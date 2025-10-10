“The Real Picture of Turkey” and Erdoğan’s Secret Confession

Berkant Gültekin

With respect to the memory of our 103 citizens who were taken from life in front of Ankara Train Station on 10 October 2015, as they gathered for peace and fraternity...

The photos reflected from the Parliament’s opening have been debated for days. Because those images, instead of remaining as ordinary memories of 1 October, have led to important questions and criticisms about political positioning in Turkey. At a critical turning point for the country, every frame in politics now carries a special meaning. Government spokespeople had previously expressed satisfaction with photos showing Erdoğan in warm contact with opposition figures other than CHP. The other day, a statement came from the star of the photo himself. On his way back from abroad, Erdoğan said on the plane, “That frame is the real picture of Turkey. Some are trying to show Turkey as divided into camps and torn apart, but the truth is the unity and togetherness seen there. Those who cannot be part of that picture should sit down and question themselves.”

Erdoğan’s words show that the photos taken at the Parliament’s opening were not random moments but reflected the government’s plans for the new period of Turkish politics. It was known that CHP would not attend while other opposition parties would be present. Most likely, every one of those frames was predesigned by the propaganda team; from Erdoğan’s posture to his and those around him’s body language, from camera angles to how the images would be distributed to the media, every detail was carefully worked out. The comments made by government circles and their media after the photos confirm this.

Pro-government columnist A. Selvi openly wrote yesterday: “Erdoğan will fight to isolate CHP in the new period. He will work carefully to drive a wedge between CHP and the other opposition parties. He will strive to leave CHP alone in opposition.” According to Selvi, Özgür Özel is pursuing “politics of tension.” What he calls “politics of tension” is in fact the insistence on not surrendering the party to injustice, protecting the rights of the elected and their voters, and most importantly maintaining a line of opposition that demands change. For Selvi, the one practising “embracing politics” is the party’s President, Erdoğan, whose biggest rival (İmamoğlu) is in prison. Such inclusiveness is indeed rare in history. Let’s not forget to mention that with this perception of reality, Selvi truly deserves much higher positions.

In short, the photos from Parliament were signs of how the regime intends to act in preserving its existence. It was a rehearsal of a political field in which the main opposition, in today’s reality, the opposition most capable of changing power was excluded, while seats were reserved for opposition actors who believe they can gain by cooperating or coexisting with the regime. The mindset that wants an opposition practice which does not question Erdoğan’s “supremacy” and bears no intention of removing him from power presented its vision during the Parliament’s opening. The message was clear: “For such an opposition, the doors will always be open.”

Naturally, the path of an opposition that aspires to power as a democratic necessity and has the political strength to do so will always lead to courthouses and prisons. That is the government’s game plan.

Of course, those photos alone cannot explain everything or show that the opposition has entirely given up. Yet they cannot be considered “harmless” or “beyond explanation” either. Therefore, if the opposition other than CHP is truly heading in a different direction and wishes to convey this correctly to the public, it must act with political consistency in both words and behaviour.

Because the opposition faces two paths: either to take part in a political equation where the composition in those photos becomes reality, or to position itself against the will responsible for anti-democratic practices and lawlessness.

Erdoğan’s latest words actually contain a hidden confession. One must think about what is missing from the photo he calls the “real picture of Turkey”: a strong opposition determined to change power! That is his real Turkey. In the last election, the party that received the most votes and now leads the polls does not attend the Parliament opening, and for Erdoğan this becomes the “real picture of Turkey”! In other words, the real Turkey is one where the opposition cannot march toward power. It could not have been expressed more clearly.

In a political climate where a main opposition party capable of changing power is not considered an acceptable element, is pushed outside the realm of legitimate politics, and is demonised, every step taken in the name of democracy, peace, and freedom will only serve to cement the impoverishing repressive order in the country. Any cooperation with the government will only be possible under the condition of accepting its permanence. Who truly believes a democratic and libertarian constitution can emerge from this? No opposition actor can remain outside this reality.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled “Gerçek Türkiye fotoğrafı” ve Erdoğan’ın gizli itirafı, published in BirGün newspaper on October 10, 2025.