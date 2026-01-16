The proposal has been approved by the Commission: Municipalities' powers are being transferred to Erdoğan

The 32-article Bill on Amendments to the Title Deeds Law, Certain Laws, and Decree Law No. 375, announced by the AKP as "excessive estate service charges will be prevented", passed through the Commission.

The bill includes wide-ranging changes on fire safety inspections, tackling illegal construction, cadastral and title deed corrections, the use of Treasury properties, the post-disaster reconstruction process, environment and climate policies, and personnel regulations following Constitutional Court annulments.

ARTICLE 17

Article 17 of the bill contains a striking provision. With this provision, a power held by municipalities is taken away and transferred to the President. After losing the metropolitan municipalities in 2019, the AKP has targeted municipalities and aims to make Erdoğan the sole authority on companies and cooperatives.

The acquisition of companies by municipalities and their affiliated entities indirectly or free of charge, the establishment of companies, or becoming partners in cooperatives is made subject to presidential approval.

THE JUSTIFICATION READS LIKE A CONFESSION

In the justification for the regulation, it says: "Because the provision on indirect or free of charge (by way of donation) acquisition of companies is not sufficiently clear, problems are experienced in practice." It continues: "This has led to the practice of municipalities acquiring companies free of charge or municipal companies establishing companies becoming more widespread, leaving municipal practices outside oversight, and in particular causing public resources to be spent on companies that are outside municipalities’ areas of work or whose financial situation is insufficient or risky."

If the AKP also passes the bill through the General Assembly, after previously taking away many resources and powers from municipalities, especially İBB, one more municipal power will be tied to the Palace.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Teklif Komisyon'dan geçti: Belediyelerin yetkisi Erdoğan'a devrediliyor, published in BirGün newspaper on January 16, 2026.