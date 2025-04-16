The reason for the panic: The unexpected ones

Mehmet Emin Kurnaz

The operations targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor and CHP’s Presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu have sparked a rising tide of social opposition that continues to rattle the ruling bloc. Since 19 March, the allegations and accusations directed at İmamoğlu, his close team, and other mayors have failed to convince the overwhelming majority of the public. Once again, the Palace administration has been unable to secure society’s consent, and the smear campaign carried out through loyalist channels has run aground. Neither corruption nor terrorism charges have sufficed. The desired outcome remains out of reach.

Having lost its credibility, the government now finds itself confronted with an unforeseen, widespread wave of rebellion against the regime. In addition to the millions who gathered in Saraçhane and Maltepe, protests quickly spread across the country. From Çorum to Trabzon, from Rize to Sakarya, even in provinces considered AKP strongholds, people took to the streets. CHP leader Özgür Özel responded by taking his second Anatolian rally to Yozgat this weekend, delivering a bold challenge.

University students, who ignited the first spark, became the driving force on campuses, while high school students resisted the reassignment of their teachers under the “Project School” scheme. Women, youth, workers, the unemployed, environmentalists, and life defenders, different segments of society proclaimed: “We are the real actors in politics.” Much like during Gezi, creative banners and slogans, nationwide boycotts and a ripple of dissent reaching high schools have reignited social opposition.

The government, unable to justify the 19 March operations to the people, has been caught off guard by this unexpected wave of resistance. Bahçeli’s call for “urgency” in İmamoğlu’s judicial process reflects the panic caused by those they failed to account for.

URGENTLY REVIEW THE CASE

This unexpected turn of events has sparked unease within the ruling bloc. MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli’s recent statement was the clearest expression of this anxiety. Referring to the allegations of theft, bribery, and corruption surrounding İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Bahçeli declared: “The judicial process regarding the suspect Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is currently held in Silivri Prison, must be urgently reviewed and concluded.” He added: “The prosecution phases must be completed by ensuring the inclusion of witness statements, clear and genuine evidence, and all other relevant documents and findings into the case file. If İmamoğlu is innocent, his acquittal must be secured in line with public conscience if not, his punishment must be delivered, in the shortest time possible.”

LOYALISTS LOOK THE OTHER WAY

The response to Bahçeli came from Cem Küçük, a pro-government commentator. Appearing on a TV programme, Küçük claimed that a final verdict on İmamoğlu could come by early or late 2029. He said, “As Mr. Bahçeli stated, yes, it should be urgent and swift but the indictment includes 109 people, 99 on corruption charges and six on terrorism. That alone will take until at least September or October. The trial will take a year at best, then a year at the appeals court, another year at the Court of Cassation, plus six months for the back-and-forth procedures. So we’re looking at three and a half to four years it’ll be 2029 by the time it’s over.”

Another striking detail was that Bahçeli’s strong remarks received no coverage on the front pages of major pro-AKP newspapers like Hürriyet, Sabah, Yeni Şafak, and Türkiye. This silence triggered much debate in the public sphere. Some interpreted Bahçeli’s statement as a friendly warning to his ally Erdoğan. Others saw it as a clear sign of emerging disagreements between the coalition partners. Some even claimed Bahçeli’s remarks signalled the end of the Erdoğan era and read them as preparation for a transitional phase. Still others believed his aim was to push for İmamoğlu’s swift sentencing, turning his status from “detainee” to “convict” as soon as possible.

BAHÇELİ PANICS

We will see where this process leads, but Bahçeli’s call can primarily be seen as a panicked struggle from a regime in decline. Bahçeli is also aware that there is a lack of evidence strong enough to explain the operation to the public and convince them. Since 19 March, the wave of unlawfulness has ignited social opposition like a spark, with the wind clearly blowing in favour of the opposition. It has become evident that not only mass support but also the psychological advantage lies with the opposition.

In this context, Bahçeli is attempting to act pre-emptively. But it must be repeatedly emphasised that, as social opposition rises, it is impossible to sustain the regime for long without securing the consent of the masses.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Paniğin gerekçesi hesapta olmayanlar, published in BirGün newspaper on April 16, 2025.