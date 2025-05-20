The regime is now a dying star

Yaşar Aydın

For the past few weeks, don’t even bother asking for a single compliment about Erdoğan and his government. Whether it’s placing Turkey at the centre of the world or praising Erdoğan’s game-changing power, it’s been a never-ending flattery session. It inevitably makes one wonder, “Am I missing something?”

Could something truly significant have happened that we haven’t seen? To satisfy our curiosity, let’s scan the newspapers and see what has supposedly brightened Erdoğan’s star.

BOTH THE REGION AND EUROPE

When Trump credited Erdoğan for the overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria, the supporters in Turkey declared a feast. But it didn’t take long before the real power behind Colani was revealed. Israel and the US dominated the entire game. The UK and France followed from behind but ended up playing a far more effective role in Syria. Ankara, meanwhile, is still struggling to carve out a place for itself there.

The Kurdish presence in Syria gained legal status. Every issue Turkey objected to was implemented step by step. Even the PKK’s call for disarmament, issued by Öcalan, significantly strengthened the Kurds' hand in Syria against Ankara. As a reminder, Müslim Abdi’s first statement on the matter was, “There’s no longer any reason for Turkey to see us as a threat.” Bilateral and trilateral deals made in Syria, the growing presence of Israel on the ground, all served to remind Turkey of its limits and even reduced its influence over Colani. To the extent that even Turkish businesspeople wanting to work in Syria became frustrated with the interim government’s stance.

Around the same time, the Palestinian issue was entirely forgotten. It could barely find a place in the increasingly toned-down speeches.

The heroic aura surrounding Hakan Fidan in partnership circles quickly faded due to developments around Cyprus.

And then there’s the Ukraine issue, which is truly something else. Remember, Trump and Putin were supposedly going to stop the years-long war at Erdoğan’s invitation. What actually happened was a low-level contact and a prisoner exchange. Trump and Putin simply said, “No one else needs to get involved, we’ll handle it.” All of this took place during the few months when Turkey was supposedly “at the centre” of everything.

INSIDE TURKEY: MUCH WORSE

Imagine a country ranked 108th out of 180 in global corruption. A country topping Europe in income inequality. One of the five countries with the highest inflation in the world. Where over 3.8 million young people face the risk of poverty or social exclusion. One in five young people can’t continue education after middle school. Broadly defined unemployment has neared 30 percent. Farmers can no longer afford to sow seeds. Trust in the justice system has dropped to 15 percent, while 70 percent of the population is dissatisfied with government policies.

In this same country, more than three thousand people including artists, academics, mayors and students were detained in just two months for speaking out. The healthcare system is on the brink of collapse, people are suffering in hospital queues. Credit card debt, foreclosures, divorces and suicides caused by economic hardship… A complete picture of hell.

But we’re told this government is successful and on the rise again? Everyone knows what’s been described above is, if anything, an understatement.

So where is the success?

What argument do those claiming that the AKP-MHP bloc has regained public support actually have?

THE PALACE REGIME HAS NO FUTURE

With the situation in the country and the region so dire, what is it that excites AKP members? Bahçeli’s move, Öcalan’s response, and then the PKK’s disarmament were all seen as signs that the government might shift its political course. The peace process had resumed, the obstacle to drafting a new constitution was removed and the time for advanced democracy had come. The launch of the “Century of Türkiye” was announced.

For that, they needed to “make peace” with the Kurds both in the Middle East and in Turkey. Now they’ve decided to do just that. A new century is being outlined in which Kurds and Turks are to walk together. Şamil Tayyar has already started including DEM in the ranks of the People’s Alliance. Calculations for securing 400 seats in parliament for constitutional change have begun. Everything was going according to plan.

From the Palace’s window, there is no poverty, no hunger. No millions thirsting for freedom and justice. It seems Erdoğan and his supporters still place great trust in the roadmap drawn up by the US and Israel, just as they have in the past.

No matter what is done at the top of politics, the Palace’s plan stands no chance of success in this country. They think such a manoeuvre will make the people forget or forgive all the failure and suffering. A futile effort.

The choices are crystal clear both for those who voted 13 months ago and for those who haven’t left the streets for two months. They don’t want anything that involves the Palace or a “one-man rule.” No scenario that ignores this can succeed, no matter where or with whom it is designed.

Will those who see the Kurdish issue not as something to resolve, but as a tool to stay in power, bring democracy? Will those who serve only the boss bring equality? Will those who hand the country over to religious orders and sects, who confine women to the home, bring freedom?

Time is up for the Palace and the circle gathered around it. The final grain of sand is about to fall.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Rejim artık sönen bir yıldız, published in BirGün newspaper on May 20, 2025.