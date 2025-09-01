The regime's plans for Syria are in jeopardy

Yusuf Tuna Koç

In Turkey, the “terror-free Turkey” process that began in the last days of last year is centred on developments in Syria from day one, alongside the maintenance of Erdoğan’s power and support from new allies.

Indeed, following the overthrow of the Assad regime on 4 December through the AKP-Israel-HTŞ alliance, the parties involved in the process are making no secret of their intentions and ambitions beyond the border as a result of the new balance of power in the country and the region. Öcalan's call for a ‘'national pact alliance’, Erdoğan's constant emphasis on a ‘Turkish-Kurdish-Arab alliance’, Bahçeli's proposals for a Lebanese and Ottoman model, and Kurtulmuş's highly sectarian reference to ‘Yavuz Selim-İdris-i Bitlisi’ are a few different examples of this interest.

However, things in Syria are not going as Ankara would wish. While the reputation of the government of former jihadists in Damascus is being shaken by the massacres taking place, Israel's plan for an “unstable Syria” is increasingly coming to the fore. All these developments are also raising questions about the process being pursued inside the country.

This week, we spoke with international relations expert Alptekin Dursunoğlu about the connection between the new developments regarding Syria's future and the political plans within Turkey.

A process that has been named in various ways for a year now is underway in Turkey, and the statements made by those involved always refer to developments beyond Turkey. Can we now speak of a conjuncture in Syria that is in line with Ankara's objectives, especially given what the HTŞ- SDF-Turkey relations reveal about this account today?

This description is quite accurate. In Turkey, the so-called resolution or terror-free Turkey process was expressed in relation to the security perception stemming directly from Syria. Öcalan's statements also referred to ‘uniting in Turkey's side against Israel's regional expansionism’. Both the MHP and AKP sides frequently used this argument when promoting the process internally. It is well known that the PKK no longer engages in armed action as it once did. However, it was claimed that a situation of semi-autonomy in the region, particularly in Syria, undermined Turkey's territorial integrity, and disarmament was portrayed as the remedy. Thus, it was claimed that Turkey gained a significant advantage.

Firstly, yes, the PKK no longer had any military activity in Turkey. Furthermore, due to operations in Northern Iraq and the presence of the Turkish Armed Forces there, the organisation's ability to recruit people inside Turkey had been eliminated, and its power and authority had weakened.

Today, an organisation whose functionality is no longer viable has disappeared, but the PYD in Syria and the Persian Kurdistan Workers' Party (PJAK) in Iran continue to exist, with no promise or declaration of disarmament. The PJAK is an alternative kept in reserve for the US. The PYD is the strongest alternative on the ground.

A federal structure in Syria can only be realised in this way, with territorial control and semi-state status. Before Syria fell, these arguments could have found favour with Turkey. It was said that the Kurds in Syria would be a structure affiliated with Turkey, like Barzani. However, after Syria fell, the debate began about what kind of country Syria would be going forward.

There are two conflicting theses here. The first is that Turkey wants a centralised, strong, unitary Syrian state. Turkey wants a Syria where all ethnic and sectarian groups east of the Euphrates surrender to Damascus. Israel has a counter-thesis: a semi-independent, fragmented Syria with a weak centre, where internal factions are constantly at each other's throats, allowing Israel to intervene continuously. This is the model Israel currently favours.

Thomas Barrack, the “regional governor” appointed by the US for this region, is responsible for both the Syrian and Lebanese issues and is even involved in the Zangezur corridor. All of this individual's statements up until 23 August were in line with Turkey's arguments. In fact, the SDF was being told to decide whether they were Kurds or Syrians, that no state had been promised to them, and that they should pledge allegiance to Colani. However, things changed after the Suwayda crisis.

Colani's forces attacked the Druze in Suwayda on 13 August. At the same time, some of Colani's officials were in talks in Azerbaijan. Barrack's statements supporting the central government had encouraged Colani. Allegedly, Israel told the Damascus administration that Suwayda was not their red line. On this basis, seeing this as a blank check, encouraged by Barrack, HTŞ tried to do to the Druze what they had done to the Alawites.

However, Israel intervened and launched a heavy bombardment. After these developments, Barrack's approach also changed. Barrack, who had appeared to be close to Turkey's position until then, moved closer to Israel's position after this tension and explicitly stated on 25 August that a semi-federal system was possible. This meant incredible political support for the SDF.

BARACK NOW SUPPORTS ISRAEL'S PROJECT, NOT TURKEY'S

We can see that Turkey's thesis is now weakening on the ground. So, is there a threat from Turkey's perspective? Syria's territorial integrity was stated to be our red line, Israel's presence in the country was considered a threat, and the third threat was the establishment of a Kurdish state. Now, with Barrack's latest statements, these threats are beginning to become reality.

What cards do we have to play against this? What we can do is use Colani to disrupt this balance. This could mean, for example, supporting Colani's use of military force against the east of the Euphrates. However, Colani is not on Turkey's side either; the pressure created by Israel is much greater. Israel had also bombed the facility Turkey had previously set its sights on.

Colani's side and Israel held talks recently. Here, the Israeli side said there would be no armed central regime forces in the south, no heavy air defence systems for the central regime, and Turkey would not provide military training, and Damascus obediently complied. Therefore, it seems very difficult for Turkey to exert any military pressure through Colani.

In other words, all of Turkey's concerns regarding Syria are about to become reality. However, Turkey has no strong option to prevent this. So what can be done? Try to convince Tom Barrack of their own arguments. But how can this be achieved? You cannot confront the Israeli regime, and you cannot exert pressure on the SDF through Colani. The whole story has turned upside down. They were going to be the most influential and powerful state in Syria, but now today's Syria has become a direct threat.

The emergence of a Kurdish semi-state, which was impossible during Assad's time, the protection of this state by the US and Israel, the foundations for dialogue to be established with Israel and the US – from all these angles, there is no effective deterrent left for Turkey. Syria was once the country that provided the greatest guarantee for Turkey's security. Firstly, Syria was a unitary state and the greatest barrier against Israeli expansionism. Once you destroy that barrier, it is clear that nothing can stand in the way of that expansionism.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Uluslararası İlişkiler Uzmanı Alptekin Dursunoğlu: İktidarın Suriye hesapları tehlikede, published in BirGün newspaper on September 1, 2025.