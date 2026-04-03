The release of 18 people in the IBB case lasted until the morning hours

The Istanbul 40th High Criminal Court announced its interim ruling on the 15th day of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Trial, which involves 408 defendants, 107 of whom are in custody including CHP presidential candidate and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

In the trial held yesterday in Silivri, the court issued release orders for Sırrı Küçük, Fatih Yağcı, Ali Üner, Evren Şirolu, Altan Ertürk, Ebubekir Akın, Hüseyin Yurttaş, Kadir Öztürk, Mustafa Bostancı, Mahir Gün, Kadriye Kasapoğlu, Başak Tatlı, Nazan Başelli, Davut Bildik, Sabri Caner Kırcı, Şehide Zehra Keleş Yüksel, Baran Gönül, and Esra Huri Bulduk.

As a result, the number of detainees in the case has dropped to 89.

RELEASES TOOK A LONG TIME; PEOPLE WAITED IN THE FREEZING COLD

At the end of the hearing that lasted all day on Thursday, April 2, the first release took place at 5:00 a.m. following the decision announced at 12:20 a.m. on Friday, April 3, while the others continued until 7:00 a.m.

Reacting to the fact that the release process took hours, CHP Istanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik said, “This is an injustice.” Çelik expressed his outrage, stating, “People are being kept waiting in the cold of Silivri, in the freezing night, for a process that should take an average of 1 to 1.5 hours. It’s a disgrace, it’s a sin.”

“HALF OUR HEARTS ARE STILL THERE”

The first person released was Sırrı Küçük, the driver of CHP Istanbul Deputy Özgür Karabat.

Sırrı Küçük, who was greeted with enthusiasm at the Silivri Solidarity Center, made the following remarks:

"Neither a step forward nor a step back... We recounted the process from the moment the police knocked on our door at 6:00 a.m. until we arrived here. Two tears in my eyes; if my right eye is crying from joy, my left eye is aching from sorrow because half of our hearts are still there. However, I see this as the beginning of our struggle. I hope justice will be served for them as well in the shortest possible time.”

RELEASE ON HER BIRTHDAY: NAZAN BAŞELLİ’S BITTER-SWEET JOY

The female detainees were released as of 7:00 a.m.

Nazan Başelli, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Anatolian Side Municipal Law Enforcement Director, who was reunited with her daughter Doğa Turap, blew out the candles on the cake brought to her for her birthday.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İBB davasında 18 kişinin tahliyesi sabah saatlerine kadar sürdü, published in BirGün newspaper on April 3, 2026.