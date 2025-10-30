The range of the imperialist ceasefire extends this far

Israel broke the ceasefire imposed by US President Donald Trump in Gaza, killing Palestinians. More than 100 people lost their lives in air strikes launched by the Israeli army on Tuesday evening. Trump, who defended Israel's numerous violations of the ceasefire that came into effect on 10 October, said after the latest attacks that ‘the ceasefire was not violated’.

The Israeli army carried out air strikes on northern, central and southern Gaza on Tuesday evening. At least 104 people, including 46 children, were killed in the attacks, which continued until Wednesday morning. While Hamas was accused of violating the ceasefire, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office reported that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had decided to launch the attacks following security consultations.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also accused Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement regarding the attack that led to the death of an Israeli soldier in Gaza and the return of the bodies of the deceased hostages. Katz claimed that Hamas had ‘crossed the red line’ and threatened to ‘make them pay a heavy price’.

“RETURNED” TO THE CEASEFIRE

Meanwhile, it was reported that following Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's order to launch fierce attacks on Gaza, the Israeli army discussed with the US its decision to expand the ‘Yellow Line’ area it occupies within the Gaza Strip, despite the ceasefire.

After its fierce attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army announced yesterday morning that ‘the ceasefire had been reinstated.’ Claiming to have killed ‘30 people belonging to different armed groups’ in its attacks, the Israeli army asserted that it would ‘abide by the ceasefire.’

According to a statement by the government in Gaza, Israel has systematically violated the ceasefire, and in the 19 days since, at least 211 Palestinians have been killed and 597 wounded in Israeli attacks. Despite the ceasefire violations, the US has repeatedly supported Israel and emphasised ‘Israel's right to defend itself.’

SYSTEMATIC VIOLATIONS

Hamas stated that it had no connection to the incident in which Israeli soldiers were fired upon in the city of Rafah, which Israel used as a pretext to attack Gaza. Hamas noted that Israel's attacks were part of a series of ongoing violations, such as keeping the Rafah Border Crossing closed, and reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire agreement. Hamas said that the Tel Aviv administration had pursued a systematic policy of obstructing the search for the bodies of Israeli prisoners in Gaza by preventing the entry of the necessary heavy machinery and equipment.

Hamas's armed wing, the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, also noted that the handover of the bodies of Israeli prisoners, planned for yesterday, had been postponed due to Israel's attacks. The statement emphasised that any escalation caused by Israel would hinder operations to search for and recover the bodies of Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip and delay their handover.

TRUMP BACKED IT

Under the ceasefire, the bodies of 15 Israeli hostages who lost their lives, as well as 20 living Israeli hostages held in Gaza, have been handed over to Israel. It was reported that the bodies of the remaining 13 hostages have not yet been found or handed over. On 27 October, Israel announced that a coffin returned by Hamas did not contain the body of a hostage.

US President Donald Trump, who has supported dozens of violations since the ceasefire came into effect approximately three weeks ago, expressed his support for Israel regarding the attack in which more than 100 Palestinians were killed. Responding to journalists' questions aboard Air Force One, Trump argued that Israel's launch of an attack on Gaza would not ‘jeopardise the ceasefire.’

Trump said Hamas ‘must behave itself,’ threatening that ‘otherwise, they will be dealt with.’ Describing the ceasefire as ‘a great peace,’ Trump argued that Hamas had begun to lay down its arms because the second phase of the ceasefire had begun. Following Israel's announcement that it would resume its attack on Gaza, US Vice President JD Vance said, ‘The ceasefire continues. This does not mean that there will be no clashes there.’

∗∗∗

THREAT TO NETANYAHU FROM FAR-RIGHT MINISTER

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said they would overthrow the government if it did not continue its attacks on the Gaza Strip, in violation of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached with Hamas. Ben-Gvir threatened that the government would have no right to exist if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu abandoned his goal of ‘eliminating Hamas.’

∗∗∗

SUICIDES INCREASE IN ISRAELI ARMY

In the Israeli army, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, 279 soldiers attempted suicide between January 2024 and July 2025. Thirty-six of them died. According to a report by the Israeli Parliament's Research and Information Centre, as reported by Israeli state television KAN, suicide attempts among soldiers in the army are at an ‘alarming level’. The report noted a significant increase in suicide cases among reserve soldiers, particularly since 2023. This situation was attributed to the increase in active soldiers following the Gaza war that began on 7 October 2023.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Emperyalistin yaptığı ateşkes bu kadar olur, published in BirGün newspaper on October 30, 2025.