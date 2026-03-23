The regime is falling apart

Politics Service

Unable to secure consent across broad sections of society, the Palace regime has hit all the buttons to protect its regime.

The regime seeks to silence the opposition with the judicial stick on one hand, whilst attempting to consolidate politics through tricks on the other. It threatens anyone who speaks out or objects.

Politicians, mayors of municipalities, journalists, students, workers, trade unionists in short, a wide range of people who refuse to submit to the regime are being intimidated. Journalists who report the news and uncover the truth are being detained and unlawfully imprisoned. Whilst it is evident that the thousands of pages of indictments prepared are baseless, the fact that even the names presented in court as ‘confessors’ have denied their statements proves that the whole affair is nothing but a charade. The prosecutor who drafted the indictment has been appointed Minister of Justice, yet he is unable to provide satisfactory answers to the public regarding the allegations of his personal wealth.

THE JUDICIAL STICK

The judicial club, the regime’s greatest asset for survival. From the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality case to the Espionage case, and from the Absolute Nullity case to the draft bills sent to Parliament, the opposition is constantly pitted against the judiciary and kept on the defensive. The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) case has barely passed its second week, yet hearings that end before they even begin, disputes over venue, statements from informants and everything that has transpired show that the whole affair is nothing but a poorly constructed fabrication.

Journalists pursuing the truth are being forced to pay the price for doing their job by being detained and sent to prison. Unable to tolerate BirGün reporter İsmail Arı carrying out his profession and uncovering the truth, the regime hastily detained him during a holiday visit and took him to Ankara. The charge of “publicly disseminating misleading information” has become a tool to silence all journalists pursuing the truth. Alican Uludağ, who was detained and imprisoned as part of an investigation launched against him on charges of “publicly insulting the President” and “publicly disseminating misleading information”, has been in prison for over a month. Meanwhile, Merdan Yanardağ, Editor-in-Chief of TELE 1, has been held in prison for months on “espionage” charges, whilst a trustee has been appointed to TELE 1.

The regime’s repression is not directed solely at journalists; the labour struggle has also come under siege. Mehmet Türkmen, President of BİRTEK-SEN, who was detained for remarks made during a press conference in support of Sırma Halı workers protesting unpaid wages in Gaziantep, is being sent to prison after being referred to court on charges of ‘inciting the public to hatred or hostility, or insulting them’.

Following a rally held in Saraçhane to mark the first anniversary of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s arrest, 35 people were detained during a police intervention. Of those detained, 31 were released. Of the four individuals brought to court after giving statements, two were remanded in custody, whilst two were released under judicial supervision.

The regime’s sole weapon for survival is not merely repression and the judicial stick. The war in the Middle East and the regime’s redesign at the hands of the US and Israel have become part of an effort to re-establish the legitimacy it has lost domestically from abroad. The photo-ops with Trump at the White House and the commercial privileges granted to the US are also reflections of these developments. Against the backdrop of regional developments, the regime, which initiated discussions first on the “internal front” and then on the “resolution” process, aims to divide the opposition and secure Erdoğan’s return to the presidential seat once more. Alongside its machinery of repression, the regime is attempting to dominate politics through debates on a resolution.

But no matter what the crumbling and now unholdable regime does, it has not managed to intimidate the masses. The majority of society remains unconvinced by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality trials. Despite all the pressure, journalists who carry out their profession with honour are not being silenced. Trade unionists fighting for workers’ rights, women filling the streets on 8 March, students who sparked the 19 March resistance, and those defending secularism are not being silenced.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Çürüyen rejim dikiş tutmuyor, published in BirGün newspaper on March 23, 2026.