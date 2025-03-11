The regime can be defeated through a common struggle

SOL Party continues its preparations for the İstanbul Provincial Congress under the slogan "All Together Against the Sultanate for Democracy and Freedom."

Ahead of the congress, which will take place on Sunday, March 16, at 14:00 in Caferağa Sports Hall in Kadıköy, SOL Party issued a public call, stating:

"With repression and bans, with fraud and deception, an attempt is being made to pave the way for Erdoğan’s lifelong presidency. The fascist one-man regime, dependent on imperialism, is being maintained by eliminating parliament and democratic institutions. In this way, within the framework of the U.S.'s Greater Middle East Project, the political Islamist regime established by erasing the progressive achievements of the Republic is now being institutionalized as a caliphate and sultanate regime. Let’s unite to disrupt this scheme!"

EFFORTS TO INSTITUTIONALIZE THE REGIME

SOL Party Provincial Spokesperson Kemal Koç spoke to BirGün about the congress preparations and its significance for the party. “We are in a period where the exhausted Palace regime has lost its majority support and social base in the March 31 local elections, and it will never be able to regain it,” said Koç. He continued:

“The regime is implementing all its moves within the bourgeois political framework and its repression policies against progressive segments of society with this awareness. The only way to make its rule permanent is to institutionalize its regime. That is why we take a critical stance toward the main opposition’s calls for ‘normalization’ and the ‘solution’ discussions being pushed in line with imperialist strategies in the Middle East. The government’s primary goal in these areas is to dismantle the opposition bloc positioned against it and to institutionalize its own regime as quickly as possible.”

Emphasizing that the current political Islamist one-man regime is once again seeking ways to maintain its power through various frauds and deceptions, Koç stated:

“The fundamental task ahead of all opposition forces is to disrupt this scheme and put an end to the one-man regime. To achieve this, we must develop united forms of struggle among all opposition groups and foster a shared consciousness and emotional unity among the broadest sections of society against this regime.”

WE CAN STOP THE GOVERNMENT TOGETHER

“For a long time, we have been emphasizing that the primary reason for the failure in the struggle against the one-man regime is that it has been conducted through the ballot box, individual figures, and a right-wing approach,” said Kemal Koç, continuing his assessment:

“The opposition's right-wing stance, detached from an economic, political, and social crisis exit strategy, fails to offer society any hope for the future. This regime can only be defeated if we strengthen a revolutionary democratic transition program aimed at reclaiming all the rights and freedoms seized by the one-man regime within a framework of social and united struggle. This must be our common task.”

Highlighting the significance of the congress, Koç also made the following call:“

We are structuring our Istanbul Provincial Congress as the inaugural event of our call for united struggle. Istanbul is the most important city in our country and one of the places that has suffered the most from the devastation caused by the regime. Despite 23 years of darkness, the progressive, revolutionary, and democratic forces of society have not been defeated—neither in Istanbul nor across Turkey. The only force capable of thwarting the government’s plans is the unity of these progressive forces in a joint struggle. That is why our congress in Istanbul carries the call of ‘All Together’—because only if we stand together can we put an end to this darkness. Through you, I invite all citizens of Istanbul who stand tall and unwavering against the one-man regime to join us at our provincial congress on Sunday, March 16, at Caferağa Sports Hall in Kadıköy.”

