The regime's lifespan depends on struggle

For a long time, the Palace regime, unable to produce consent among broad sections of society, has been trying to survive with the support of a minority, attempting to rule the country with the judicial stick, repression, threats and intimidation. While the dirty web of relations created by the regime spills out, all the cards are being played to prevent the collapse of the regime.

The clearest picture of the rot spreading from the very top of the country down to the bottom emerged in the last 10 days. From fake diplomas produced via e-government to infiltrate public institutions, to the stock exchange within the judiciary, to football-style transfers of power, and the ongoing operations targeting opposition-held municipalities, justice has been completely eliminated and the judiciary turned entirely into the Palace’s stick.

The power struggles taking place within this picture, the cliques that appear, and the power centres inside government waiting to turn scandals into opportunities are essential elements of the system created. The one-man regime today tries to present every scandal as separate isolated incidents, but in fact the whole story is common. The entire investment of the AKP-MHP government, which has brought the country to the edge of the cliff, is on prolonging the regime’s life.

Every new scandal consumes a little more of the regime’s legitimacy in the eyes of the people. Even only the recent events show that the source of all this lawlessness, rot, scandals and economic crisis, the poverty wages imposed on workers, the crises extending from education to health, from bureaucracy to the judiciary, is the Palace. As reflected in opinion polls, the AKP and MHP government is losing social support day by day, and how long the regime can prolong its life depends on the resistance of the social opposition it will face.

In almost every part of the country, small and large actions are being carried out against the regime. Life defenders, public employees, teachers without appointment, millions reacting to the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality operations all share a common point: opposing the government. The will that will stop the regime falling apart thread by thread lies in turning the objections emerging in different parts of society into a united struggle.

Let us recall the scandals the regime has been involved in over the last few weeks:

IMM STOCK EXCHANGE

It came to light when former AKP MKYK member lawyer Mücahit Birinci demanded 2 million dollars from Murat Kapki, detained in the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality file, in exchange for his release. Following the scandal defined by CHP leader Özgür Özel as the IMM Stock Exchange, lawyer Birinci was referred to discipline with a demand for expulsion and resigned from the party.

In the gang operation launched with the claim that an assassination would be carried out against Aziz İhsan Aktaş, lawyer Semra Ilık was also arrested. Bahadır Özgür from Halk TV wrote Ilık’s profile. Ilık owns companies providing services from defence industry to helicopter taxis, has close ties with AKP members, and a photo of her with pro-government writer Cem Küçük surfaced.

SUPPORT FROM BAHÇELİ

Selahattin Yılmaz, known for visiting MHP leader Bahçeli together with one of the leading names of the criminal underworld Alaattin Çakıcı, was arrested the other day with 10 people in an organised crime investigation. On 17 August, Sabah newspaper ran the headline “İtirafçı (Aziz İhsan) Aktaş’ı öldürün emri” (“Order to kill confessor (Aziz İhsan) Aktaş”), claiming that “through his lawyer, Fatih Keleş contacted the organised crime group and gave the order to kill Aktaş.”

It was alleged that Mehmet Ağar, former Interior Minister, mediated Aydın Metropolitan Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu’s resignation from CHP and joining AKP. According to Aydın Şafak newspaper, during Ağar’s imprisonment in Aydın’s Yenipazar district in 2011, Çerçioğlu took on providing a house and meeting the family’s various needs. Pressured from all sides in the Aziz İhsan Aktaş investigation, Çerçioğlu was claimed to have contacted Ağar, who then contacted the Presidential Palace and mediated acceptance. Speaking to Nefes newspaper’s Aytunç Erkin, Mehmet Ağar denied the mediation claims. He said: “It has nothing to do with it, it’s pure imagination. Apart from Özlem Hanım’s prison visit, everything else is entirely a lie. She visited me once alone, and once with her husband. We are staying aside from politics.”

FAKE DIPLOMAS

Through e-signature forgery, a large fraud network supplied fake diplomas to people in professions like teachers, engineers, and pharmacists. Around 400 academics were alleged to have gained fake professor and associate professor titles. Hundreds from law to food engineering, teaching to pharmacy, obtained fake academic degrees. A gang member mentioned in the investigation told Cumhuriyet that the fake documents were also approved by the system. Other irregularities, such as fake e-signatures and passports, also provoked strong public reaction.

LGS SCANDAL

During the High School Entrance Exam (LGS), it was revealed that exam questions and answer keys were circulated in some WhatsApp groups. The file “2025-LGS-Sözel.pdf” was shared in the group at 12:00 while the exam was still ongoing. Some users noted that the “math booklet” had also arrived and would be shared in the group. The second session of the exam ended at 12:50. Before the exam even ended, not only the booklets but also the answer keys were shared in the group. In response to parliamentary questions about the scandal, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin admitted that a supervising teacher had illegally photographed the question booklet.

Throughout the summer, the country was engulfed in fires from Antalya to Karabük, from Mersin to Bursa, from Uşak to İzmir, from Çanakkale to Balıkesir. More than 10 people lost their lives. Negligence such as unqualified appointments, staff shortages, the sale of firefighting planes, and lack of equipment worsened the disaster. While regime actors endlessly praised themselves for fighting the fires, the reactions were ignored.

MILITARY DEATHS

In the İskenderun Naval Training Regiment Command, privates Hayrullah Halit Karaman and Semih Erdoğan, undergoing basic training and receiving treatment for high fever, died from multiple organ failure caused by sodium imbalance due to excessive fluid loss. Questions such as why the privates were kept waiting under the sun for long periods, why drinking water was insufficient, and whether medical intervention was delayed, remained unanswered. On 6 July, during a search-and-clear operation in a cave in the mountainous area of northern Iraq, 12 soldiers lost their lives from exposure to methane and carbon monoxide. The negligence in this scandal was also never revealed.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Rejimin ömrü mücadeleye bağlı, published in BirGün newspaper on August 22, 2025.