The prosecutor changed his decision in half an hour: Palace demanded, the judiciary obeyed

Under orders from the AKP government, a judiciary operation was launched, leading to the arrest of İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and 48 others. Following these arrests, protests began on 19 March, during which 1,418 people were detained.

In addition, 206 people including journalists and members of the LEFT Party who had been previously detained during home raids in the days before, were also subjected to arrest requests. Following their interrogation, 92 individuals were arrested. Dozens more were detained across various provinces.

Among those arrested are four members of the LEFT Party, AFP correspondent Yasin Akgül, NOW News reporter Ali Onur Tosun, photojournalist Bülent Kılıç, journalist Zeynep Kuray, İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality photographer Kurtuluş Arı, Bakırköy Municipality photographer Gökhan Kam, and journalist Hayri Tunç.

CHANGED HIS DECISION IN HALF AN HOUR

Yesterday morning, 70 individuals held at the Anti-Terror Branch were brought before the prosecutor. The prosecutor initially informed lawyers and families that he would not take statements from 53 of them and would instead issue judicial control orders based on the case file. However, while the 53 were waiting to be released, the prosecutor shortly thereafter informed the lawyers that he had withdrawn the judicial control decision and would refer all 70 individuals to the criminal court of peace with a request for their arrest.

JOURNALISTS ALSO ARRESTED

During the ongoing protests in Saraçhane, İstanbul, 11 journalists who were covering the events were detained in home raids the day before; yesterday, arrest warrants were issued for 7 of them. In their statements, the journalists emphasised that they were at the scene to follow the events as part of their professional duties.

Photojournalist Arı stated: “I earn my living through photography. I previously worked as a photojournalist at Cumhuriyet newspaper. In the photo in question, I was present simply to take photographs.” AFP correspondent Akgül said: “I was there because of my job. I’ve been working as a journalist for 15 years.”

EMEP MP İskender Bayhan brought the heavy-handed police intervention and judicial practices during the protests, which began following the arrest of İstanbul Mayor İmamoğlu, to the parliamentary agenda. In a written question submitted to Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, Bayhan asked:

· Is the reason for referring individuals to arrest after initially issuing judicial control decisions the result of an order from the palace?

· Are you trying to intimidate the youth of this country, who are defending their future, by sending university students to prison?

· Are you afraid that the youth might be the ones to bring about the end of your rule?

‘WE WILL DEFEND FREEDOM’

In response to the detention and arrest of 11 journalists who were covering the protests, the Turkish Journalists’ Association (TGC), the Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS), the Turkish Publishers Association, the Turkish Writers’ Union, and PEN Writers’ Association issued a joint statement.

Speaking at the press conference, TGC Secretary General Sibel Güneş said: “Eleven of our colleagues have been detained, one has been placed under house arrest, and three have been assaulted by security forces. These unlawful detentions, house arrests, and imprisonments targeting journalists, writers, and publishers as well as the restrictions on citizens' access to the internet must end.

This clampdown on democracy, the right to vote and be elected, freedom of the press and expression must cease. We call on the government to abide by the Constitution and the Press Law, and to stop obstructing press and expression freedoms and the public’s right to access information.”

THEY WILL BE DEFEATED WITHOUT A DOUBT

Political parties issued statements condemning the detentions and arrests, demanding the immediate release of those taken into custody. Some of the statements are as follows:

LEFT Party: “The people's legitimate and rightful struggle cannot be imprisoned. In İstanbul, dozens of people including four of our party members were arrested after the prosecutor’s initial request for judicial control was overturned by a special order. Release our friends immediately. These efforts are futile; the Palace will be defeated without a doubt.”

EMEP: “Our Eskişehir Provincial Chair Ceren Kökoğlu and two comrades from Emek Youth have been taken into custody. You will not intimidate us with detentions and repression. All those detained must be released immediately!”

Communist Movement of Turkey (TKH): “Dozens of people, including three of our comrades, have been arrested. We will intensify our struggle against this reactionary regime that turns the judiciary into a tool of political operations through orders from above. We will reclaim our comrades and fellow citizens.

