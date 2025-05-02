“The problem is the decline in confidence in the judiciary”

Mustafa Bildircin

A commission established in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) to investigate the causes of the fire disaster at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Bolu, where 78 citizens lost their lives, convened. Relatives of the victims who lost their lives in the hotel also attended the meeting. Meanwhile, the expert committee that prepared a report on the causes of the fire was also present at the meeting.

The meeting of the TBMM Commission to Investigate the Fire that Occurred in a Hotel in Kartalkaya was held in the Planning and Budget Committee Hall due to the attendance of the families. On the screens in the meeting room, images were displayed showing photos of those who lost their lives in the disaster, along with the hashtag “We Have No One Left to Lose.” At the opening of the commission, Commission Chair and AKP MP Selami Altınok gave information to the participants about the commission’s work. After Altınok’s speech, the floor was given to the families.

PROBLEM OF TRUST IN THE JUDICIARY

Among those attending the commission as a “family member who lost a loved one” was President of the 9th Chamber of the Council of State, Abdurrahman Gençbay. Stating that he had served the judiciary for a total of 35 years, Gençbay remarked that trust in justice in Türkiye has been steadily declining. Gençbay noted that people wanting to mourn their loss were being forced to read reports from fire and labour inspectors, and said, “We ended up chasing after the authorities of the Ministry of Tourism. What business do we have with this? Do you know what the problem is? The problem is actually the issue of trust in the judiciary.”

ORGANISED MALEVOLENCE

Gençbay underlined that trust in the judiciary, which was 80 percent when he began his career, has now fallen to 20 percent. He stated that the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Labour, the municipality, and the provincial special administration had failed to properly fulfil their duties, and said, “As a result, organised malevolence has emerged.”

CRITICISM OF MINISTER ERSOY

Stating that the public officials who assisted in carrying out this organised malevolence must be revealed, Gençbay criticised Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy with the following words:

“On the second day, before we even buried our children, the Minister of Tourism appears on television, says ‘I’m not responsible,’ and rattles off a bunch of regulations. Are you the Minister of Tourism or a public law expert? I told this to the Chief Public Prosecutor of Bolu. Three days later, when we went to collect our child’s belongings from judicial custody, he summoned us to his office. I said, ‘Mr Prosecutor, if this isn’t influencing the judiciary, then what is?’ If you are responsible, the judiciary will already hold you accountable. If you’re not responsible, why are you lamenting?”

NO CASE FILE, JUST EXPRESSING OPINIONS

Gençbay explained that when he went to retrieve the belongings of his son who died in the fire, he was invited into the office of the chief prosecutor and shared the following: “I drank tea there for half an hour, then someone came in from the office’s rest room, saying ‘I’m such-and-such senior general director from the ministry.’ The same general director, the same senior bureaucrat, was later seen by these friends of mine when they took the file to the Ministry of Justice. And we see that, even though at that point the expert report hadn’t even been published, this senior bureaucrat was already expressing an opinion on the file, saying ‘There was negligence here.’”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Acılı ailelere dosya okutuyorlar: “Sorun yargıya güvenin düşüklüğü”, published in BirGün newspaper on May 2, 2025.