The regime has opened a new chapter

With the 19 March operations targeting the İBB, the Palace administration is increasing its pressure and authority day by day, trying to build a new regime step by step. While İBB President Ekrem İmamoğlu and 10 other CHP mayors were arrested, no indictment has been prepared in the nearly 3 months since, nor has any evidence been presented to convince the public. Nevertheless, the mayors and bureaucrats detained in the operation were taken to court accompanied by images reminiscent of coup days, and the videos recorded were released to the media. The lawsuit to cancel the CHP Congress was another move to silence the main opposition party.

On the one hand, the Palace administration is trying to pull the opposition into a ‘reasonable’ area for itself with judicial sticks and operations, while on the other hand, it is trying to divide the opposition with the solution process and new constitution discussions and to separate the DEM Party from the anti-Erdoğan front. While the direction of the process remains uncertain in the month since the PKK announced it would lay down its arms on 10 May, President Erdoğan, MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli and government officials have already made their intentions clear and brought the new constitution card to the table. While President Erdoğan says he has tasked MPs with drafting a new constitution, some statements from the DEM Party suggest they are optimistic about the constitution.

THE CURRENT REGIME IS NOT ENOUGH FOR THEM

MHP leader Bahçeli's call for a ‘founding constitution’ during the holiday officially defines the new regime. The new coalition formed after 15 July approved the Presidential Government System in the 2017 referendum, and in 2018, the ‘one-man’ regime was officially adopted. In the intervening period, this system, in which the separation of powers has disappeared, the judiciary and legislative bodies have come under the control of the executive, and all institutions from top to bottom have lost their functions, has not been sufficient for the AKP and MHP government.

In the 2019 local elections, İstanbul was lost to the opposition, and in the 31 March 2024 local elections, the ruling party's strongholds fell one by one, resulting in the AKP falling to second place for the first time and the CHP coming first for the first time in 47 years. This situation made it clear that time was running out for the ruling party. The economic crisis, deepening poverty, reactionary encirclement in education, market-oriented policies transforming every area, especially health, and crises caused by lawlessness have cornered the government. Since 31 March, almost every public opinion poll has shown that the government is stuck at around 30 per cent and unable to establish hegemony.

The ruling bloc, which closed the parentheses of one era, opened the parentheses of a new era. While the new design of the Middle East is taking shape outside, the ruling bloc, which has taken refuge in discussions on solutions and the constitution inside, intends to continue its existence by building an institutionalised, totalitarian regime, gradually increasing its authoritarianism in order to stay afloat. The regime desires elections that are merely for show, ballot boxes that are a formality, the complete elimination of the opposition, a president elected with 80 or 90 per cent of the vote, local administrations completely tied to central authority, and anyone who speaks out or objects thrown into prison.

NO CONSTITUTION WITH THIS GOVERNMENT

The Palace administration, which has placed the CHP and social opposition in the category of main enemies in the construction of its desired regime, is clearing the way for this. Bahçeli's call for a ‘founding constitution’ aims to put Erdoğan in the seat of ‘founding leader’ that the government needs, thereby consolidating the regime. It is necessary to avoid falling into the traps set by the AKP and MHP government, particularly regarding the new constitution, to insistently emphasise that a democratic constitution cannot be established with this government, and to remind once again that the country cannot be saved from being driven into the abyss unless this regime changes.

PARLIAMENT BEGINS WORK TODAY

The Turkish Grand National Assembly is resuming its work today after the holiday break. In addition to the ‘National Unity and Solidarity Commission’ to be established for a ‘Turkey without terrorism,’ work will be carried out on amendments to the internal regulations and the constitution. The government, which has taken action on the new constitution, will continue its contacts. The main focus of the Assembly will be the ‘National Unity and Solidarity Commission.’ In June and July, the TBMM will seek opinions and suggestions from political parties regarding this commission. In this context, the number of members of the commission and the representation ratio of the parties will be clarified.

BAHÇELİ CALLS FOR A FOUNDING CONSTITUTION

Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), one of the partners in the People's Alliance, called for the electoral system to be changed, saying, ‘The coup constitution must be abolished.’ Bahçeli summarised his demands in four points:

• The coup constitution must be abolished, and it must be accepted that a new constitution is needed based on national will, taking into account the views of all political parties, within the framework of a founding constitution.

• Secondly, the Political Parties Law must be revised.

• Thirdly, the electoral system must be revised.

• Fourthly, the Internal Regulations of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT) must be updated to ensure that the GNAT functions efficiently and conveys its presence to everyone,’ he said.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Rejim yeni bir parantez açtı, published in BirGün newspaper on June 11, 2025.