The regime is responsible for the decay

Deniz Güngör

Reactions to the armed attacks at schools in Urfa and Maraş continue to grow. Whilst the government, under its ‘pious and vengeful generation’ project, is subjecting the curriculum to an ideological siege and waging war on secular and scientific education, armed attacks are taking place in schools.

The approach that has left schools understaffed, unprotected and defenceless through the Labour Market Adjustment Programme (İUP), implemented under the guise of austerity measures, has paved the way for violence to reach as far as primary school classrooms by prioritising ideology over pedagogy. Alongside numerous moves to religiousify education—such as the “Turkey Century Education Model”, the ÇEDES project and the Ramadan circular—the government has effectively declared open war on those who protest against reactionary activities in schools, yet has refused to take responsibility for the events unfolding.

This decay, which the government has ignored in its obsession with raising a “desirable generation”, has today led to the murder of education workers across the country, from Urfa to Maraş, and to children being turned into both perpetrators and victims of violence.

TEMPORARY MEASURES DO NOT PROVIDE A SOLUTION

Emphasising that Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has ignored the structural problems in education since his first day in office, Barış Uluocak, Chair of the Istanbul No. 1 Branch of the Education Union (Eğitim Sen), stated: “Tekin chose to strengthen his ties with sects and communities operating under the guise of foundations and associations. The ambition and fantasy of creating a religious generation has turned into a practice that disregards children’s talents, ideals and abilities. This approach, which ignores students’ most basic demands, has multiplied young people’s anxieties about their future,” he said.

Emphasising that incidents of violence in schools cannot be resolved through temporary, ad-hoc measures, Uluocak stated that any practice leading to a departure from the principle of public education would result in the continuation of violence. Drawing attention to the low number of permanent support staff in schools, Uluocak added, “Moreover, continuity cannot be ensured due to temporary employment schemes. Counselling teacher quotas have not been increased despite the promises made before the elections. The number of psychological counsellors and guidance teachers per student is extremely low. Practices implemented in the education system under the ‘I did it, so it’s done’ mentality are portraying teachers as the perpetrators of the problems and turning them into targets of violence. Measures that lead to the loss of academic education’s importance are driving students into despair and anxiety about the future. This vulnerability can be cited as one of the causes of incidents we would never wish to see.”

THE PROBLEM LIES IN THE SOCIAL CONSTRUCTION OF MASCULINITY

Sociologist Dr Deniz Bağrıaçık highlighted that research indicates a common characteristic among perpetrators of mass attacks and femicides across different countries is that they are men. Bağrıaçık said, “With the weapon becoming a symbol of masculinity, a serious problem has emerged within the concept of masculinity. As Freud also noted, violence and sexuality are interlinked; there is a period of turmoil where hormones develop early but the brain cannot keep pace with this speed. The anger of the group known as ‘Incel’ is also fuelled by this distorted model of masculinity,” she said.

Drawing attention to the long-standing cycle of violence in the country, Bağrıaçık remarked, “The absence of meritocracy, the chain of command within the political system, the appointment of rectors, and the issue of fake diplomas all present themselves as forms of violence. Children growing up in this environment, where hope for the future has been lost, find themselves in a state of serious uncertainty.”

“This spiral of violence, which has escalated to the point of teachers being killed in schools, ends with the perpetrators committing suicide, leaving no one behind,” said Bağrıaçık. “Suicide presents itself as a collective anomaly. Values have collapsed; children do not know what is right. They commit murder in the hope of belonging to a group, and then they commit suicide. They are creating a place for themselves that they cannot find in society,” she said.

Bağrıaçık continued: “There is a model of masculinity that has lost its function. When men cannot find their place, they use violence as a language and try to express themselves through it. Profiles are changing, socio-economic structures are changing, but gender remains the same. This means we have a fundamental problem in the social construction of masculinity. In the cases in Maraş and Urfa, children are using weapons. Empathy is also a key factor here. These children do not know what death means; they do not understand what death means.”

∗∗∗

MARAŞ: ATTENDED SCHOOL THREE TIMES IN EIGHT YEARS

Developments continue regarding the armed attack organised by 8th-year pupil I.A.M. at Ayser Çalık Secondary School in Maraş. The statement of I.A.M.’s father, Uğur M., who has been arrested, has come to light. Uğur M. stated that his son had an interest in firearms and that they had practised shooting together at a shooting range. Uğur M. explained that the reason for practising at the shooting range was to quell İ.A.M.’s curiosity. In his statement to the police, Uğur M. said he possessed seven firearms with carrying licences registered in his name, as well as two shotguns, and that these weapons were licensed in accordance with the law. One of the most striking aspects of the statement concerned the attacker’s educational background. Uğur M. said, “My son’s social circle was very limited. Over eight years, he was only able to attend school for a total of three years. Part of his schooling coincided with the earthquake period and part with the pandemic period.”

THE ATTACK WAS PLANNED

In a statement issued by the Kahramanmaraş Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, it was reported that the attacker, İ.A.M., had planned the incident in advance. The statement noted that a document was found on İ.A.M.’s computer indicating he had planned to carry out the attack on 11 April 2026. It also emerged that İ.A.M.’s WhatsApp profile picture was that of Elliot Rodger, who killed six people in an attack he carried out in the US in 2014. Meanwhile, mathematics teacher Ayla Kara and eight students who lost their lives as a result of the attack were laid to rest yesterday. The ceremonies were attended by the relatives of those who lost their lives, as well as ministers and politicians.

∗∗∗

URFA: ATTACK IS “ISOLATED”!

Developments continue regarding the armed attack at Ahmet Koyuncu Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in Urfa. In a statement issued by the Şanlıurfa Governor’s Office, it was reported that 20 people have been taken into custody. The statement emphasised that the attack had ‘no organisational links’ and described it as an ‘isolated incident’.

LIFE-THREATENING CONDITION PERSISTS

In the attack carried out by the 19-year-old assailant, Ömer Ket, 10 students, 4 teachers, 1 police officer and 1 canteen operator at the school were injured. In a statement issued by the governor’s office, it was reported that 8 of the 9 injured were in a stable condition, whilst 1 remained in a life-threatening condition.

It had previously been reported that 4 officials from the district police headquarters and the district national education directorate had been suspended from their duties in connection with the incident.

∗∗∗

67 PEOPLE DETAINED

As investigations launched following the attacks in Urfa and Maraş continue, 67 people who targeted 54 schools have been detained. Justice Minister Akın Gürlek stated that accounts which had caused public anxiety by sharing posts indicating that attacks would be carried out against specific schools were also under scrutiny. In this context, he announced that 67 users who had specifically targeted 54 schools had been detained and that legal proceedings against them were ongoing.

∗∗∗

CALL FOR TEKİN’S RESIGNATION

Education workers and parents protested against the armed attacks on schools and the failure to ensure the safety of pupils and teachers in numerous cities, from Istanbul to Hatay and from Dersim to Denizli.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Çürümenin sorumlusu rejimin kendisi, published in BirGün newspaper on April 17, 2026.