by one, shuts down training camps, pushes untrained seasonal workers to their deaths, and privatises previously burned areas, handing them over to hotels, this regime ultimately takes no responsibility at all.

AS LONG AS THE PEOPLE DON’T TALK ABOUT THE CRISIS

One of the main issues the regime doesn’t want discussed is the economic crisis. Through neoliberal policies, it has driven the people into deep poverty and misery while continuing its anti-worker stance. To suppress the opposition, the Palace has sacrificed billions of dollars in reserves and remained silent about minimum wage increases, abandoning 600,000 public workers in the Public Framework Protocol process.

Having withdrawn its proposal matching the realised inflation rate of 16.67% for the second half of 2025, the regime replaced it with an offer of 11% plus inflation difference. Meanwhile, all social segments rising up against unemployment and poverty which top nearly every public survey face the regime’s repression in return. Farmers left with unsold produce, pensioners condemned to hunger, students forced to work while studying, striking workers, all encounter the regime as the obstacle.

EDUCATION ALSO SERVES THE REGIME

Allegations of irregularities in the central exam under the High School Entrance System (LGS) once again revealed the regime’s destruction in education. On the day of the exam, allegations emerged that answers were shared in WhatsApp groups. When it came out that 719 people scored first place, the claims intensified, but the government again felt no responsibility.

Minister of Education Yusuf Tekin’s response to the allegations “Those saying there’s a stink in LGS should leave CHP’s headquarters” showed how the regime tries to cover up the people’s urgent problems. Throughout their time in power, the regime has opened the door to religious cults and communities in education and allowed capital groups to dominate the sector, using education as a tool to train its own cadre over their 23-year history.

From the days when questions were handed to the cult to today, they want to silence all opposing segments. From labour and professional organisations to political parties, from university students to high schoolers and parents, those who demand secular, scientific, and democratic education are confronting the regime.

Meanwhile, as the regime tries to bury all these developments under agendas created above the realm of politics, Parliament becomes another tool in this. Every issue related to the people’s agenda is rejected by AKP and MHP votes.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Öncelik rejimi göndermek olmalı, published in BirGün newspaper on July 28, 2025.