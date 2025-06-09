The Prison State and the Militarisation of Urban Space

Cihan Uzunçarşılı Baysal - Researcher

According to the Prison-Insider 2024 report, a platform that collects information and data on prisons around the world, Turkey has the largest prison population and the highest detention rate among all Council of Europe members, with 303,725 people. Over 10% of this population consists of outspoken government opponents, activists, political rivals, lawyers, journalists, and Kurdish rights defenders. According to the World Prison Brief, the prison population, which stood at 49,512 in 2000, has increased exponentially during the AKP's time in power, reaching 409,617 as of May 2025.

Turkey is the sixth country in the world with the highest number of people in prison, following the United States, China, Brazil, India, and Russia. It would not be wrong to describe Turkey, which has been swept from a system of separation of powers and the rule of law to a religious, anti-secular, fascist autocracy, as a ‘prison state.’ The ‘Prison Industry Complex,’ which is a separate industry comprising prison construction companies, food and transportation firms, canteen operators, healthcare service providers, surveillance and monitoring technology companies, cleaning services, military/police/guard security forces, civil servants, support staff, exploitation of prisoner labour, and numerous other service providers we cannot list here, is in harmony with the neoliberal order, both feeding the Prison State and being fed by it. The profit opportunities opened up to affiliated capital should not be overlooked.

From pensioners to students, teachers, agricultural workers to factory workers, earthquake victims to TOKİ victims, from disaster transformation and reserve area seizures to murders of women, babies, children and workers, from trustee politics to unjust and unlawful detentions and arrests, the politicisation of the judiciary, police violence, and other human rights violations, Turkey has been on its feet for a long time. Since Gezi, the masses have never been this active. The streets have not only brought down the politics confined to the four walls of Parliament, but also brought the main opposition into line. The wall of fear was broken when Istanbul University students broke through police barricades and flooded into Saraçhane. Just as the Saturday Mothers redesigned Galatasaray Square, which they had claimed every week, as a square for rights and freedoms, the vigil held stubbornly in Saraçhane against police violence also transformed Saraçhane into a square of democracy. All squares and urban public spaces are now turning to Saraçhane.

As human rights violations and social issues are voiced in the squares, they become politicised, massified and gain legitimacy in the eyes of society, and those who stand side by side realise their power. Bahçeli's advice that ‘CHP leaders should leave Saraçhane and head to Ankara’ is nothing but an attempt to squeeze politics back under the roof of the Parliament! The ruling party is afraid. The more it fears, the more it militarises urban spaces.

The State of Imprisonment seeks to consolidate its power by detaining more people inside while maintaining control, surveillance and oppression outside. The urban reflection of the politics of imprisonment can be seen in the militarisation of public spaces, barricades and the obstruction of public transport. The invasion of urban spaces by riot police, armoured vehicles, security forces and barricades, which has become more visible since Gezi, and the use of pepper spray, water cannons, plastic bullets and police violence/torture against defenceless demonstrators as if they were enemy forces, reached its peak on 19 March and the following days.

The autocracy, which considers all kinds of social demands to be a matter of security and war, equates all kinds of opposition with terrorism and declares resisters and opponents to be terrorists and enemies. The agoraphobia that the government caught with Gezi has recurred with Saraçhane.

With their advanced technology weapons and equipment, cameras, facial recognition systems, drones... States seeking to control, monitor and keep the masses under surveillance have now become ‘technophile’ states. Indeed, MP Ahmet Şık asked Minister Yerlikaya whether facial recognition systems were used on the photos of students who participated in the protests.

Just as developed countries subject everyone who knocks on their doors to various pre-screening measures, from biometric visas to interviews, fingerprinting and screening of suspect lists, in order to prevent terrorists from infiltrating their borders, administrations equipped with high-tech surveillance and control devices and weapons are also developing various control mechanisms against ‘enemies’ who threaten obedience to their power. In no doubt that the crony capitalists who profit from prisons will not let anyone else reap the benefits of surveillance/control technology, just like they did with the pepper spray they imported!

By militarising urban spaces and fencing them off as if the city were under siege, democratic demands, human rights violations and protests are being silenced, while military vehicles such as armoured police vehicles and an army of security guards, which have become part of the urban landscape, exert indirect pressure on city dwellers.

As Foucault emphasised, in a city transformed into a panopticon by technological systems and artificial intelligence devices, the gaze of the surveiller is sufficient. It is such a gaze that, even if one is not sure whether one is being watched, the weight of that gaze will make each individual their own surveiller. Not taking a step back from all this politics of oppression and violence, from the state of imprisonment, not giving up on filling our agoras that are being taken away, on taking possession of them and standing side by side is the ticket to regaining the democratic rights and freedoms we have lost.

As David Harvey puts it, ‘The collective power of people gathering in public spaces remains the most effective means of resistance when other avenues of access are blocked. What truly matters is not the concerned murmurs on Twitter or Facebook, but the human bodies in the streets and squares.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Hapsetme Devleti ve Kentsel Mekânın Askerileştirilmesi, published in BirGün newspaper on June 8, 2025.