The public cannot overcome the crisis: Number of people receiving aid increased by 87%!

CHP MP Ömer Fethi Gürer highlighted that the number of people receiving aid from soup kitchens rose to 65,414 in 2024, marking an 87% increase. Emphasizing that 16% of Turkey’s 85 million population now requires regular social assistance, Gürer pointed out that in 2014, 2,274,182 households received regular social aid, whereas the current number of individuals benefiting from social assistance has surged to 14,148,740.

Gürer stated:

"Poverty is rising in our country. Even social assistance is no longer sufficient. One in every six people now needs regular social aid. There has been an 87% increase in the number of people benefiting from soup kitchens. 1.5 million households receive fuel aid. The 2024 social aid statistics are a concrete indicator of the growing poverty. The government’s support is increasingly inadequate. In December 2024, 3,537,185 households received regular social aid. This marks a 55% increase compared to 2014 when 2,274,182 households benefited from such support. Today, 14,148,740 people depend on regular social aid. This means that 16% of Turkey’s population has been forced into dependency on social assistance. These figures do not even include one-time financial aid, maternity benefits, general health insurance contributions, or funeral assistance. The drastic increase in the number of aid-dependent households over the past decade is alarming."

66% INCREASE IN HOMELESSNESS

"Since 2017, there has been a 66% increase in the number of homeless individuals receiving accommodation aid. In 2017, 2,110 people were receiving such assistance, whereas in 2024, the number has risen to 3,503. Income inequality is deepening. As of 2024, 2,990,408 households benefit from Turkey’s Family Support Program. Given that these households qualify for aid because their per capita income is less than one-third of the minimum wage, the extent of poverty is striking. The 2024 Family Support Program beneficiaries amount to 2,990,408 households, meaning millions of people are struggling with extreme poverty. Despite this, the total support provided under this program amounts to only 5,667,037 lira, an extremely low figure for 2024."

Gürer also pointed out that 7,926,871 students under the age of 25 have their health insurance premiums covered by the state:

"In 2024, 1,146,522 people received conditional education aid. The monthly aid per student is insufficient: Primary school boys: 90 lira, girls: 100 lira. Secondary school boys: 130 lira, girls: 150 lira This support is crucial for keeping children in school, but it is far from adequate. The gap in educational opportunity is widening, and increasing aid amounts is necessary to combat inequality. For 18-year-olds, those under 20 in high school, and those under 25 in higher education, if their household income is below one-third of the minimum wage, their health insurance is covered by the state. In total, 7,926,871 people fall into this category, revealing the scale of economic hardship."

SOCIETY'S INCREASING DEPENDENCE ON SOCIAL AID

Reiterating the drastic increase in social aid dependency over the past decade, Gürer concluded:

"Between 2014 and 2024, the number of people receiving soup kitchen aid increased by 87%. In 2014, this figure stood at 34,911, while in 2024, it reached 65,414—and this excludes soup kitchens operated by municipalities. Additionally, 21,380 people received shelter aid, and 1,587,728 households benefited from fuel aid in 2024. These figures indicate that a significant portion of society is now reliant on social assistance."

Source: Halk krizi aşamıyor: Aşevinden yardım alan kişi sayısı yüzde 87 arttı!