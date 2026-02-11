The reactionary siege is intensifying

Kayhan Ayhan

While the region is being redesigned by the US and Israel, the Palace administration is attempting to turn the country's face entirely towards the Middle East. With statements such as ‘Turkish-Kurdish-Arab alliance’ and ‘Ottoman model of nations,’ both the regime and the US want to impose a reactionary, sectarian, political Islamist role model on the country. The regime, which has declared war on the progressive values of the Republic and swept away even the last remnants of secularism, is systematically imposing conservatism on society from the top down.

Support for sect and community networks and jihadist groups, along with reactionary practices implemented by the regime, aim to completely eliminate secularism. Feeling the regime's support behind them, these reactionary groups are playing a leading role in this design, openly calling for Sharia law and carrying out attacks.

REACTIONARY CHANGES IN EDUCATION

The reactionary spiral has hit the field of education the hardest. Numerous measures, ranging from changes to lesson content and the opening of mosques in pre-school institutions to the targeting of co-education and the appointment of imams to schools, have been implemented through protocols with reactionary, pro-government civil society organisations. These measures gained momentum during the tenure of Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin. Tekin, who banned New Year celebrations in schools, announced the other day that intensive activities would be organised in schools across the country during Ramadan.

CLASSES ADJUSTED FOR FRIDAY

The Council of Higher Education reminded all universities in a letter that necessary arrangements should be made in cases where Friday prayer times clash with working hours, classes, exams and practical sessions.

SECULARISM BANNER WAS ENOUGH

Members of the LEFT Party who hung a secularism banner were detained and sentenced to house arrest. The LEFT Party's Istanbul Provincial Headquarters and Ankara Keçiören District Headquarters were attacked by pro-Sharia groups.

ATTACK ON LEMAN

Following allegations that the latest issue of LeMan cartoon magazine depicted the Prophet Muhammad, its office in Beyoğlu, Istanbul, was attacked with stones and sticks.

NOT EVEN A TREE IS TOLERATED

Students decorating a Christmas tree at Yıldız Technical University were attacked by reactionaries. The university administration launched an investigation into the students. A letter sent to the students stated that they had ‘violated the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations’.

THEY INTERFERED WITH CLOTHING

In Kocaeli Gebze, some students who wanted to attend a high school graduation ceremony were not allowed to enter on the grounds that they were wearing ‘inappropriate clothing’.

CONCERT CANCELLED

The latest example of these attacks was the cancellation of concerts by two metal bands, Slaughter to Prevail and Behemoth, at Zorlu PSM, which had been targeted by reactionary circles for some time. The Beşiktaş District Governor's Office announced that the concerts by the Russian-based Slaughter to Prevail and the Polish Behemoth groups would not take place. The statement also noted that all events planned for two days at Zorlu PSM had been banned.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gerici kuşatma dozunu artırıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on February 11, 2026.