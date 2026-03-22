The prosecution referred İsmail Arı to the court with a request for arrest without taking his statement

İsmail Arı, a reporter for BirGün known for his reports on corruption and irregularities in public institutions, as well as other societal ills in the country, was detained in Tokat, where he had travelled to visit family.

Arı’s detention sparked widespread condemnation from all sections of society.

Arı, who was detained yesterday evening (21 March) at around 22:10 in the district of Turhal, where his wife’s family home is located, was brought to Ankara this morning.

Our reporter, who is currently in custody, faces charges of “publicly disseminating misleading information”.

The investigation is being conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

BREAK IN PROCEDURES: STATEMENT PROCEDURES RESUMED

The procedures regarding İsmail Arı, who was detained in Tokat and brought to Ankara, are continuing at the police station.

A break was taken in İsmail Arı’s questioning at the police station.

After a break of over an hour, Arı’s questioning at the police station resumed.

TRANSFERRED TO THE COURT

İsmail Arı’s questioning, which lasted several hours, concluded at around 18:50. Arı was transferred to the court at 20:00.

İSMAİL ARI WAS REFERRED TO THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT WITH A REQUEST FOR ARREST WITHOUT HIS STATEMENT BEING TAKEN

The prosecution referred Arı to the magistrates’ court with a request for detention without taking his statement. Lawyers Taylan Arı, Gizem Özdem, Deniz Özgün Kaplan, Kerem Altıparmak, Nazım Ülger and İlhan Cihaner arrived at Ankara Courthouse to defend İsmail Arı.